Chicago police say that at least three teens have been injured in shootings across the city Sunday, with two of those teens in critical condition at local hospitals. According to authorities, a 14-year-old girl was inside a residence in the 1200 block of West 81st Street at approximately 4:52 p.m. when gunfire erupted outside.
A teen is hospitalized and a man is being questioned after a car owner allegedly shot the 13-year-old after he broke into a vehicle in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to police, a 13-year-old allegedly broke into a Kia in the 3700 block of South Langley at...
Chicago police are investigating after four people were struck by a car on Chicago’s Northwest Side on Saturday afternoon. According to authorities, the incident occurred in the 6500 block of West Fullerton at approximately 4:30 p.m. Police say that a verbal altercation took place in a parking lot at...
Two areas of downtown Chicago saw a heavy police presence early Friday as detectives work to investigate a car chase and shooting that left a 27-year-old man dead and a 20-year-old woman injured. According to police, the incident began around 3 a.m. Friday on the city's west side. Authorities say...
Chicago firefighters are on the scene of a blaze burning inside of a building that erupted Sunday afternoon in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The fire broke out at the building on 4444 S. Ashland Ave., officials said at 12:34 p.m. Officials said that no injuries have been reported...
Illinois State Police say three juveniles were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, and all southbound lanes of the Tri-State Tollway were blocked for several hours near suburban Northbrook after a multi-vehicle crash at the location Sunday afternoon. According to police, at least three vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred...
Police in suburban Midlothian say that a suspect is in custody and the scene is secure after a man fired shots early Saturday morning. According to authorities, police were called to the intersection of 153rd Place and Hamlin Avenue at approximately 5 a.m. after a reports of shots fired. Officers...
Nearly two years after a deadly hit-and-run crash that remains unsolved, the parents of one victim say Chicago police have kept them in the dark, leaving them with no idea how much evidence investigators have collected – until NBC 5 Investigates showed them. On the evening of Dec. 23,...
At least five people were hurt, one critically, in a collision between a sedan and an Illinois Department of Transportation maintenance truck early Sunday on the Dan Ryan Expressway. According to Illinois State Police, the collision occurred at approximately 4:33 a.m. on the southbound side of Interstate 94 near Cermak...
Police said they scaled a residence in Midlothian after responding to calls of a shooting Saturday morning. According to police, officers responded to a call around 5 a.m. to 153rd Place and Hamlin Avenue, where someone reportedly fired multiple shots. Police said in a Facebook post that the individual who...
John Carruthers likes to sit on his porch and listen to the rain. But when it started coming down hard and fast Sunday morning, he started to worry about his Ravenswood home. “It was just pouring down. That’s when I was like, oh this is not good,” Carruthers said.
As city leaders react to several buses of asylum-seeking migrants arriving in Chicago, many want to know more about the controversial policy that has sent migrants to northern "sanctuary cities." What is the Policy and When Did It Start?. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began the "drop-off" policy in April of...
One mysterious Illinois resident has been sitting on millions for several months. On July 29, the Illinois Lottery revealed that a gas station in suburban Des Plaines sold the winning $1.337 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket — but since then, the winner has remained silent. “For a prize of...
As COVID-19 mutates, composing itself to become highly-transmittable through novel strains, the virus is also finding new ways to present itself in patients. It's important to note what COVID-19 symptoms may appears as, considering the latest BA.5 variant remains as the country's dominant driver of infections, and that the pandemic is facing its third winter — a season that has been typically marked by a surge in cases.
