Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

3 Teens Injured in Separate Shootings Across Chicago Sunday

Chicago police say that at least three teens have been injured in shootings across the city Sunday, with two of those teens in critical condition at local hospitals. According to authorities, a 14-year-old girl was inside a residence in the 1200 block of West 81st Street at approximately 4:52 p.m. when gunfire erupted outside.
NBC Chicago

Fire Engulfs Back of the Yards Building

Chicago firefighters are on the scene of a blaze burning inside of a building that erupted Sunday afternoon in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The fire broke out at the building on 4444 S. Ashland Ave., officials said at 12:34 p.m. Officials said that no injuries have been reported...
NBC Chicago

Why Are Migrants Being Sent to Chicago From Texas?

As city leaders react to several buses of asylum-seeking migrants arriving in Chicago, many want to know more about the controversial policy that has sent migrants to northern "sanctuary cities." What is the Policy and When Did It Start?. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began the "drop-off" policy in April of...
NBC Chicago

COVID-19 Symptoms Have Changed Over Time. Here Are the Latest Signs of Infection to Look Out For

As COVID-19 mutates, composing itself to become highly-transmittable through novel strains, the virus is also finding new ways to present itself in patients. It's important to note what COVID-19 symptoms may appears as, considering the latest BA.5 variant remains as the country's dominant driver of infections, and that the pandemic is facing its third winter — a season that has been typically marked by a surge in cases.
