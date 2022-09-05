ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 2

Debbie Johnson
3d ago

Most places only give 15 hrs or less so they don't have to give benefits thanks to the federal government passing that laws years ago No one can live on that pay. I made $15 an hour 20 years ago. Working retail. WTH 🙉

Reply
3
Related
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona

Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Arizona economy is sailing into uncertain waters

As cross currents buffet the Arizona economy, it looks different depending on the lens used to view it. The labor market remains very tight, generating strong job gains, low unemployment rates, rapid wage increases, and a mountain of open jobs. At the same time, retail sales has begun to slow, inflation far exceeds income growth, housing affordability has plunged, and interest rates are rising.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
County
Pima County, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
Pima County, AZ
Government
Pima County, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Government
knau.org

Arizona tribes respond to struggling Colorado River negotiations

The Gila River Indian Community in central Arizona has withdrawn from an agreement that keeps more water in Lake Mead. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports, the Community cites the “complete lack of progress” among the states trying to negotiate water cuts to deal with the drought. The Gila...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Labor Market#Labor Day#Southern Arizona#Job Market#Labor Force#Ariz#Tech Launch#The University Of Arizona
realestatedaily-news.com

September 2022 Tucson Rent Report

Apartment List is reporting Tucson rents increased over the past month. Here are the trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation. Tucson rents increase sharply over the past month. Tucson rents have increased 1.3% over the past month, and have increased sharply...
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake wants to eliminate state income tax

PHOENIX — Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake wants Arizona to join nine other states in not having an income tax — if she can make it work. “I want to eventually get rid of the income tax if we can do that,” Lake told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday. “I haven’t made that promise because I don’t want to make a promise that I can’t keep.
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9

Hurricane Kay brings increasing rain chances to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy skies today as Kay inches closer. We'll see very slight rain chances to our west tonight, but much better Friday into Saturday. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for western Pima county Friday through Saturday. Temps start trending down today as distant Hurricane...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Brenna Temple

Are Phoenix and Arizona ground zero for climate change?

It's no secret that the southwest is one of the driest regions in the country. And as the climate continues to change, Arizona is predicted to be hit especially hard. According to an article, Phoenix is one of the top fastest warming cities in the US and will be almost unliveable by 2050 due to climate change.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

U.S. Postal Service to hold job fair, looking to fill 400 positions in Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The United States Postal Service is hosting a job fair to fill immediate openings in Arizona, including 400 positions in the Phoenix metro area. The job fair will be from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at the El Zaribah Shrine Auditorium at 545 N 40th St. USPS employees will be at the job fair to provide information, answer questions and walk through the application process. Starting pay ranges from $17.32 - $27.52 per hour, and benefits are included. Over 800 positions are available in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

A look at Arizona's 2022 Labor Day weekend DUI stats

Arizona Labor Day weekend 2022 DUI numbers are out, and they're looking a bit better than last year. Data from the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety shows officers arrested 471 people over the holiday weekend, which is down compared to 490 in 2021. However, data shows the total number of traffic stops was up as officers pulled over about 60 more people than last year.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

‘Don’t Lie for the Other Guy’ campaign arrives in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The “Don’t Lie for the Other Guy” program is looking to gain exposure in the Valley in an effort to stop individuals from buying guns for those who can’t legally do so. The campaign was created by the Department of Justice, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the firearm trade association NSSF. The message is simple: “Buy a gun for someone who can’t, and buy yourself 15 years in jail. Whatever you do...Don’t Lie for the Other Guy.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona Senate candidate steps down, leaving seat to be filled by write-in on Election Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s new legislative District 22 no longer has any candidates running for state Senate. The only candidate to emerge from the August primary, longtime state House Representative Diego Espinoza (D), has dropped out of the race to take another job. This means that the district’s Senate seat will now be determined by whoever gets the most write-in votes on Election Day.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Did you see it? Arizonans report seeing row of lights in sky

PHOENIX - Residents across the Phoenix metropolitan area woke up to an interesting spectacle early Wednesday morning after a row of lights were seen drifting across the Arizona sky. The lights were witnessed in areas from Ahwatukee and Chandler to as far north as Chino Valley. Luckily, there's an explanation...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy