Uber and national tech company roll out self-driving delivery service in Houston

Houstonians will soon be able to get completely autonomous delivery of their dinners, groceries, and more thanks to a new 10-year partnership. Uber Technologies, Inc. and Nuro have cut a deal that will provide autonomous, electric vehicles for food deliveries in Houston and Mountain View, California, beginning his fall, according to a news release. A Bay Area expansion will follow, but Houston's no stranger to Nuro-powered deliveries.
The steamy details on Montrose's hot ramen restaurant, plus can’t-miss Nikkei in West Houston

On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Shion Aikawa joins CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss Ramen Tatsu-ya. The conversation begins with Aikawa, now the senior vice president of culture for a restaurant group that includes four locations of Ramen Tatsu-ya plus three affiliated concepts, recalling the process of opening the company's first location in north Austin 10 years ago this month.
Traffic
State
Oregon State
Government
Houston-based British Consulate teams embarks on 2,500-mile Texas road trip to host cultural pop-ups

Heads up, Texans: The British are coming. Houston-based head of the British Consulate, Her Majesty’s Consul General Richard Hyde, and his senior-most staff will embark on a 2,500-mile road trip across Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The trek will feature tree plantings and what the consulate dubs “consulate pop-ups” in each city.
New Houston app is your passport to tasty deals and fave restaurants

If you're looking to create a change in your current restaurant rotation, you can whet your appetite in the meantime with a new Houston-based app called Savve. Designed to quickly match hungry users with great savings at local restaurants and bars, Savve was created with the revitalization of the Houston restaurant scene in mind, especially as it recovers from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Long-awaited Houston noise ordinance aimed at noisiest bars and clubs finally goes into effect

Officials from the City of Houston held a press conference to discuss the new noise ordinance that went into effect Tuesday, September 7. As CultureMap previously reported, the ordinance was passed in May and is a welcome relief for residents of the Washington Corridor who have been urging officials for years that something needed to be done about the noisy bars in the neighborhood.
Swanky new vibe dining restaurant jets into Upper Kirby with global cuisine and see-and-be-seen scene

The knock on the vibe dining trend — that is, restaurants that incorporate nightclub elements such as bottle service and DJs — is that the “vibe” is more important than the “dining.” It’s not necessarily true that creating a high energy atmosphere can’t coexist with delivering high quality, well-executed food, but experience usually trumps eating.
Globally renowned cultural festival returns to Houston with top stars of food, literature, politics, and more

A cutting-edge and star-studded arts and cultural festival is making a triumphant in-person comeback. JLF Houston, the local iteration of the global Jaipur Literature Festival (held annually in Jaipur in India’s Rajasthan state) returns to Asia Society on Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10 with tasty events, provocative panel discussions, and even debates surrounding today’s most pressing issues.
Prominent sports power couple lends a helping hand to deserving families at $525,000 HelpCureHD gala

While the Houston Astros are no doubt the hottest ticket in the Bayou City, but a recent soiree at Minute Maid Park proved just as scorching. Former Houston sports power couple Allie LaForce, TNT’s popular sports reporter, and Joe Smith, former pitcher for the Astros and Minnesota Twins, were in town to host their annual HelpCureHD Gala at Union Station in Minute Maid Park.
Houston company lands exclusive spacesuit deal for NASA's mission to moon

When astronauts make a historic return to the surface of the moon, presumably 2025 or 2026, they’ll don Houston-crafted, life-protecting suits. Houston-based Axiom Space has landed the rights to create spacesuits and supporting systems for NASA’s Artemis III mission, which will see humans back on our satellite for the first time since the legendary Apollo missions more than 50 years ago.
