ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jesuits remain in Mexican mountains after priests’ killings

By FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HjjRp_0hinA2EA00
1 of 4

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two months after a pair of Jesuit priests were killed in a remote mountain community in northern Mexico, the suspected killer remains on the loose and townspeople are frightened, but the religious order says it is not leaving.

The killings of Javier Campos and Joaquín Mora, as well as a tourism guide they tried to shelter, stirred anger in Mexico and the Roman Catholic Church. Frustration has grown with failure to capture the suspect, the alleged leader of a local drug gang, José Portillo Gil, alias “El Chueco,” or “The Crooked One.”

Two priests who survived the attack remain at the parish in Cerocahui in the Tarahumara Mountains of Chihuahua state, but now move about with military escorts.

Despite the killings and continuing safety concerns, the Jesuit order dismissed any idea of closing its mission there. It is sending two more priests and a person studying for the priesthood, said Jorge González Candia, an advisor with the Roman Catholic Society of Jesus in Mexico, who was assigned to the case.

“We saw very clearly that we could not withdraw due to the fear or insecurity that exists,” González said.

Tensions rose in Cerocahui after a video circulated on social media last week of a masked individual who identified himself as Portillo Gil. The man denied being responsible for the killings, said he knew what really happened and seemed to make a veiled threat against one of the surviving priests.

González said it was “incredible” that 1,000 soldiers and 200 national guardsmen deployed to the area had not been able to find Portillo Gil. A reward of about $250,000 was offered.

“After that video, we are asking for protective measures,” González said. There is concern among the Jesuits that the gang could attack their people in the area, something that had not previously occurred during their decades working with Indigenous communities in those mountains.

Portillo Gil already had a pending arrest order, but had continued to roam the region with impunity. He was also accused in the 2018 killing of Patrick Braxton-Andrew, a 34-year-old Spanish teacher from North Carolina who was traveling in the Tarahumara Mountains. Portillo Gil’s gang apparently suspected Braxton-Andrew of being a U.S. drug agent.

Portillo Gil’s gang is believed to be tied to the Los Salazar, which is associated with the Sinaloa cartel.

After the killings, the military set up a base in the area. Soldiers now accompany the Jesuits as they travel in the area.

González Candia said the two surviving priests who stayed in Cerocahui had asked to do so because “there is a love of the land, the culture, the people and they also see the need to accompany the mourning.” However, he said the order continues to evaluate their situation.

Asked if capturing Portillo Gil would resolve the crime problems in the region, González Candia said it had been seen elsewhere that “when you only catch a boss, the criminal groups multiply, the number of crimes increases and the prisons fill up.”

Investigation, change to local structures and political will are needed to make the changes that will generate peace, he said.

Comments / 24

Erin Ahrens
2d ago

God Bless you for keeping the course under such conditions. praying for your safety. Thank you for what you are doing and your sacrifice

Reply
7
George
2d ago

The Jesuits are at the top of the food chain in education. They teach at SMU, YALE, and many major universities. They run a large High School in Plano TX. That School has a 100% graduation rate and just about everyone going to college on scholarships. It's expensive at $25000 a year but worth it. Lots of wealthy Catholics, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, and Baptist at that School. stay safe.

Reply
3
JJjoy Sweet
2d ago

why are these gangs messing with the priest seriously why..God..only if God was like man..these gangs have no heart and will meet theirs soon..live by the gun..die by it..

Reply(1)
2
Related
CBS News

Six of the 43 Mexican college students who went missing in 2014 were given to the army before they were ordered killed, official says

Six of the 43 college students who disappeared in 2014 were allegedly kept alive in a warehouse for days then turned over to the local army commander who ordered them killed, the Mexican government official leading a Truth Commission said Friday. Interior Undersecretary Alejandro Encinas' surprise comment was the first...
PUBLIC SAFETY
travelnoire.com

The U.S. Government Is Urging Americans Not To Travel To These Parts Of Mexico

The U.S. government has issued another travel warning about multiple areas in Mexico. Americans are urged by the Department of State to avoid travel to Baja California and the nearby Mexican towns of Tijuana, Ensenada, and Rosarito. They also share that the U.S. government will not be able to assist American citizens if they experience crime while traveling in Mexico.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Violence breaks out in popular Mexican tourist destination

At least 24 cars were set on fire in Tijuana, Mexico, on Friday night. The U.S. consulate warned Americans to avoid the area and shelter in place until further notice. The mayor announced that 3,000 armed police and military personnel responded to the incidents. The federal government accounted for the arrest of seventeen people, three identified as members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. This comes as a string of violent attacks commences throughout Mexico, including 11 killed on Thursday during a prison riot.Aug. 13, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.

The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
CBS News

Suspect in 2016 San Diego killing captured after authorities got tip that he was teaching English in El Salvador

An Arizona man wanted for the killing of his girlfriend in San Diego in 2016 was captured in El Salvador, the U.S. Marshals Service said. Raymond McLeod, 37, who was on the agency's 15 Most Wanted list, was taken into custody Monday afternoon by local law enforcement and confirmed his identity to accompanying U.S. authorities, the service said in a statement Tuesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fox News

US, Mexican authorities stop truck smuggling 150 illegal migrants in dangerous heat

Mexican authorities prevented the smuggling of 150 migrants crammed into a large truck over the southern border amid dangerously temperatures in Texas, Fox News has learned. Law enforcement in Mexico were assisted by agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Del Rio Sector, which covers 245 miles along the Rio Grande and Lake Amistad along the border, when they stopped the truck.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jesuits#Jesuit Priests#Mountain#Violent Crime#Mexican#The Roman Catholic Church
Anita Durairaj

The first slave ship ever discovered to carry Mayan slaves

Maya remainsCredit: Gary Todd; Public Domain Image. The La Union was a paddle-wheel steamer that was used to transport enslaved Mayans from Mexico to Cuba. The La Union was owned by a Spanish company that traded between Havana, Cuba, and Mexico in the 1850s. It was officially documented that the ship carried passengers and legal merchandise such as tanned hides. However, the ship had a darker secret.
CBS News

Former mayor among 4 killed in shooting at soccer field in central Mexico

Four people have been killed, including a former mayor, in an attack on a soccer field in central Mexico, according to state authorities. The Morelos state prosecutor's office said in a statement that the attack occurred Thursday night in the town of Yecapixtla. In addition to the four dead, there were a number of people wounded in the shooting.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Mexico City
The Independent

Wife of Navy officer jailed in Japan for killing to pedestrians takes pleas for his release to DC

The wife of a Navy officer incarcerated in Japan for killing two pedestrians after suffering a medical emergency rallied outside the White House for his release.Brittanny Alkonis, 35, and a large group of relatives and friends took to DC on Thursday to ask President Joe Biden to intervene with Japanese authorities in the imprisonment of her husband, Navy Lieutenant Ridge Alkonis, who was stationed in the East Asian country when his legal troubles began.Returning from a hike on Mount Fuji with his wife and three children in May 2021, Lt Alkonis lost consciousness at the wheel and struck several...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

150 Cops Were on a Cartel Payroll in One of Mexico’s Most Violent States

A secret, elite Mexican task force discovered more than 150 corrupt police officers working under two payrolls: the government’s and the New Generation Jalisco Cartel’s. The task force in the Mexican central state of Guanajuato was staffed by former Mexican federal police officers trained in the U.S., Colombia, and México to tackle crimes such as cyber-terrorism, drug trafficking, and counterintelligence, according to the Guanajuato authorities.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy