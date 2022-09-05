ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Four people are dead and eight are injured as passenger van overturns after 'driver fell asleep at the wheel' on New Jersey's Palisades Interstate Parkway

Four people died and eight were injured after a passenger van overturned in New Jersey after the driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel. The black van overturned on Palisades Parkway in Englewood Cliffs around 1.30am and was carrying 12 people from an unknown factory in Upstate New York. Authorities...
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Two-year-old girl dies after being trapped in hot car in New Jersey

A two-year-old girl was found dead in her family’s parked car after reportedly being left in sweltering heat for what may have been seven hours, sources and neighbours tell NBC New York.A neighbour in the residential area of Franklin Township, New Jersey, made the grim discovery of the girl unresponsive in the backseat of the Honda Civic parked in the family’s driveway on Tuesday afternoon. The neighbour, who is a firefighter, quickly called police from a fire radio at about 2.20pm and then began performing CPR on the toddler, who had gone into cardiac arrest.When law enforcement officers arrived...
FRANKLIN, NJ
CBS Philly

Some Center City Wawa locations close early due to dozens of young people ransacking stores: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chaotic moments on Center City streets Saturday night forced some Wawa locations to shut down early. Philadelphia police say dozens of young people were ransacking convenience stores and hit a number of Wawa locations.On Saturday night, officers were seen on guard at 10th and Market Streets -- providing an extra layer of security for some businesses.Eyewitness News went to a handful of stores and confirmed they closed early.The location at 19th and Market Streets had a sign up that read: "Closed early due to police activity."CBS3 has been told there weren't any confirmed injuries. Police say some of those involved were taken into custody.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Horrified witness to 12 car motorway smash details the terrifying moment he saw driver careening across lanes: 'He was all over the road'

A person has recalled the horrifying moment a driver appeared to be 'off his head' before he crashed his vehicle and caused a 12 car pile-up on a major highway. Emergency services were called to the multi-vehicle crash along the M1 near Tallebudgera Creek Road exit at Burleigh Heads, Queensland, at 10.20am on Sunday.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Denver

Mandatory evacuations ordered for County Road 21 Fire

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office has issued mandatory evacuations for people living near the County Road 21 Fire burning southwest of the intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21. Residents living in that area should evacuate the area immediately, as well as people living from Arapaho Valley Road south to County Road 56, east to County Road 21, and west to Highway 287.   Copter4 flew over the fire on Thursday evening which showed several firefighting crews and vehicles on scene. Copter4 also captured video of a helicopter that was making water drops over the fire. 
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy