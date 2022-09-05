Dallas Cowboys sign veteran tackle Jason Peters, what does that mean for Tyler Smith?

The slow dance between the Dallas Cowboys and free agent tackle Jason Peters that began last Thursday finally concluded with a deal on Monday.

Peters, 40, a 17-year veteran who spent 11 years with the rival Philadelphia Eagles, is joining the Cowboys as an experienced insurance option at left tackle.

Rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith will begin the season as the starter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday at AT&T Stadium in place of the Tyron Smith, who is out until December with an avulsion fracture.

Tyler Smith may stay in that role.

It was his targeted destination whenever the Cowboys decided to move on from Tyron Smith.

But Tyler Smith spent all of preseason and training camp at left guard.

With Peters finally on board, the Cowboys don’t have to force it now.

Peters will begin with the Cowboys practice squad as he has been idle since last season when he started games for the Chicago Bears.

He didn’t have any work in the off season or training camp and needs a ramp up, making him likely unavailable for the season opener against the Buccaneers and possibly the second game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He said it will need a couple of weeks to get his legs back under him.

But the Cowboys believe he has something left in the tank.

“I think like any player you have a chance to look at the video,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “Obviously, you have a tremendous amount of respect for what Jason has accomplished throughout his career. Going back, watching the video of his time with Chicago, it’s definitely an opportunity of mutual interest. He’d love to finish his career here in Texas.”

And once he is ready, Peters gives the Cowboys the option to return to their original plan of playing Tyler Smith at left guard with him sliding in at left tackle.

If nothing else he gives them an experienced backup.

Josh Ball, a 2021 fourth-round pick, and rookie fifth-round pick Matt Waletzko — the two options on the roster behind Smith — have never started or played in a game.

“Once again, this is about adding depth and bringing another excellent player into your program. To me, these are two separate topics,” McCarthy said when asked about Peters possibly replacing Tyron Smith at left tackle. “This is more about adding a future Hall of Fame player to your lineup.”

Peters said he is willing to do whatever is asked by the Cowboys. Whether it’s as a starter or a backup, he plans to be a resource to Tyler Smith and the other young lineman.

“It doesn’t matter. Whatever they ask me. If Smith get in there and start rolling and they want to keep him, I am just going to help him,” Peters said. “I’m gonna help him out — on and off the field — his technique and rhythm.”

“I ain’t no guy who is going to feel some way if I don’t start. If they ask me to start I am going to get in there and go to work.”

It didn’t take long for Peters to start spreading his knowledge. Tyler Smith said Peters gave him advice on his first day of practice.

“He taught me a little bit about hand tricks, how he operates with his outside hand,” Tyler Smith said. “He also talked about getting out of your stance quick and getting to your spot being one of the most important parts of blocking because from that point on it’s just a chess match between you and the defender. Even though it seems small, that stuff can take you a long way.”

Peters is more than a mentor. He can still play and is “trying to set the bar for the up-and-coming youth.”

“If you love the game and want to keep playing, I’m just showing them you can do it instead of letting the league run you out,” Peters said. “I’m a living testimony that you can keep going.”

Peters said his play in Chicago last season let him know he could still get it done at a high level. And it was something he wanted to pursue if the right situation came up.

He resisted some other opportunities but couldn’t pass on the chance to play for the Cowboys when got a call from owner Jerry Jones.

“You know I wasn’t pressed but when Jerry called, I came,” Peters said.

The nine-time Pro Bowl who is a native of Queen City in east Texas near the Arkansas border, began his visit last Thursday and took a Friday physical before negotiations started ramping up.

He met Jones, whose familiarity with Peters dates back to his days in college at Arkansas, Jones’ alma mater, and includes his time giving the Cowboys fits as a dominant left tackle with the Eagles.

It has come full circle for Peters, who once said he “hated Dallas” because of their arrogance.

“You can’t blame me. We were rivals,” Peters said. “At the end of the day, me and Jerry go back to Arkansas. When he called me, we sat down and talked. It was like love at first sight. We were talking about the Hogs. He was talking about the national championship and how it changed his life. Me being a Razorback changed my life and gave me an opportunity to be here today.”

Now, he wants to finish his career with the Cowboys with the goal of helping tutor a young offensive line and do it with a playoff-caliber team.

McCarthy said an appealing part of Peters joining the Cowboys is the knowledge he can offer Smith and the young tackles.

“Chance to sit down with Jason and what he brings to the table, what he brings to the offensive line room. So yeah all of that is part of his value,” McCarthy said. “That’s why this is just such a great fit for us and for him. So we do have a lot of young offensive linemen that will benefit from his mentorship.”

Peters won a Super Bowl title with the Eagles following the 2017 season but was unable to play in the game due to a season-ending injury earlier in the season.

Now, he gets one more try with the Cowboys in his home state of Texas. Peters lives on a ranch in Atlanta, Texas, three miles away from Queen City.

A lot of family will drive up for the Cowboys game. Many are already here., including his sister, an uncle and cousins. They were also already long-time Cowboys fans.

“I’m excited,” Peters said. “I’m from Texas. This is my home state so it’s good to be back playing among family every week. They were rooting for me (when he with the Eagles) but they were Cowboys fans.

“I’m here in my home state and ready to roll.”