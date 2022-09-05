Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
KTBS
Teens from youth facilities across Louisiana may end up at Angola unit
BATON ROUGE, La. - Teens from across Louisiana's youth jails could end up at a new high-security lockup on the grounds of the State Penitentiary at Angola, a state official told a U.S. judge Wednesday — a wider pool of youth inmates than officials previously disclosed. State leaders said...
KTBS
Louisiana’s most troubled teen offenders statewide could be moved to Angola
Louisiana is planning to move the most troubled young people in its juvenile justice facilities to a building on the grounds of Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. (Photo by Jarvis DeBerry) Incarcerated youth from across the state deemed the most troubled and aggressive could be moved to a building on...
KTBS
Head of Louisiana board overseeing security guards ousted after drug, weapon arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners voted unanimously Thursday to immediately terminate the head of the agency after she was arrested on gun and drug charges earlier in the week. The vote came after a 20-minute executive session the public could not attend as...
KTBS
Rapper Mystikal hires Shreveport attorney in latest rape case
GONZALES, La. - Mystikal, a Grammy-nominated rapper raised in New Orleans who rose to fame in the early 2000s, has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape over an alleged July 30 attack at his home in Prairieville and now faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted at trial.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTBS
Baton Rouge river port enjoyed 24% increase in ship traffic in 2021
(The Center Square) — Traffic and tonnage through the Port of Greater Baton Rouge increased significantly in 2021 as the facility continued improvements and prepared for a $9 billion renewable energy project for this year, according to an annual report. The port’s 2021 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report highlights developments,...
Comments / 0