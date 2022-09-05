Way to go Alvin Volunteer Fire Department

Alvin Volunteer Fire Department

Early Sunday morning our female volunteer firefighters met at Station 1 to complete the Physical Agility Test.

The PAT has been recently redesigned to push firefighters to their limits.

Let us be clear this is no walk in the park.

Our community needs its volunteer firefighters to be ready at a moment's notice.

The department is always studying and developing new methods for firefighters to improve their skills.

All of the participants completed the new course and one did so in a record-breaking time.

Remember it's not to late for you to put in your application to become a volunteer firefighter.

Please message us if you are interested.