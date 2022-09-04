With New Coach, are the Red Raiders Back in the Football Game?

LUBBOCK, TX — The 2022 college football season kicked off for the Texas Tech Red Raiders Saturday when they took on the Murray State Racers at Jones AT&T Stadium at 7 p.m.

The Red Raiders inducted NFL MVP and Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame and the Stadium’s Ring of Honor at halftime, and Mahomes enjoyed a splendid offensive performance from his alma mater. The Texas Tech offense came out firing on all cylinders, scoring on six straight drives to build a massive lead before the half. The defense continued to play well throughout the game, and the Red Raiders secured their first win of the 2022 season handily 63-10.

The Red Raiders introduced their new Head Coach Joey McGuire tonight. McGuire served as the associate head coach and outside linebackers coach for the Baylor Bears last season. Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt hired McGuire to reignite the fire in a devoted Texas Tech fanbase that hadn’t seen much success in the past decade. McGuire has a history in Texas high school football. The head coach of the Cedar Hill Longhorns from 2003 to 2016, McGuire led the Longhorns to three state titles (2006, 2013, 2014) before departing for college ball.

Texas Tech turned all six of its offensive possessions into touchdowns in the first half. Starting quarterback Tyler Shough controlled the reins of the offense in the first quarter and ended his campaign, throwing 6/10 for 154 yards and one touchdown. TE Henry Teeter, a San Angelo Central Bobcat Alumni, hauled in his first touchdown of the season on a 23-yard pass from Shough in the 1st quarter. Shough exited the game at the end of the 1st quarter with an arm injury and teammate QB Donovan Smith took over. He excelled as well and finished with a stat line of 8/10 for 118 yards and two touchdowns. The running back duo SaRodorick Thompson and Tahj Brooks added 95 yards on the ground and another three touchdowns. Texas tech headed to the locker room with a commanding 42-10 lead.

The second half sang the same song as the first with Smith adding an additional two touchdowns to his total. The backups came in before the end of the 3rd quarter for some much needed opening season reps. The Red Raider defense shut the Racers out the entire second half and Texas Tech defeated Murray State easily, 63-10.

Texas Tech’s offense looked like the teams of old Saturday racking up 605 yards of total offense. All three quarterbacks on the roster played totaling 477 yards through the air. The Red Raiders had a running back by committee featuring multiple backs rushing the football. Texas tech added 133 yards on the ground led by the duo of Sarodorick Thompson and Tahj Brooks. In all, 14 different Red Raiders caught the ball as the quarterbacks found success spreading the ball around. Notably, Jerand Bradley and Loic Fouonji combined for 185 yards receiving and four touchdwons.

The Red Raiders’ defense gave up a few deep balls down the field but absolutely smothered the Racers in the ground game. Coach McGuire will have plenty for his defense to work on when Houston comes to town next week, but a dominating performance where the Red Raiders only allowed 10 points is nothing to be disappointed about.

No. 24 Houston travels to Lubbock to do battle with the Red Raiders next Saturday with the Cougars coming off a 37-35 victory at UTSA in triple overtime. Last season, Texas Tech defeated the Cougars 38-21.

Name Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire watches during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Murray State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson) Copyright Brad Tollefson