HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Yes, it has been a super dry summer. You can tell by the lack of water in the Platte River near Grand Island as you drive down highway 281. But, believe it or not, it has not been the driest we have seen in the past decade. As you take a look at the latest drought monitor for Nebraska, you may be inclined to jump to the conclusion that it is one of the driest summers we have seen in awhile. And you would be correct. However, it’s not the worst we have seen. So, how does this year compare to the driest summers from the past? Let’s take a look at the Tri-Cities and see how things measure up. From June 1st through September 7th, the total summer rainfall for this year in the Tri-Cities has been between 6.50″ to 8″. You can see how they rank for the past 30 years. Grand Island and Hastings saw their 9th and 7th driest summers respectively. Kearney’s records only go back 18 years, so it’s been the 10th driest since 2004. Most of us remember 2012 as it was an extremely dry year. Grand Island saw only 2.38″ rain, while Kearney received just 3.07″ of rain for the 3 month period. Both cities experienced their number one driest summers that same year. 2012, however, was not the driest summer for Hastings as it was the 6th driest with 6.38″ of rain. The driest summer for Hastings actually occurred in 2002 with only 3.82″ of rainfall. So, there you have it. Dry but not the driest. There is a little good news as we could see some rain this weekend. While it won’t alleviate the drought, any amount of rainfall is much welcomed.

