I have known Kim Healy for over 4 years. You probably know her too. Maybe you know her through the Wilton Library, where she has been a champion of the free exchange of ideas. Or perhaps you met her in her role of mother-of-four class or sports volunteer; or at any of the number of legislative hearings where she provided testimony in the defense of local control of schools.

WILTON, CT ・ 13 HOURS AGO