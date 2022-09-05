A two-year-old girl was found dead in her family’s parked car after reportedly being left in sweltering heat for what may have been seven hours, sources and neighbours tell NBC New York.A neighbour in the residential area of Franklin Township, New Jersey, made the grim discovery of the girl unresponsive in the backseat of the Honda Civic parked in the family’s driveway on Tuesday afternoon. The neighbour, who is a firefighter, quickly called police from a fire radio at about 2.20pm and then began performing CPR on the toddler, who had gone into cardiac arrest.When law enforcement officers arrived...

FRANKLIN, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO