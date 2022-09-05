Olmsted Falls City Schools unveils new turf field at Charles Harding Memorial Stadium

Read full article on original website
Pat Ritchie Invitational highlights weekend meets: Cross country preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio - There are lots of meets to preview this week, so let’s get right to it. Where: Walsh Jesuit High School, 4550 Wyoga Lake Road, Cuyahoga Falls. When: Saturday. 8:30 a.m.: Middle school girls varsity; 8:55: Middle school boys varsity; 9:20: Middle school girls junior varsity; 9:45: Middle school boys junior varsity; 10:10: High school girls Division II/III; 10:40: High school boys Division II/III; 11:10: High school girls junior varsity; 11:40: High school boys junior varsity; 12:10: High school girls open; 12:45: High school boys open; 1:20: High school girls Division I; 1:50: High school boys Division I.
Medina High marching band does its part in helping football team defeat Wadsworth 45-35: (Photos)
MEDINA, Ohio -- Medina High School’s No. 11-ranked Bees bounced back well from a narrow one-point defeat a week earlier to Avon by topping the 20th-ranked Wadsworth Grizzlies 45-35 Friday night. Playing on the road, 2-1 Medina’s offense remained high powered as the Bees racked up more than 40...
High school football conference predictions: Favorites, top players and games to define the next seven weeks
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With Week 4 of the high school football season here, conferences are now in full swing. Who will win them? What are the biggest games that could decide them? Cleveland.com takes a look with its predictions for each conference in Northeast Ohio, including standings, offensive and defensive MVPs along with the biggest game.
Lakewood’s Harding Middle School receives Stop the Hate School of the Year award
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Harding Middle School Principal Joe Niemantsverdriet was admittedly surprised to learn last month that the Detroit Avenue building had earned a Stop the Hate School of the Year award from the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage. “We didn’t even know they gave this out,” Niemantsverdriet said. “What...
Video: Large crowd, fights after local high school football game
On Saturday, Euclid police officers received several 911 calls about large fights taking place following the Cleveland Heights and Cleveland Benedictine High School football game. The game was played at Euclid.
Seven Hills completes Cricket Park’s $52,000 upgrade with new playground equipment: Photos
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Upgrades and renovations are currently under way at three Seven Hills parks. The phase 1A effort includes a new bathroom and pavilion at John Glenn Park, a new restroom and storage facility at Summitview Park/City Hall and new bathrooms at Calvin Park. The latter required the demolition of an old bathroom facility.
Avon at Avon Lake, Chardon at Riverside kick off conference play in big way: Week 4 high school football preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The balance of power in the Southwestern Conference and Western Reserve Conference could quickly be established with their big games Friday night, starting with No. 5 Avon at No. 9 Avon Lake and No. 3 Chardon at No. 15 Riverside. They are two of four games...
High school football 2022 Week 4 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The conference schedule kicks off in a big way for many area teams this week. No. 5 Avon will make a short trip to No. 9 Avon Lake in Friday Southwestern Conference action, while No. 23 Elyria hosts Berea-Midpark. No. 15 Riverside will host No. 3 Chardon...
Kidney transplant race factor: elimination of race-based estimate levels playing field for Black patients
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Until July, if you were Black, your kidney function was likely assessed differently than everyone else. Not any longer. Researchers have eliminated race as a factor in assessing kidney health, and they say it is a step toward ensuring equality of care and eliminating racial biases on transplant waiting lists.
After a successful summer, Parma Heights plans Greenbrier Commons pool complex maintenance
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A year after COVID-19 forced reduced schedules and programming at the Greenbrier Commons pool complex, Director of Recreation Stacey Allen reports that the popular Parma Heights aquatic center enjoyed a strong summer. “Everything actually went great for us this year,” Allen said. “We had a fantastic...
Girls cross country Top 25: Westlake leads the pack as Kenston rebounds
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Now that the girls cross country season is a few weeks into the schedule, it’s time to update the cleveland.com Top 20 rankings. What’s fascinating about cross country is that while everyone agrees that the ultimate goal is for teams and individuals to be at their best entering the postseason, there is a multitude of beliefs of how best to get there.
Ohio approves Cleveland’s first three sportsbooks: The Wake Up for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I have never bet on a sporting event. My lifetime gambling spend probably totals less than $20, in quarters at casino slot machines. But gambling is big business, and sports betting starts in January throughout Ohio.
Amari Cooper thinks the Browns offense can create fireworks from a variety of places
BEREA, Ohio -- Don’t count wide receiver Amari Cooper among those cynical about how explosive the Browns offense can be in 2022 with Jacoby Brissett starting 11 games. “Hopefully it’s going to be fireworks,” he said on Thursday following the team’s morning walk-through. “We definitely have the talent on this side of the ball to be everything that we want to be.”
Ohio Casino Control Commission approves 300 sports betting licenses
hree professional teams in Ohio received approval Wednesday to conduct sports gambling at their home events starting in 2023.
Taste of the Browns auction, with sports and other items, is open
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Taste of the Browns is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12, but the online auction is open now. The event, which is 6 to 9 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium, features a ton of food, chefs, as well as former and current Browns, live music, raffle and auction.
Two OhioGuidestone workers will not face charges after boys’ wrestling match ends with broken leg
BEREA, Ohio -- Two workers at OhioGuidestone, 202 E. Bagley Road, allowed two boys staying at the behavioral health treatment center to wrestle each other, resulting in one of the boys suffering a broken tibia and a hairline fracture of his fibula. The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. Aug....
Several students bitten by bats inside resident halls of Ohio college
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Nearly a dozen students at the College of Wooster in Ohio have come into contact with bats inside the resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have been bitten by the bats, WOIO reports. “I guess I...
Cleveland officials want Sidaway Bridge designated as historic landmark
With city officials seeking landmark status for the 92-year-old Sidaway Bridge, it could soon be restored to its former glory and once again bring people together.
One hospitalized, seven become ill after Akron middle-school students eat cannabis gummies, official says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An Akron middle-school student was hospitalized and seven others became ill after eating cannabis gummies Tuesday morning, a school district spokesman said. The students ate the gummies at their school, Litchfield Community Learning Center on Castle Boulevard, Akron Public Schools spokesman Mark Williamson said. Paramedics took one...
A superior sandwich in Cleveland?
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Three locations and growing. The Cleveland Sandwich Co. has three locations in Cleveland, and they are adding two more. Chef Kevin O’Connell stopped by New Day to talk about what his restaurants have to offer. He said his first spot opened about a year ago...
