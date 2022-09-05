Read full article on original website
Carline Irene Craycraft
Carline “Corky” Irene Craycraft, 81, of Wildwood, FL passed away Monday September 5, 2022. She was born March 17, 1941 in Springfield, OH to Virgil and Dottie (nee Lewis) Walls. Corky was a life member of Sumter 44 Lions Club and will be missed by all that knew...
Lois Elizabeth Babbitt
Lois Elizabeth Babbitt, 95, of The Villages, FL passed away Friday, September 2, 2022. She was born July 3, 1927 in Bristol, FL to Isaiah F. and Clarice (nee Parramore) Eubanks. Lois has been a part of her Wildwood Church of Christ family since 2002. She was preceded in death...
Fred L. Balducci Jr.
Fred L. Balducci Jr., 78, of Summerfield Florida passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday August 30th. He leaves his wife of 54 years, Stella L. (Foster) Balducci, his sons; Christopher Balducci and his wife Sarah of Ocala, FL, David Balducci and his wife Barbara of West Brookfield, MA and his daughter Debra Casey and partner Brian Long of Micco, FL, a brother Stephen Balducci of Summerfield, FL, a sister Roberta Belanger and her fiancé Tony Aretakis of Summerfield, FL, 7 grandchildren; Jacqueline, Sophia, Zachary, Sean, Adrianna, Matteo and Massimo, and 1 great grandchild Oliver.
Eugene Graybeal
Eugene “Sonny” Samuel Graybeal, 86, of Summerfield, Florida passed away September 2, 2022, at Ted & Diane Brandley Hospice House, Summerfield, Florida following a long and hard-fought battle with dementia. He was the husband of Delores Graybeal for 60 years. Sonny was born in Port Deposit, Maryland on...
Joan Palmer Steward
Joan Palmer Steward was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world on Saturday, August 27th at the age of 86 following a brief illness at her home in The Villages with family at her side. Joan was born in Mount Hope, New York to Clifford...
James Francis Roe
It is with great sadness the family wishes to announce that James “Jim” Francis Roe passed away on September 01, 2022 at the age of 83 in his hometown of Summerfield, Florida. His battle with serious medical issues in the past years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the difficulties, James came out a peaceful hero and stayed strong until the end. His loving heart left a beacon of light for all who survived him.
Juanita Violet Keltner
Juanita Violet Keltner passed away peacefully August 24, 2022, at Cornerstone Hospice of the Villages. She was 90 years old. Juanita was born April 24, 1932 to William and Mary Anderson. She was married to Bruce Keltner for over 41 years before he passed away. She is survived by: (sister)...
Mary Dorothy Inglehart
Mary Dorothy Inglehart, loving Mother, was born Oct 1, 1927 in Redwood, New York, and passed away Aug 13, 2022 in Mesa, AZ. Mary graduated from Redwood High School in June of 1944 and then attended Watertown NY School of Commerce. After graduation she was employed by Dunk, Conley, Metcalf and Backman legal attorneys until she married.
Joseph D. Carr Jr.
Joseph D. Carr, Jr. passed from The Villages, Florida to heaven on August 31, 2022. Joe was born on June 11, 1931 in Goldsboro, NC to Joseph D. Carr, Sr. and Cattie Westbrook, both of NC. Joe had two siblings: Helen Carr Jessup and William Carr, who died in Washington, D.C. when he was very young.
Shirley A. Newstead
Shirley A. Newstead, 90, of Florida and formerly of New Haven, passed away on August 21, 2022. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late George and Cecilia (Heagerty) Newstead. Shirley graduated from SUNY Oswego and received a teaching degree. She taught second grade at Onondaga Road Elementary...
