As COVID-19 mutates, composing itself to become highly-transmittable through novel strains, the virus is also finding new ways to present itself in patients. It's important to note what COVID-19 symptoms may appears as, considering the latest BA.5 variant remains as the country's dominant driver of infections, and that the pandemic is facing its third winter — a season that has been typically marked by a surge in cases.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO