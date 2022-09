Covid-19 Infections Steady in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Health officials Friday released the latest information on Covid-19 in Tom Green County and it appears the number of infections and hospitalizations remain steady.

Weekly COVID-19 report: 8.27.22-9.2.22

Total cases over last seven days: 370

Saturday: 39 cases/9 hospitalizations

Sunday: 30 cases/10 hospitalizations

Monday: 35 cases/10 hospitalizations

Tuesday: 71 cases/8 hospitalizations

Wednesday: 57 cases/10 hospitalizations

Thursday: 75 cases/10 hospitalizations

Friday: 63 cases/10 hospitalizations