Anthony Battaglia
Anthony C. (Tony) Battaglia, 88, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Buffalo, NY and Bakersfield, California, passed away on August 16th. Born September 10, 1933, Tony had a long and distinguished management career in Television. A graduate of Canisius High School in Buffalo, NY, received his Bachelor’s Degree at the University of Buffalo, Master’s Degree in Radio-TV at Syracuse University. In the 1950’s he served with the US Army in Korea. He was blessed with a tenor voice that allowed him to perform with the Buffalo Philharmonic, and Syracuse Symphony Orchestra and Opera Company. He performed the National Anthem for the Los Angeles Dodgers, California Angels and Seattle Supersonics. A frequent tenor soloist with “The Tenors Extraordinaire” and “The Variety Pak” at the Village’s Church on the Square as well as numerous musical venues. He was a recipient of many awards including Bakersfield’s “Volunteer of the Year” and Rotary’s “Man of the Year”.
Lady Lake mayor issues proclamation in honor of Constitution Week
Lady Lake Mayor Jim Rietz this week presented John Bartram Chapter DAR member Nancy Parris with a proclamation recognizing Sept. 17 through 23 as Constitution Week. Members of John Bartram Chapter, NSDAR will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 for a luncheon meeting where they will see members of Maxwell Deutsch’s Civics class students attired in Colonial uniforms work with David Reeve and local Historian, Jack Scioti to produce “History of the Flags of America.”
Villager pleads with AAC to make no changes to Paradise pool
A Villager pleaded with the Amenity Authority Committee to make no changes to the swimming pool at the Paradise Recreation Center. James Wronka of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens spoke out Wednesday morning at the AAC meeting at Savannah Center. The recreation center on the Historic Side of The...
John Thomas Flynn
John Thomas Flynn, 88, of The Villages passed away on August 24, 2022. He was born on October 28, 1933 in Kingsbridge, The Bronx, New York. John’s life embodied the American Dream. He attended Cardinal Hayes Catholic High School in The Bronx and, upon graduation, proudly served in the United States Navy. While working full-time on the electronics test bench for the Hazeltine Corporation, he earned a BS degree in Physics from Hofstra University. He went on to enjoy a successful 40+ year career with various defense contractors on Long Island serving as a Vice President along with many other roles in engineering and business development.
‘Frightening’ situation when golf cart driver suffers medical episode at town square
A golf cart driver who suffered a medical episode created a frightening situation when he suddenly drove onto a town square in The Villages. The Never Never Band had been performing shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday when the golf cart suddenly roared onto the dance floor at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.
Lakeside Landings woman arrested with drugs on Historic Side of The Villages
A Lakeside Landings woman was arrested with drugs on the Historic Side of The Villages. Jenna Renae Isaacson, 37, who lives on Admiral Way in the development in Oxford, was driving a black Nissan sedan in the wee hours Wednesday morning near the Circle K on LaGrande Boulevard when an officer noticed the vehicle had an expired registration sticker, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the Boone Gate. She presented the officer with what appeared to be a photo copy of a driver’s license from Illinois. The license did not appear to be valid.
National company purchases two bowling alleys in The Villages
A national company has purchased two bowling alleys in The Villages. Bowlero Corp. has announced that it has purchased Fiesta Bowl and Spanish Springs Lanes. Both bowling alleys in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown consist of 32 lanes and are home to both competitive and social leagues throughout the year. Bowling...
Lake Sumter Landing restrooms will be closed for floor maintenance
The Bailey Cotton restroom behind the Red Sauce restaurant, will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 7 through Saturday, Sept. 10 or floor maintenance. The floor will be cleaned and a non-skid top coat will be added to help preserve the color and to maintain the non-skid standard. If you have any...
Tab for coffee served at recreation centers in The Villages will be $178,284
The tab for coffee served at recreation centers in The Villages in the next fiscal year will be $178,284. The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Tuesday approved a bid of $127,451 from Compass USA for coffee services at recreation centers south of County Road 466. The price includes Eco-friendly paper cups, stirring sticks, sugar canisters, cream canisters and, of course, regular and decaffeinated coffee. The contract breaks down to $10,620 per month.
Diner who didn’t pay for meal tracked down after leaving Perkins
A diner who didn’t pay for her meal was tracked down after walking out of the Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in The Villages. Tara Leigh Clutter, 43, of Ocala, was arrested Tuesday on a Lake County warrant. She went to the restaurant on Bichara Boulevard on Sept. 1 and...
