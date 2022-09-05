ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

EW.com

The Rings of Power actor Ismael Cruz Córdova's DMs were filled with 'vicious hate speech' after taking role

Whether he's traveling through Middle-earth or checking his DMs, Ismael Cruz Córdova does not concern himself with the opinions of trolls. The The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor, who is the first person of color to portray an elf in the fantasy franchise, says he has received a constant barrage of "pure and vicious hate speech" online daily for the past two years, coinciding with the time that the Prime Video show's cast was first announced.
notebookcheck.net

Smashing swordplay: 4 free Steam games with superb melee combat

Melee is an oft-overlooked video game mechanic. Even some of the best games and developers miss the mark on melee, which is okay—every game can't be perfect. If you do want to scratch that sword-swinging itch though, fortunately there is a wealth of games that do it justice. Some of them are even free.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Cyberpunk 2077’s new update adds cross-platform saves, mod management, and more

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a new performance mode for Xbox Series S, an official tool for installing and making mods, and a big improvement to outfits via the 1.6 Edgerunners update, which was announced alongside the Phantom Liberty DLC pack. Like the DLC, it seems like most future updates to the game will be for next-gen consoles only; the company says 1.6 will be “the last major update” for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Phantom Liberty’ will be the only expansion for ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

The recently-announced Phantom Liberty is the only planned Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed. While CD Projekt Red’s previous titles saw multiple expansions, such as the two that were released for The Witcher 3, it seems that this will be the last major outing for Cyberpunk 2077.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Plans Didn't Get The Reaction CDPR Hoped For

"Cyberpunk 2077" has come a long way. When CD Projekt Red's action RPG hit shelves back in 2020, it was a buggy mess that disappointed almost everyone that downloaded it. But slowly but surely, CD Projekt Red has rolled out fixes and free DLC content in an effort to make the up-to-date version of "Cyberpunk 2077" closer to the game fans expected on launch day. But that's not all. The world of "Cyberpunk 2077" is also being expanded via a Netflix animated series and the game's first full expansion.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Former Disney CEO: "nastiness" stopped Twitter purchase, platform has "substantial" number of fake accounts

In context: The news cycle these days is awash with stories of Elon Musk's legal battle with Twitter following his abandoned acquisition of the company, but the world's richest man wasn't the first to try and buy Twitter; Disney was all set to purchase the firm in 2016. It ultimately decided not to make an offer, though the change of heart wasn't entirely related to its number of fake accounts. However, Disney's former CEO says a "substantial portion" of Twitter users aren't real, which should please Elon Musk.
BUSINESS
PC Gamer

Battlefield is getting a 'narrative campaign' from Halo co-creator's new studio

As a long-time creative director departs, Electronic Arts says it has big plans for the future of Battlefield. Despite the well-documented troubles with Battlefield 2042, Electronic Arts said today that it remains "all-in on Battlefield (opens in new tab)," and announced that a new studio called Ridgeline Games, headed by Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto, will be developing an all-new campaign "set in the Battlefield universe."
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Windows 11's first 'Moment' upgrade may come in October

Something to look forward to: A well-known Microsoft leaker, known as Albacore, recently discovered what may be the first signs of a new Windows update method called "Moment," set to be included in the upcoming 22H2 update. This is expected to be a new way for Microsoft to implement new features into Windows.
SOFTWARE
ComicBook

The Witcher 5 and More Teased by CD Projekt Red

While developer CD Projekt Red might already be working on The Witcher 4, it sounds like the studio has plans for The Witcher 5 and more beyond its current project. With the previous Witcher series, CD Projekt Red planned out an arc that was told for the central protagonist Geralt over the course of three games. And while it seems likely that Geralt will still have a part to play in what is tentatively being referred to as The Witcher 4, the studio has also confirmed that it's planning for additional titles to be released later on as well.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

War MMO with thousands of simultaneous players is about to get its biggest update

After five years in early access, Foxhole is hitting 1.0 in September. I've had my eye on Foxhole (opens in new tab), a top-down war MMO that models logistics and supply chains, since it first hit early access in 2017. A WW2-era military sim with dual joystick controls and battles on the scale of Planetside is immediately intriguing, but I've been waiting for it to develop into more of a game.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

TechSpot

