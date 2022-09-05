Record numbers of Missouri schools shift to four-day weeks

More Missouri schools are trying to attract teachers with shorter work weeks.

John Turner is an assistant professor at Missouri State University. He's the 'go-to' guy on studying 4-day school weeks in Missouri.

"We're projecting 141 four-day school week districts in Missouri, that's a record high, that's the highest number we've had," Turner said. "And so you've seen probably about an additional 20 schools that have been added to the list for this upcoming school year."

That's 27% of the public schools that are non-charter in the state.

"For the upcoming school year that we're beginning right now, they'll be just over 70,000 public school students in Missouri on the four-day school week," Turner said.

Turner has been researching the four-day school week in Missouri for years, and said it's definitely expanded recently. It used to be primarily adopted by smaller school districts that were looking to save money and struggling to keep their enrollment up.

Now, he said, schools of all sizes and locations are taking it on to keep teachers and recruit teachers, and they're enticing educators by shortening the school week.

He said most schools who do it save 2-3% of their overall budget, but they can also save money when it comes to looking at salary scales. Smaller rural schools struggle to keep competitive salaries, he explained, so they often become a sort of training ground for early-career teachers. But when teachers get more experienced, smaller schools struggle more.

Turner said it's extremely difficult to determine whether the four-day week increases student learning. The MAP test in Missouri has gone through so many revisions in the last few years it's made it hard to determine trends -- and then of course there was no MAP test during the pandemic.

Then there's the issue of needing day care for one day a week. In all the Missouri schools that went to four-day weeks, parents overwhelmingly approved the plan. Those who didn't overwhelmingly support it generally had kids who had behaviour needs like autism or health issues like diabetes where a school nurse is an important part of their care.

