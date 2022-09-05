ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Wbaltv.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Woodbine crash on Frederick Road

WOODBINE, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a crash in Woodbine that left a man dead and another man injured. County police said officers were called around 9:44 p.m. Wednesday to eastbound Frederick Road near Daisy Road, where a Honda Accord struck a tree. The driver, Samuel Wayne...
WOODBINE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Over $33,000 approved for Rec and Parks personnel to travel to Phoenix convention

The convention has virtual workshops and classes accessible anywhere, but Baltimore is sending its largest contingent ever. For an administration enamored with performance measures like “practicing responsible stewardship of city resources,” here’s one for the mayor’s action tracker:. Last year, Reginald Moore, director of Recreation and...
BALTIMORE, MD
restaurantclicks.com

Eat Outdoors at These Amazing Baltimore Restaurants

One of the best feelings in the world is eating good food. In addition to the food, the restaurant’s ambiance plays an integral role in boosting your outdoor dining experience. You must also consider the restaurant’s cuisines to ensure they cook some of your preferred dishes, especially when hosting...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

USS Carter Hall heads to Inner Harbor to participate in Maryland's Fleet Week

BALTIMORE -- One of the Naval Ships that will be front and center throughout Fleet Week is the USS Carter Hall, an amphibious warship making its way up the Chesapeake Bay.WJZ's Sean Streicher boarded a MH-60 Seahawk helicopter to rendezvous with the USS Carter Hall as it makes its way up the Chesapeake Bay en route to Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore."The Fightin 50, otherwise known as the USS Carter Hall, was built to keep America safe and the world seas free and open to commerce," Rear Adm. Marc Miguez, the commander of Carrier Strike Group Two, said.The 610-foot...
BALTIMORE, MD
restaurantclicks.com

Baltimore Indian Restaurants You Need to Try

Indian food is one of the world’s most diverse, flavorful, and popular cuisines. From its beginnings in South Asia, Indian food has spread to every corner of the globe — and Baltimore, Maryland, is no exception. There are many Indian restaurants in Baltimore that offer various traditional and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall

With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
loveexploring.com

48 hours in Baltimore

Food-focused neighbourhoods, quirky art museums and an indie shopping scene give this Maryland city cool credentials. Here's what you shouldn't miss on a long weekend in Baltimore. Baltimore is making a name for itself as the hippest city in the USA's Capital Region, which consists of Maryland, Virginia and Washington...
BALTIMORE, MD
restaurantclicks.com

Baltimore Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

Whether you’re visiting Baltimore for its rich history, unique culture, or notorious crab cakes, one thing is for sure—it’s a busy city, and you shouldn’t skip breakfast!. Luckily, Baltimore is full of top-notch breakfast spots, many of which will be within walking distance from you. Some...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Weekly

The Return of the Otters

Over the past two months, I have seen four snakeheads in the South River in Anne Arundel County. They were all very large, all probably over 28-inches long. Since I saw the first one, I have been determined to remove them or at least spend time trying. In other words, I turned back to my Florida fishing skills and started casting lures in likely places. I even consulted with FishTalk’s Zach Ditmars about what lures to use.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Delicious Mexican Food in Baltimore

Also known as Charm City, Baltimore has long been a city rich in history and iconic claims to fame. Whether you’re interested in Civil War history or marine biology, there’s plenty to explore. While Baltimore’s culinary claims to fame draw from its coastal bounty, it also has a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore ranked among worst cities in which to retire in 2022

BALTIMORE, MD—Baltimore has been named one of the worst cities in which to retire, according to a new report from WalletHub. With fewer than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Rooftop fire in south Baltimore spreads to neighboring homes

A rooftop fire spread to neighboring homes Monday in south Baltimore. Fire officials said crews were called just after 2 p.m. to the 1500 block South Charles Street, where smoke and flames shot from the rooftop deck of one home and spread to a neighboring rowhome. Two households were displaced.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Columbia restaurant and wine bar will close in 2023

COLUMBIA, Md. — Maryland's 2022 restaurateurs of the year will retire in January after 20 years in the business. Joe and Mary Barbera, owners of AIDA Bistro & Wine Bar, said Tuesday that they will close their Columbia restaurant at the end of January. "We've been doing this for...
COLUMBIA, MD
prrecordgazette.com

Julia Budzinski remembered by extended Blue Jays family

BALTIMORE – Camden Yards is always a special place for Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski, with visits here offering a chance to catch up with family in the area. It was an extra poignant moment on Monday, however, when a large group made the drive up from Richmond, Va. to celebrate the memory of Budzinski’s daughter Julia, who died in a tragic boating accident back in July.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Paramount+ original series ‘Lioness’ to be filmed in Maryland

BALTIMORE, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that the new Paramount+ original series Lioness will be filmed in Maryland. The production is scheduled to film throughout the state, including tentative locations in both the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. metropolitan suburbs, Western Maryland, and the Eastern Shore. It will be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.
MARYLAND STATE

