New Orleans, LA

KTBS

Rapper Mystikal hires Shreveport attorney in latest rape case

GONZALES, La. - Mystikal, a Grammy-nominated rapper raised in New Orleans who rose to fame in the early 2000s, has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape over an alleged July 30 attack at his home in Prairieville and now faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted at trial.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
KTBS

Baton Rouge river port enjoyed 24% increase in ship traffic in 2021

(The Center Square) — Traffic and tonnage through the Port of Greater Baton Rouge increased significantly in 2021 as the facility continued improvements and prepared for a $9 billion renewable energy project for this year, according to an annual report. The port’s 2021 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report highlights developments,...
BATON ROUGE, LA

