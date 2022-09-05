Read full article on original website
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
Wilton Letter: Kim Healy is Committed to Local Matters
I have known Kim Healy for over 4 years. You probably know her too. Maybe you know her through the Wilton Library, where she has been a champion of the free exchange of ideas. Or perhaps you met her in her role of mother-of-four class or sports volunteer; or at any of the number of legislative hearings where she provided testimony in the defense of local control of schools.
Governor Lamont and Lt. Governor Bysiewicz host Connecticut's 9/11 Memorial Ceremony Tomorrow at Sherwood Island in Westport
Tomorrow evening, Thursday, September 8, Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz will host the State of Connecticut’s annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport at 5:30 pm. Every year, the state purposefully holds its ceremony on a day prior to the actual anniversary...
Founders Hall seeks Communications Manager
Founders Hall, located at 193 Danbury Road in Ridgefield, seeks a creative and collaborative self-starter, with superb writing, organizational and interpersonal skills, to plan and implement communication strategies, messages, content and media for members and donors. If you are interested in the Communications Manager position, please email a cover letter...
Ridgefield Historical Society and Town of Ridgefield Awarded CT SHPO Grants
Thanks to two grants from the CT State Historic Preservation Office, the Ridgefield Historical Society will soon embark on an updated architectural survey of Ridgefield. The Ridgefield Historical Society and the Town of Ridgefield were recently awarded two survey and planning grants by the Connecticut State Preservation Office (CT SHPO). The grants will jointly support an updated Historic Resources Inventory (HRI) of the Town of Ridgefield — an architectural survey that will include detailed records and images of buildings, sites, structures and/or objects over 50 years old, as well as “younger” structures with notable architectural significance.
A Darien Library Card is Your Window to New Worlds
There’s nothing more empowering than a library card. It provides access to books, technology, education, and media resources. It also provides entry to fun and enriching activities for people of all ages. September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month, and Darien Library invites all residents and individuals who work...
Ridgefield Letter: Candidate Endorsement for Aimee Berger-Girvalo
Re-elect Aimee Berger-Girvalo for State Representative. Please join me in voting to re-elect Aimee Berger-Girvalo for Connecticut State Representative on Tuesday, November 8 th. Aimee has represented us well in Hartford. I appreciate how she keeps us informed about various legislative challenges she is working on and what she is accomplishing. I particularly like the passion she brings to the gun safety fight to help reduce gun violence. In addition, she worked hard to help eliminate pension and annuity taxes for retirees making less than $75K/year.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Tiger Schulmann's Martial Arts
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Tiger Schulmann's...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: UniCole ARTistry
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local bu. Step inside UniCole ARTistry!. Four questions with Nicole Paul, founder of UniCole ARTistry. Why did you...
Former Ridgefield Resident Denis P. Duggan, 95, has Died
Denis P. Duggan, 95, of Redding, previously of Ridgefield, died peacefully on Monday, September 5, 2022. He was the loving husband of the late Eileen A. Duggan. Mr. Duggan was born on October 11, 1926 in Woodside, NY; a son of the late Jeremiah and Anna (Burke) Duggan. He was the elder brother to his late sister and brother, Nancy and Jerry.
Ridgefield Residents Can Shred Documents September 17 at Rotary Club of Danbury Shred Day Event
The Rotary Club of Danbury is holding its next Community Shred Day on September 17, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Chuck’s Steakhouse parking lot located at 20 Segar St. in Danbury. Residents and businesses from any town are invited to bring as many boxes as they like...
Bridgewater Chocolate Opening Flagship Location in Westport September 15
The new location will feature a unique sampling experience, a “By the Piece Bar” and numerous gifting options for every occasion. BROOKFIELD, Ct., September 8, 2022 - Bridgewater Chocolate, the beloved Connecticut chocolate brand known for its lineup of familiar American classics made with European techniques, is opening a flagship retail location in Westport on September 15 at 165 Main Street. The opening of the new location follows a successful pop-up experience for Bridgewater Chocolate in the area during the 2021 holiday season.
Harvest Moon Hike at Great Hollow this Saturday
Join Great Hollow for their next full moon hike, this Saturday, as we learn about the "Harvest Moon." You’ll trek up to the Tucker’s Run waterfall under the moonlight while keeping our eyes and ears open for nocturnal wildlife. Please wear sturdy footwear and bring a flashlight or...
Scarecrow Fest Returns to Wilton!
The Wilton Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Wilton, The Wilton Historical Society, Department of Public Works and Parks and Recreation proudly announce the return of our annual Scarecrow Fest!. Every year we decorate Wilton Center with one-of-a-kind scarecrows designed by our local organizations, businesses and families! The scarecrows...
Ric Bruciati, RHS class of 1975, has died
Eric Alexander Bruciati, known to his friends as 'Ric', passed away at his home on Monday, September 5, 2022, just a few days shy of his 66th birthday. He was born on September 12, 1956 and was the son of the late Ero 'Pie' and Theresa 'Terry' (Strouse) Bruciati. He...
Why Small Businesses Matter: H2O Irrigation Solutions of Connecticut
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT H2O Irrigation...
Whip Salon Introduces Waxing Services and Facials
Whip Salon Ridgefield is proud to introduce a new aesthetics tech to the team offering waxing and facial treatments. Tonjia Minotti is a graduate of the New York School of Aesthetics in White Plains and is a 20 year veteran of the fashion and beauty industry. She got into this profession because she says she loves seeing clients feel beautiful and confident after treatments with her.
Wilton Letter: Connecticut’s Financial Situation is Dire, Vote for Kim Healy
Electing those that are proven and represent your value system and priorities is paramount to each of us, regardless of your gender, race, religious beliefs, sexuality, and socioeconomic status. We have the opportunity to vote for proven leadership with tangible results in the brand new 42nd State Representative District. Kim...
ElderHouse Executive Director Denise Cesareo Announces Retirement
ElderHouse Executive Director Denise Cesareo announced that she will retire at the end of the year. Ms. Cesareo has held led the Norwalk-based nonprofit organization which provides award-winning services to older adults and their family caregivers since 1992. “Denise brought a unique combination of vision, charisma and tenacity to her...
Ridgebury Elementary School Wins 1st Place at National Invention Convention!
Ridgefield Public Schools just announced that Evelyn (Evie) Klimowicz, a fourth grader at Ridgebury Elementary School, won first place at the National Invention Convention with her invention of The Handy Hound Handle. 2022 marked the 7th annual Invention Convention U.S. Nationals which was held at The Henry Ford in Dearborn,...
Meet the New New Executive Director of Darien Arts Center
The Board of Directors of the Darien Arts Center is pleased to announce the selection of the Arts Center’s new Executive Director, George Colabella. George will assume the overall execution of the mission of the DAC as well as strategic, developmental and operational responsibilities for the town’s only arts non-profit.
