Four people are dead and eight are injured as passenger van overturns after 'driver fell asleep at the wheel' on New Jersey's Palisades Interstate Parkway
Four people died and eight were injured after a passenger van overturned in New Jersey after the driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel. The black van overturned on Palisades Parkway in Englewood Cliffs around 1.30am and was carrying 12 people from an unknown factory in Upstate New York. Authorities...
Pennsylvania teen dies after getting pulled into wood chipper when his clothing got caught while working his summer job
A teenager in Pennsylvania died after getting his clothes caught into a wood chipper while he was working his summer job on Tuesday. Isiah M. Bedocs, 17, of Cosplay, was working for a tree removal service when the fatal incident happened on the 3700 block of Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township around 1.30pm.
What a dummy! Police scramble to rescue a human body stuffed in the boot of a car to discover it is a life-like manikin used for water rescues
Police have released a picture of a manikin that prompted a huge emergency response - after it was seen being loaded into a car. Cops issued a plea for information after a member of the public called to say they had seen a man being put into the boot of a car.
Mum heartbroken after accidentally leaving toddler to die in hot car for seven hours
A US mum was left utterly devastated after the tragic death of her toddler who was accidentally left in a hot car for several hours. The gut-wrenching incident occurred on Tuesday (30 August) afternoon at a home in Franklin Township, Somerset County, New Jersey. The child, who has not yet...
Five teenagers killed in crash pictured after car smashes into tree ‘at speed’ as driver, 18, survives horror smash
FIVE teenagers killed in a horror crash after a car smashed into a tree "at speed" in Australia have been pictured. The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan Navara was the sole survivor of the fatal collision in south west Sydney at around 7.50pm on Tuesday. Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer...
Owner dies in car crash in front of his Mount Laurel restaurant
Glenn Keen, 52, was struck and killed by a car in front of his own restaurant, Cucina Carini, last week in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. He was leaving the parking lot when he was hit by another car.
Toddler dies after being hit by a car in horror driveway accident as helicopter and paramedics rush to the scene
A toddler has tragically died after they were hit by a car in a horror driveway incident. Multiple emergency crews and a Westpac rescue helicopter rushed to Rathmines - a suburb of Lake Macquarie in NSW's Hunter region - just after 2.30pm on Monday. There were reports a young child...
Horror crash leaves FIVE teenagers dead after ute slammed into a tree on a country road - as driver, 18, fights for life in hospital
At least five people have died in a horror car crash just after 8pm on Tuesday. A Nissan Navara utility lost control and slammed into a tree on East Parade, Buxton, a town of around 1000, near Picton, 100km southwest of Sydney. The 18-year-old male driver survived, and was treated...
Boy, 3, dies after plunging 50ft from 4th floor of shopping mall in horror fall in front of his father
A THREE-year-old boy has died after plunging from the fourth floor of a shopping centre in front of his horrified dad. Little Luan Vaz Moraes was at the Erico Veríssimo mall in Cruz Alta, Brazil, when the fell 50ft to his death on Monday. The tot plummeted from the...
Two-year-old girl dies after being trapped in hot car in New Jersey
A two-year-old girl was found dead in her family’s parked car after reportedly being left in sweltering heat for what may have been seven hours, sources and neighbours tell NBC New York.A neighbour in the residential area of Franklin Township, New Jersey, made the grim discovery of the girl unresponsive in the backseat of the Honda Civic parked in the family’s driveway on Tuesday afternoon. The neighbour, who is a firefighter, quickly called police from a fire radio at about 2.20pm and then began performing CPR on the toddler, who had gone into cardiac arrest.When law enforcement officers arrived...
Mystery surrounds the fire that destroyed a $24m mansion with a tennis court, sandstone cellar and sweeping harbour views - as cops probe the cause
A $24million luxury home with a tennis court and stunning harbour views has spectacularly gone up in flames. The blaze broke out at the mansion on Cliff Road in Northwood, in Sydney's lower north shore, just after 11pm on Saturday. More than 30 calls were made to triple-0, with 12...
Some Center City Wawa locations close early due to dozens of young people ransacking stores: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chaotic moments on Center City streets Saturday night forced some Wawa locations to shut down early. Philadelphia police say dozens of young people were ransacking convenience stores and hit a number of Wawa locations.On Saturday night, officers were seen on guard at 10th and Market Streets -- providing an extra layer of security for some businesses.Eyewitness News went to a handful of stores and confirmed they closed early.The location at 19th and Market Streets had a sign up that read: "Closed early due to police activity."CBS3 has been told there weren't any confirmed injuries. Police say some of those involved were taken into custody.
19-year-old killed in unusual crash in Cattaraugus County
Deputies in Cattaraugus County report a 19-year-old man was killed early Saturday in a bizarre accident on Route 417 in Portville. Read more here:
Horrified witness to 12 car motorway smash details the terrifying moment he saw driver careening across lanes: 'He was all over the road'
A person has recalled the horrifying moment a driver appeared to be 'off his head' before he crashed his vehicle and caused a 12 car pile-up on a major highway. Emergency services were called to the multi-vehicle crash along the M1 near Tallebudgera Creek Road exit at Burleigh Heads, Queensland, at 10.20am on Sunday.
Mandatory evacuations ordered for County Road 21 Fire
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office has issued mandatory evacuations for people living near the County Road 21 Fire burning southwest of the intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21. Residents living in that area should evacuate the area immediately, as well as people living from Arapaho Valley Road south to County Road 56, east to County Road 21, and west to Highway 287. Copter4 flew over the fire on Thursday evening which showed several firefighting crews and vehicles on scene. Copter4 also captured video of a helicopter that was making water drops over the fire.
