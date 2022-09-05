Read full article on original website
2023 Chrysler 300 Arrives With Subtle Updates
The second-generation Chrysler 300 first saw the light of day 12 years ago and has soldiered on largely unchanged, save for a few updates here and there. Even though rumors suggested it would be long gone by 2023, the old-timer is showing no signs of slowing down. To keep it competitive in a dwindling segment, Chrysler has bestowed a few updates upon the sedan.
MotorAuthority
KTM's first road car is the 493-hp X-Bow GT-XR
KTM, an Austrian firm most widely recognized for its motorcycles, has revealed its first four-wheeled model designed for the road. The new X-Bow GT-XR, which was shown on Tuesday, traces its roots to KTM's original X-Bow track car launched in 2008, but is more closely related to the X-Bow GT2 race car launched in 2020.
Chrysler’s Making a Performance Car Again After Almost a Decade
ChryslerA Stellantis spokesman says an "extremely limited production" vehicle from Chrysler is on its way soon.
freightwaves.com
Werner signs for 500 Cummins hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines
Werner Enterprises is spreading its hydrogen bets beyond fuel cells, signing a letter of intent for 500 hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engines from Cummins Inc., which is pushing its powertrain-agnostic approach to reducing emissions. It is the third significant sales announcement in two weeks for the Columbus, Indiana-based engine maker. Cummins...
electrek.co
Snow Lake Lithium expects its all-electric mine to produce enough lithium to power 5 million EVs in North America
Although it has only explored 1% of its 55,000 acre site in Canada, carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium believes it can enable a massive domestic supply of the chemical element to EV automakers when it begins commercial mining. The company expects its all-electric mine to source enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs in North America each year, which could prove vital in the US as the automotive industry shifts its supply chains domestically in order to qualify for revised federal tax credits.
Volkswagen and Porsche Take a Huge Risk With a Big Bet
Nothing stops Volkswagen (VLKAF) . Not Russia's energy war on the European Union. Moscow has decided to cut gas supplies to Europe before the cold autumn and winter months because of the countries' support for Ukraine, which Moscow invaded on Feb. 24. This energy crisis will undoubtedly cause household electricity...
Motley Fool
Tesla and General Motors Could Soon Soar 30%
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will be talking about...
Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles?
Should we be concerned about the environmental impact of electric vehicles and their batteries? The post Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Check engine light on? Common causes, symptoms and fixes
Engine light on car dashboard.(shutterstock/andriano.cz) Your car’s dashboard has a specific “check engine” light that can indicate a spectrum of issues. Mostly yellow in color and shaped like an engine, this light is something you should not ignore, especially if it has stayed illuminated for a while.
torquenews.com
My Tesla Recharged Itself While Driving
My Tesla Model 3 RWD gained an astounding 6% of its battery on a downhill drive from a mountain hike I went on. This is staggering and beats any ICE car hands down. I have a Tesla Model 3 RWD that I got just over two weeks ago. Something interesting happened during that time one day while I went up to a hike in the mountains. My car charged 6% of its battery during my drive back down the mountain.
Insurance industry examines coverage, risks of all-electric vehicles
As state and federal authorities move to prohibit sales of internal combustion vehicles and encourage adoption of all-electric autos, insurers are continuing to examine how coverage options and liability claims may change with the advent of more gas-free cars and trucks. New questions have been rising with the recent announcement...
Autoweek.com
Toyota Tundra Sales Outpacing Every Pickup Truck from Detroit
While Tundra sales are growing (15% for the first eight months), its Detroit rivals are down for the same period—18% for Ram 1500, 15% for GMC Sierra, 11% for Chevrolet Silverado, and 10% for Ford F-Series. Toyota is positioning the redesigned truck for all purposes, but especially recreation—off-roading and...
maritime-executive.com
SAL Orders Next-Generation Heavy-Lift Ships to be Built in China
The heavy-lift segment is working to realize the opportunities that are continuing to emerge as the global offshore wind sector develops. SAL Heavy Lift, one of the leading maritime heavy lift and project cargo carriers, announced that it has signed building contracts for four next-generation heavy lift ships with Wuhu Shipyard, China as well as an option for two more vessels. Called the Orca Class, SAL and its joint venture partner Jumbo noted that designed the ships with capabilities for offshore wind customers while also incorporating the latest environmental considerations.
CNBC
As Elon Musk backs fossil fuels, one strategist sends a warning over EV sales
European economies are facing an energy crisis and soaring prices over the coming months. There have been concerns in some quarters that the increasing cost of charging an EV will disincentivize uptake among consumers. "The cost advantage for electric vehicles versus a gasoline car is fast diminishing here in Europe,...
electrek.co
Razor’s new ‘most versatile yet’ 1,000W electric scooter carries two seated adults
When it comes to scooters, Razor is as much of a household name as it gets. But forget the classic, shiny Razor scooters you’re used to. The company is coming in hot with a whole new type of two passenger, big-wheeled electric scooter for adults. Meet the Razor EcoSmart Cargo.
insideevs.com
FREY’s Evolve E-MTB Offers Premium Kit At An Affordable Price
Chinese electric bicycle manufacturer FREY has been in the market since 2013, and has built a reputation for itself thanks to its affordable yet performance-oriented electric bicycles. Covering a broad scope of the market, FREY’s e-bike offerings range from beginner-focused urban commuters to performance-oriented eMTBs capable of some of the most challenging terrain out there.
topgear.com
Bollinger’s making trucks. No, like actual trucks
The team behind those wish-we-got-’em off-roaders sets its sights on something heavier duty. Skip 12 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. If you remember Bollinger, you’ll remember an EV off-roader that looked like it was styled entirely with...
Sales of Ford’s Best-Selling Vehicle Drop
Ford Motor posted strong sales for August as they rose 27.3% to 158,008, The figure was particularly impressive because supply chain challenges have curtailed the number of vehicles manufacturers can make to satisfy demand. Ford’s announcement put its EVs front and center. That was a head fake. Sales of the new Ford F-150 Lightning have […]
