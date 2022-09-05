Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
New Buc-ee’s car wash 'tunnel' in Baytown may scrub Katy facility as world’s longest
Today, the Buc-ee’s convenience store in Katy is home to the world’s longest car wash. But could a new Buc-ee’s car wash in Baytown soon knock the Katy operation off its pedestal next year?. A recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration shows Lake...
Uber and national tech company roll out self-driving delivery service in Houston
Houstonians will soon be able to get completely autonomous delivery of their dinners, groceries, and more thanks to a new 10-year partnership. Uber Technologies, Inc. and Nuro have cut a deal that will provide autonomous, electric vehicles for food deliveries in Houston and Mountain View, California, beginning his fall, according to a news release. A Bay Area expansion will follow, but Houston's no stranger to Nuro-powered deliveries.
The steamy details on Montrose's hot ramen restaurant, plus can’t-miss Nikkei in West Houston
On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Shion Aikawa joins CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss Ramen Tatsu-ya. The conversation begins with Aikawa, now the senior vice president of culture for a restaurant group that includes four locations of Ramen Tatsu-ya plus three affiliated concepts, recalling the process of opening the company's first location in north Austin 10 years ago this month.
Houston tops Texas as No. 1 city for growth in tech jobs, says new report
While a certain city tends to draw all the buzz as the top Texas tech hub — especially since Elon Musk moved there — Houston has just emerged as No. 1 in the Lone Star State regarding tech jobs. A new report from Dice, an online platform for...
The 10 best sports bars in Houston for every team's top fan
Football, hockey, soccer, baseball, basketball — no matter which sport you support, it's way more fun to watch your favorite teams play when you're surrounded by other cheering fans. But where to head for some cold drinks, hot food, and big sports action? In the spirit of CultureMap's newest...
Houston fine dining destination marches onto Bon Appetit's prestigious best new restaurants list
Texas restaurants are well-represented on Bon Appetit’s list of America’s 50 Best New Restaurants for 2022. Seven Lone Star State establishments earn the magazine's approval. They are:. Birdie’s, a counter service restaurant in Austin known for its seasonal menu and well-chosen list of natural wines. Canje, the...
Here are the top 15 things to do in Houston this weekend
This weekend's welcoming weather sees a ton of fun. Look for some hot concerts, one featuring Mr. Worldwide. An edgy comic hits downtown, and speaking of downtown, Friday at Minute Maid Park sees a chance to score a jersey of a red-hot Astros star and Nancy's Hustle fan. Families and...
Houston-based British Consulate teams embarks on 2,500-mile Texas road trip to host cultural pop-ups
Heads up, Texans: The British are coming. Houston-based head of the British Consulate, Her Majesty’s Consul General Richard Hyde, and his senior-most staff will embark on a 2,500-mile road trip across Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The trek will feature tree plantings and what the consulate dubs “consulate pop-ups” in each city.
New Houston app is your passport to tasty deals and fave restaurants
If you're looking to create a change in your current restaurant rotation, you can whet your appetite in the meantime with a new Houston-based app called Savve. Designed to quickly match hungry users with great savings at local restaurants and bars, Savve was created with the revitalization of the Houston restaurant scene in mind, especially as it recovers from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Long-awaited Houston noise ordinance aimed at noisiest bars and clubs finally goes into effect
Officials from the City of Houston held a press conference to discuss the new noise ordinance that went into effect Tuesday, September 7. As CultureMap previously reported, the ordinance was passed in May and is a welcome relief for residents of the Washington Corridor who have been urging officials for years that something needed to be done about the noisy bars in the neighborhood.
Ken Hoffman joins the shrinking list of Americans choosing COVID boosters
Last week, the FDA and CDC approved another COVID booster shot, this one specifically targeting those pesky Omicron variants. Reports said the shots would be available "sometime next week, after Labor Day." In Houston, the shots are here now. I got mine on Saturday, September 3. If you're inclined to...
Texas celebrity chef's shutter of his 3 Houston restaurants leads week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week. 1. Texas celebrity chef Tim Love pulls the plug on his 3 Houston restaurants. The closing of Woodshed and its two sister concepts paves the way for new restaurants to open at Levy Park. 2....
Swanky new vibe dining restaurant jets into Upper Kirby with global cuisine and see-and-be-seen scene
The knock on the vibe dining trend — that is, restaurants that incorporate nightclub elements such as bottle service and DJs — is that the “vibe” is more important than the “dining.” It’s not necessarily true that creating a high energy atmosphere can’t coexist with delivering high quality, well-executed food, but experience usually trumps eating.
New Texas-inspired restaurant fires up steaks and barbecue in Garden Oaks
An eagerly anticipated new restaurant has opened in Garden Oaks. Cherry Block Smokehouse officially opens to the public today (Tuesday, September 6) for daily lunch and dinner service. Located in Revive Development's Stomping Grounds project (1223 W 34th St.), Cherry Block Smokehouse is an evolution of proprietor Felix Florez's Texas-focused...
Globally renowned cultural festival returns to Houston with top stars of food, literature, politics, and more
A cutting-edge and star-studded arts and cultural festival is making a triumphant in-person comeback. JLF Houston, the local iteration of the global Jaipur Literature Festival (held annually in Jaipur in India’s Rajasthan state) returns to Asia Society on Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10 with tasty events, provocative panel discussions, and even debates surrounding today’s most pressing issues.
Downtown Aquarium open to customers after partial facade collapse
A woman is recovering at a local hospital after a part of the Downtown Aquarium facade collapsed on her. Houston Fire Department said its crews were called to the aquarium restaurant around 7:55 pm Friday, September 2, where officials said a portion of the outdoor facade next to the aquarium ticket booth fell.
Prominent sports power couple lends a helping hand to deserving families at $525,000 HelpCureHD gala
While the Houston Astros are no doubt the hottest ticket in the Bayou City, but a recent soiree at Minute Maid Park proved just as scorching. Former Houston sports power couple Allie LaForce, TNT’s popular sports reporter, and Joe Smith, former pitcher for the Astros and Minnesota Twins, were in town to host their annual HelpCureHD Gala at Union Station in Minute Maid Park.
Houston company lands exclusive spacesuit deal for NASA's mission to moon
When astronauts make a historic return to the surface of the moon, presumably 2025 or 2026, they’ll don Houston-crafted, life-protecting suits. Houston-based Axiom Space has landed the rights to create spacesuits and supporting systems for NASA’s Artemis III mission, which will see humans back on our satellite for the first time since the legendary Apollo missions more than 50 years ago.
Where to shop in Houston right now: 12 must-hit spots for September
In Houston, it can be a difficult to get into that fall vibe when temps are hovering in the 90s; luckily, there is so much to look forward to before we have to take out our sweaters and boots. For starters: for fashion traditionalists, it's a chance to finally start wearing white.
13 best Labor Day weekend events to kick back in Houston
Hard to believe, but September is here, which means the start of more holidays like Labor Day. For some, it means a chance to fire up the grill and chill. For others, it means a quick road trip. For those staying in town, the weekend offers a host of events...
