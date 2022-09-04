ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

TPWD: Travis County Lake now 'Fully Infested' with Invasive Zebra Mussels

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41BTVP_0hin9myb00

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has designated Lake Walter E. Long in Travis County as “infested” with zebra mussels, signifying an established, reproducing population in the lake.

Walter E. Long had already received a “positive” designation following the repeated detection of zebra mussel larvae in October 2018 and May 2019. However, subsequent searches for settled mussels conducted as recently as 2021 did not detect any juveniles or adults. In early August of this year, City of Austin Watershed Protection biologists conducted shoreline searches for zebra mussels and found two adults in the lake, indicating the presence of an established population.

Additionally, a private-access Diversion Lake in Medina County is also now fully infested with zebra mussels. Bandera County River Authority and Groundwater District staff found numerous settled zebra mussels in the lake in July, indicating the presence of an established population. Since Diversion Lake is immediately downstream of the fully infested Medina Lake, downstream dispersal likely led to the infestation.

"Unfortunately, zebra mussels have now spread to 34 Texas lakes, with 30 now fully infested, but there are far more lakes in Texas that still haven’t been invaded and are at risk,” said Brian Van Zee, TPWD Inland Fisheries Regional Director. “Each boater taking steps to clean and drain their boat before leaving the lake and allowing compartments and gear to dry completely when they get home can make a big difference in protecting our Texas lakes.”

Because zebra mussels are most often transported on or in boats, boaters play a critical role in preventing them from spreading to new lakes. Zebra mussels attach to boats and anything left in the water, including anchors, and can survive for days out of water, often hiding in crevices where they may escape notice. Their larvae are microscopic and invisible to the naked eye, meaning they can be unknowingly transported by boats in residual water.

TPWD urges boaters to clean, drain and dry their boats and gear before traveling from lake to lake. Remove plants, mud and debris, drain all the water from the boat and gear, and then open compartments once you get home and allow everything to dry completely for at least a week if possible.

If you have stored your boat in the water at a lake with invasive mussels, it is likely infested and poses an extremely high risk for moving these invasive species to a new lake. Before moving your boat, call TPWD at (512) 389-4848 for guidance on decontamination.

On top of the harm invasive species can cause to aquatic ecosystems, water infrastructure and the recreational experience at lakes, the transport of these organisms can result in legal trouble for boaters. Transporting prohibited aquatic invasive species in Texas is illegal and punishable with a fine of up to $500 per violation. It’s also the law that boaters must drain all water from their boat and onboard receptacles, including bait buckets, before leaving or approaching a body of fresh water. They must also remove all invasive plants from the boat, trailer, and tow vehicle before leaving a lake.

For more information on how to properly clean, drain and dry boats and equipment, visit the TPWD YouTube channel for short instructional video . To learn more about giant salvinia, zebra mussels and other invasive species in Texas, visit tpwd.texas.gov/StopInvasives .

Comments / 0

Related
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?

Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

What's the story behind the Camino Real in Hays County?

The drive down I-35 can be a stressful one, to say the least. It was almost always stressful for Kevin, a Central Texas resident who asked KUT to use only his first name. As a former lawyer, he often had to drive from Austin to San Antonio to get to hearings. He’d be in a rush, dodging traffic and hurrying to get to where he needed to be on time.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Travis County, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Government
County
Travis County, TX
City
Austin, TX
KVUE

Residents in Cedar Park are prohibited from outdoor watering starting Sept. 21

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Cedar Park water customers are prohibited from using sprinklers or irrigation systems for outdoor watering starting Sept. 21 due to a pipe repair. The Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority, the regional water authority that Cedar Park is a member of, has scheduled a critical repair for its underwater raw intake pipeline in Lake Travis. This repair will begin on Sept. 21 and end on Oct. 4, and it requires all members to not use irrigation systems or hose-end sprinklers for outdoor watering during that time period.
CEDAR PARK, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

2 of Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Back Behind Bars

AUSTIN – Two of Texas' 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests.  Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender William Bird, of Austin, was arrested August 24, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Nathan Bingham, of Hutto, was arrested August 30, in Hutto. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Bird’s arrest.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasive Species#Drinking Water#Mussels#Invasive Plants
CultureMap San Antonio

6 perfect weekend getaways to plan in Texas this fall

With the end of this brutal summer finally (hopefully?!) in sight, it is time to start planning for fall. Call it second summer, as in still plenty warm for enjoying the outdoors but no longer hot enough to melt pavement. Here are six places perfect for a much-needed autumn getaway. Take one (or more) as your just reward for surviving another scorching Texas summer.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
KVUE

All aboard the Leander Trail of Trains

LEANDER, Texas — A unique and beautiful way that the City of Leander celebrates the heritage of its community is through the Leander Trail of Trains. The trail is an idea the city's Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center went full steam ahead with five years ago. No matter...
LEANDER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
enchantingtexas.com

23 Romantic Date Ideas in Austin, Texas

Thinking of planning a romantic getaway in the Lone Star Capital and looking for date ideas in Austin, Texas?. Austin is a great city for couples looking for a romantic weekend away. From its beautiful outdoor scenery to its unique and trendy restaurants, Austin is a hit with all kinds...
AUSTIN, TX
MySanAntonio

West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire

Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
LUBBOCK, TX
LoneStar 92

What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?

Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy