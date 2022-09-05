ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Biggest Little Fair in Ohio kicks off Thursday with the Harvest Home Parade

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - The Biggest Little Fair in Ohio is back in Cheviot beginning Sept. 8. The Harvest Home Fair is a tradition that dates to the early 1800s when a local farmer began an annual festival to celebrate the harvest. The first official Harvest Home Fair was in 1860 and it now takes 23 committees to get this together and planning begins in early February.
CHEVIOT, OH
WKRC

Volunteers needed for Harvest Home Fair this weekend

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - The Biggest Little Fair in Ohio takes place this weekend, and organizers are still looking for volunteers to work some of the booths. The Harvest Home Fair begins with the annual parade through Cheviot that ends in Harvest Home Park Thursday. The parade steps off at 6 p.m.
CHEVIOT, OH
WKRC

Armed robber accused of targeting same convenience store 4 times

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man is accused of robbing the same Forest Park Speedway station four different times. Keith Bray is charged with robbing the convenience store on Northland Boulevard in February, March, August and September. During each robbery, Bray was allegedly armed with a knife. He'd tell the clerk...
FOREST PARK, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

5 surprising health benefits of spas and hot tubs

If you're looking to add a little more relaxation, health, and fun to your home, investing in a spa or hot tub could be the perfect solution for you and your family. Spas and hot tubs have a surprising, long list of health benefits, including stress relief, physical well-being benefits, and a long soak can even help fight insomnia. As one of the nation's largest spa retailers for more than 50 years, Watson's of Cincinnati can educate you on everything you need to know about spas, spa maintenance, and even the benefits of owning one. With all the nation's top brands under one roof, you can trust Watson's to help you choose the right spa or hot tub for your family.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New study shows increase in cancer diagnoses for young people

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new report shows a dangerous trend in younger people being diagnosed with cancer. It seems our COVID-19 lifestyle habits are likely continuing to drive this trend. This new study shows a dramatic rise in cancer in people younger than 50. Researchers in Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Crews battle fire at multi-family home in Fort Thomas

FT. THOMAS, Ky. (WKRC) - Crews battled a fire in Fort Thomas early Wednesday morning. It started around 5 a.m. at a multi-family home on Highland Avenue. The fire started in one of the bedrooms. Everyone made it out safely. The cause is still under investigation.
FORT THOMAS, KY
WKRC

Police identify human remains found in Elsmere, execute search warrant at home

ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) - The Kenton County Police Department is investigating after human remains were found in Elsmere Saturday. Police identified the remains as 28-year-old Kadidra Roberts from Cincinnati. Roberts was reported missing to the Cincinnati Police Department on Aug. 25. Her remains were found in a wooded area near Palace Avenue and Spring Street.
ELSMERE, KY
WKRC

Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest on September 23 & 24

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest presented by CIVISTA Bank features the final concert of the season September 23 & 24. "Getting Back to Basics" is what it's all about with the Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest at the award-winning Lawrenceburg Civic Park. Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest will launch...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WKRC

VA nurses protest, saying staffing issues putting veterans in danger

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Nurses at Cincinnati’s VA Medical Center say veterans are getting neglected because of staffing shortages. They held picket signs and chanted for patient safety Wednesday outside their hospital. It was an informational picket, not a strike. They are frustrated because they say they are not able to give the care these veterans deserve.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Burger restaurant opens in former OTR Revolution Rotisserie

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A retro-styled restaurant that specializes in smash burgers and hand-made milkshakes just opened its doors in Over-the-Rhine. The Pesola Hospitality Group, owner of Revolution Rotisserie and the forthcoming Amador Cuban restaurant at Newport on the Levee, opened Milkman on Sept. 6. Subscribers to the Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Check out million-dollar houses at the latest Homearama

LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - You can see what’s new in design at this year’s Homearama. The showcase features six luxury homes at Chimeyridge in Loveland, near historic downtown. All the homes are priced at more than $1 million. You’ll find new design elements including textured wallpapers and unique...
LOVELAND, OH
WKRC

Sheriff's office warns of fake ransom scam

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is warning people of a new phone scam. The sheriff's office says scammers are calling people to solicit money by claiming they're holding a loved one for ransom. They say if you receive a call like this, hang up. Do not give...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

