Elon Musk abandoned Twitter deal because of World War 3 fears, claim company lawyers
WTF?! As lawyers representing Elon Musk and Twitter argue over whether a whistleblower's claims can be added to the former's lawsuit, the company says one of the reasons Musk pulled out of the acquisition was concerns about the start of World War 3. Last week saw Twitter's former head of...
The Rings of Power actor Ismael Cruz Córdova's DMs were filled with 'vicious hate speech' after taking role
Whether he's traveling through Middle-earth or checking his DMs, Ismael Cruz Córdova does not concern himself with the opinions of trolls. The The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor, who is the first person of color to portray an elf in the fantasy franchise, says he has received a constant barrage of "pure and vicious hate speech" online daily for the past two years, coinciding with the time that the Prime Video show's cast was first announced.
Instagram hit by record $400M fine in Europe for mishandling children's data
What just happened? The European authority for digital rights will fine Instagram more than $400 million, punishing the social network for how it managed children's data up until last year. Meta will appeal, but other bad news could come from Ireland in the upcoming months. Instagram will receive a significant...
Smashing swordplay: 4 free Steam games with superb melee combat
Melee is an oft-overlooked video game mechanic. Even some of the best games and developers miss the mark on melee, which is okay—every game can't be perfect. If you do want to scratch that sword-swinging itch though, fortunately there is a wealth of games that do it justice. Some of them are even free.
Cyberpunk 2077’s new update adds cross-platform saves, mod management, and more
CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a new performance mode for Xbox Series S, an official tool for installing and making mods, and a big improvement to outfits via the 1.6 Edgerunners update, which was announced alongside the Phantom Liberty DLC pack. Like the DLC, it seems like most future updates to the game will be for next-gen consoles only; the company says 1.6 will be “the last major update” for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Multiple new Assassin's Creed announcements rumored for Saturday's showcase
Two reports offering the same information claim Japan and 16th century Europe Assassin's Creed games are in development.
‘Phantom Liberty’ will be the only expansion for ‘Cyberpunk 2077’
The recently-announced Phantom Liberty is the only planned Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed. While CD Projekt Red’s previous titles saw multiple expansions, such as the two that were released for The Witcher 3, it seems that this will be the last major outing for Cyberpunk 2077.
Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Plans Didn't Get The Reaction CDPR Hoped For
"Cyberpunk 2077" has come a long way. When CD Projekt Red's action RPG hit shelves back in 2020, it was a buggy mess that disappointed almost everyone that downloaded it. But slowly but surely, CD Projekt Red has rolled out fixes and free DLC content in an effort to make the up-to-date version of "Cyberpunk 2077" closer to the game fans expected on launch day. But that's not all. The world of "Cyberpunk 2077" is also being expanded via a Netflix animated series and the game's first full expansion.
CD Projekt is already planning multiple new Witcher games
The next game is in pre-production, and CD Projekt is mulling a whole new trilogy.
Former Disney CEO: "nastiness" stopped Twitter purchase, platform has "substantial" number of fake accounts
In context: The news cycle these days is awash with stories of Elon Musk's legal battle with Twitter following his abandoned acquisition of the company, but the world's richest man wasn't the first to try and buy Twitter; Disney was all set to purchase the firm in 2016. It ultimately decided not to make an offer, though the change of heart wasn't entirely related to its number of fake accounts. However, Disney's former CEO says a "substantial portion" of Twitter users aren't real, which should please Elon Musk.
Sony calls Microsoft offer to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for three extra years "inadequate"
A hot potato: PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has responded to Microsoft's offer to keep the Call of Duty series available on the PlayStation for three years after Activision's contract with Sony comes to an end. Far from being happy about the commitment, Ryan says it is "inadequate on many levels."
Blizzard shares advice to fix WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic queues, warns things could get worse
World of Warcraft players have been outraged by the server queue issues they have been experiencing in the recently released Wrath of the Lich King Classic pre-patch and finally, Blizzard has issued a response. Taking to the Blizzard forum, a statement was shared addressing the ongoing issues, explaining the problem...
Battlefield is getting a 'narrative campaign' from Halo co-creator's new studio
As a long-time creative director departs, Electronic Arts says it has big plans for the future of Battlefield. Despite the well-documented troubles with Battlefield 2042, Electronic Arts said today that it remains "all-in on Battlefield (opens in new tab)," and announced that a new studio called Ridgeline Games, headed by Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto, will be developing an all-new campaign "set in the Battlefield universe."
Cyberpunk 2077's getting a cop and vehicle combat overhaul, but only on new-gen platforms
The devs are dropping PS4 and Xbox One support for the Phantom Liberty DLC and future patches. CD Projekt Red is ending major updates for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077, so future updates including both free gameplay overhauls and the upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion will be exclusive to new-gen platforms.
Windows 11's first 'Moment' upgrade may come in October
Something to look forward to: A well-known Microsoft leaker, known as Albacore, recently discovered what may be the first signs of a new Windows update method called "Moment," set to be included in the upcoming 22H2 update. This is expected to be a new way for Microsoft to implement new features into Windows.
The Witcher 5 and More Teased by CD Projekt Red
While developer CD Projekt Red might already be working on The Witcher 4, it sounds like the studio has plans for The Witcher 5 and more beyond its current project. With the previous Witcher series, CD Projekt Red planned out an arc that was told for the central protagonist Geralt over the course of three games. And while it seems likely that Geralt will still have a part to play in what is tentatively being referred to as The Witcher 4, the studio has also confirmed that it's planning for additional titles to be released later on as well.
War MMO with thousands of simultaneous players is about to get its biggest update
After five years in early access, Foxhole is hitting 1.0 in September. I've had my eye on Foxhole (opens in new tab), a top-down war MMO that models logistics and supply chains, since it first hit early access in 2017. A WW2-era military sim with dual joystick controls and battles on the scale of Planetside is immediately intriguing, but I've been waiting for it to develop into more of a game.
Peter Eckersley, tech activist and founder of Let's Encrypt, dies at 43
A sad loss: Peter Eckersley was only 43 years old, and he contributed to the creation of important technology ventures like certificate authority Let's Encrypt, Certbot, and HTTPS Everywhere. A computer scientist from Australia, Eckersley actively promoted discussion and research about highly debated topics like net neutrality and artificial intelligence.
