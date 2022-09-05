While developer CD Projekt Red might already be working on The Witcher 4, it sounds like the studio has plans for The Witcher 5 and more beyond its current project. With the previous Witcher series, CD Projekt Red planned out an arc that was told for the central protagonist Geralt over the course of three games. And while it seems likely that Geralt will still have a part to play in what is tentatively being referred to as The Witcher 4, the studio has also confirmed that it's planning for additional titles to be released later on as well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO