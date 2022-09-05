Anthony C. (Tony) Battaglia, 88, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Buffalo, NY and Bakersfield, California, passed away on August 16th. Born September 10, 1933, Tony had a long and distinguished management career in Television. A graduate of Canisius High School in Buffalo, NY, received his Bachelor’s Degree at the University of Buffalo, Master’s Degree in Radio-TV at Syracuse University. In the 1950’s he served with the US Army in Korea. He was blessed with a tenor voice that allowed him to perform with the Buffalo Philharmonic, and Syracuse Symphony Orchestra and Opera Company. He performed the National Anthem for the Los Angeles Dodgers, California Angels and Seattle Supersonics. A frequent tenor soloist with “The Tenors Extraordinaire” and “The Variety Pak” at the Village’s Church on the Square as well as numerous musical venues. He was a recipient of many awards including Bakersfield’s “Volunteer of the Year” and Rotary’s “Man of the Year”.

