KSNB Local4
Kearney teen convicted on weapons charges
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney teenager connected to a January murder will be sentenced in November for his part in the tragedy. Zachary Walker, 19, pleaded no contest and was convicted on two counts of attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He had originally been charged with five counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, one count of possession of a defaced firearm and one count of possession of marijuana more than one pound. Those charges were dropped in exchange for a no contest plea.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teen shot, another arrested in overnight drug deal
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teen is in critical condition in an Omaha hospital and another teen is facing multiple felony charges in Hall County Court following an incident late Monday night. Jonathan Mejia-Cota, 17, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man threatens woman with a gun
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man remains in the Hall County Jail after he reportedly threatened a woman with a shotgun. Grand Island Police said the woman claimed after an argument with 32-year-old Evert Ramirez, that he pointed the firearm at her chest and threatened her life.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island teen shot multiple times in drug deal gone wrong, police say
GRAND ISLAND, NE — A Grand Island teenager is in jail and another is in a hospital with gunshot wounds after police say a drug deal turned violent Monday night. Grand Island Police responded to reports of gunshots in the Super Saver parking lot just before midnight. Shortly after, a teen boy showed up at an emergency room with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say he was transported to an Omaha hospital in critical but stable condition.
Kearney Hub
Teen arrested after shots fired in Grand Island Five Points Super Saver parking lot
A 17-year-old male was shot and another 17-year-old was arrested following a disturbance in the parking lot of the Five Points Super Saver Monday night. The two 17-year-olds were in the parking lot to sell marijuana, according to police. Officers were called to the parking lot at about 11:50 p.m....
Nebraska State Patrol news
Nebraska State Patrol news
School safety reminder issued by State Patrol, education department. As the new school year is now in full swing, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Education are reminding parents, students, and schools officials of the options available to report school or student safety issues. “The safety of our...
klkntv.com
Teen shot multiple times in Grand Island store’s parking lot, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a 17-year-old was shot multiple times on Monday. Officers were called to the Super Saver in north Grand Island just before midnight, after gunshots were heard. GIPD said officers found multiple 9 mm shell casings before the teen turned...
KSNB Local4
Mac Book Pros, jewelry, cash & more recovered; 4 arrested
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A stolen wallet from Panera eventually led to the arrest of four Peruvian nationals. Grand Island Police responded to Best Buy on Wednesday, August 31, after two women purchased two Mac Book Pros using a stolen credit card. The women then took off with two men in a Black GMC Acadia with California plates.
KSNB Local4
Litchfield man dies in tractor-train crash
SHERMAN COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Litchfield man was killed in a tractor-train crash Tuesday afternoon in Sherman County. Around 1:30 p.m., the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fatal accident about a half mile east of Litchfield. The crash was between John Deere tractor and a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train.
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County publishes 2022-23 salary list
KEARNEY — In early August, Buffalo County published its 2022 salary list. The list includes annual salaries for some positions and hourly rates for others.
klkntv.com
Nebraska nurses build barricade after patient reportedly threatened to kill them
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Grand Island Police say an out-of-control patient trashed a hospital and threatened to kill nurses Wednesday night. They say Gerald Carrabba also threw coffee on officers before kicking and scratching them at CHI Health St. Francis. Police were called to the hospital around 8 p.m....
klkntv.com
Poop problems have one Nebraska city urging people to avoid feeding geese
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Public Works Department says feeding geese is fun, but it creates problems. That’s why it’s urging people to avoid giving them treats in a new post on social media. Officials say flocks get way too large when food is easy...
Kearney Hub
Get free produce Friday in Elm Creek
ELM CREEK — The Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska will hold a free mobile produce pantry Friday at the Elm Creek Fire Hall at 535 W. Boyd Ave. Free food and produce will be available, no questions asked, to people with appointments. To make an appointment, call Leslie at...
KSNB Local4
Kearney Volunteer Fire responds to afternoon fire
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2900 block of Avenue K Monday afternoon. They were called out to the fire around 3 p.m. Local4 view Nathan Koenig submitted photos from the scene, saying smoke was billowing out of the home...
Kearney Hub
Loup City pharmacy joins statewide Narcan program
LOUP CITY — Narcan nasal spray kits are now available at Loup City RX Shoppe. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health is teaming up with the Nebraska Pharmacists Association and Region 3 Behavioral Health System for a statewide project that will distribute free Narcan nasal spray kits at Loup City RX Shoppe in Loup City beginning Aug. 25.
Kearney Hub
Kearney's Avenue N to briefly close on Thursday
KEARNEY — On Thursday, Avenue N, from 42nd Street to 45th Street, will be closed between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. for required repairs to the electrical system. The city of Kearney announced the street closure on Tuesday on behalf of Nebraska Public Power District. The...
Kearney Hub
Monday structure fire causes $65k damage to Kearney house
KEARNEY — The American Red Cross is assisting a Kearney family following a fire at their house Monday. The fire was reported at 2:41 p.m. at 2914 Ave. K, a single story house. Two adults, two children and a dog safely fled the house. When firefighters arrived, Capt. Jon...
Kearney Hub
Kearney's 'terrific people' impress new Good Sam president
KEARNEY — After just five weeks as the new president of CHI Health Good Samaritan, Curt Coleman has already made a key observation: “The people here are terrific,” he said. Coleman started Aug. 1. He moved here from Davenport, Iowa, where for the last eight years he...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Fire Department Battalion Chief Retires
The stage is set for November’s Midterm elections, and the initiatives are also ready to go for ballots across the state. The last time the Platte River dried up was in 2012. Similar to then, the river has once again dried up from drought.
KSNB Local4
It’s been a very dry summer, but not the driest we’ve seen in the past decade
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Yes, it has been a super dry summer. You can tell by the lack of water in the Platte River near Grand Island as you drive down highway 281. But, believe it or not, it has not been the driest we have seen in the past decade. As you take a look at the latest drought monitor for Nebraska, you may be inclined to jump to the conclusion that it is one of the driest summers we have seen in awhile. And you would be correct. However, it’s not the worst we have seen. So, how does this year compare to the driest summers from the past? Let’s take a look at the Tri-Cities and see how things measure up. From June 1st through September 7th, the total summer rainfall for this year in the Tri-Cities has been between 6.50″ to 8″. You can see how they rank for the past 30 years. Grand Island and Hastings saw their 9th and 7th driest summers respectively. Kearney’s records only go back 18 years, so it’s been the 10th driest since 2004. Most of us remember 2012 as it was an extremely dry year. Grand Island saw only 2.38″ rain, while Kearney received just 3.07″ of rain for the 3 month period. Both cities experienced their number one driest summers that same year. 2012, however, was not the driest summer for Hastings as it was the 6th driest with 6.38″ of rain. The driest summer for Hastings actually occurred in 2002 with only 3.82″ of rainfall. So, there you have it. Dry but not the driest. There is a little good news as we could see some rain this weekend. While it won’t alleviate the drought, any amount of rainfall is much welcomed.
