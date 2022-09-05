Read full article on original website
WKRC
Biggest Little Fair in Ohio kicks off Thursday with the Harvest Home Parade
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - The Biggest Little Fair in Ohio is back in Cheviot beginning Sept. 8. The Harvest Home Fair is a tradition that dates to the early 1800s when a local farmer began an annual festival to celebrate the harvest. The first official Harvest Home Fair was in 1860 and it now takes 23 committees to get this together and planning begins in early February.
WKRC
Volunteers needed for Harvest Home Fair this weekend
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - The Biggest Little Fair in Ohio takes place this weekend, and organizers are still looking for volunteers to work some of the booths. The Harvest Home Fair begins with the annual parade through Cheviot that ends in Harvest Home Park Thursday. The parade steps off at 6 p.m.
WKRC
Jewish Federation of Cincinnati raises money to renovate North College Hill park
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A park named for the founder of Hebrew Union College got an upgrade. The Isaac Wise Memorial Park on Goodman Avenue in North College Hill was showing its age, so the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati raised money to renovate it. Construction began in August and the park was rededicated over the holiday weekend.
WKRC
Armed robber accused of targeting same convenience store 4 times
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man is accused of robbing the same Forest Park Speedway station four different times. Keith Bray is charged with robbing the convenience store on Northland Boulevard in February, March, August and September. During each robbery, Bray was allegedly armed with a knife. He'd tell the clerk...
WKRC
5 surprising health benefits of spas and hot tubs
If you're looking to add a little more relaxation, health, and fun to your home, investing in a spa or hot tub could be the perfect solution for you and your family. Spas and hot tubs have a surprising, long list of health benefits, including stress relief, physical well-being benefits, and a long soak can even help fight insomnia. As one of the nation's largest spa retailers for more than 50 years, Watson's of Cincinnati can educate you on everything you need to know about spas, spa maintenance, and even the benefits of owning one. With all the nation's top brands under one roof, you can trust Watson's to help you choose the right spa or hot tub for your family.
WKRC
Cincinnati man charged in connection to woman's body found in Kenton County
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A man has been charged in connection to the discovery of a woman's remains in Kenton County. Theodore Myers, 53, is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Both are felonies. Remains were found in a wooded area near Palace Avenue and...
WKRC
New study shows increase in cancer diagnoses for young people
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new report shows a dangerous trend in younger people being diagnosed with cancer. It seems our COVID-19 lifestyle habits are likely continuing to drive this trend. This new study shows a dramatic rise in cancer in people younger than 50. Researchers in Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology...
WKRC
Residents still dealing with problems six months after Clinton County fuel spill
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Six months ago, more than 23,000 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from a storage tank at R+L Carriers and into Dutch Creek in Clinton County. The majority of the cleanup efforts are over at this point, but there are still lingering problems for people living along the creek.
WKRC
Crews battle fire at multi-family home in Fort Thomas
FT. THOMAS, Ky. (WKRC) - Crews battled a fire in Fort Thomas early Wednesday morning. It started around 5 a.m. at a multi-family home on Highland Avenue. The fire started in one of the bedrooms. Everyone made it out safely. The cause is still under investigation.
WKRC
Police identify human remains found in Elsmere, execute search warrant at home
ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) - The Kenton County Police Department is investigating after human remains were found in Elsmere Saturday. Police identified the remains as 28-year-old Kadidra Roberts from Cincinnati. Roberts was reported missing to the Cincinnati Police Department on Aug. 25. Her remains were found in a wooded area near Palace Avenue and Spring Street.
WKRC
Prosecutor shows video of woman plowing minivan into 2 pedestrians, announces indictment
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A grand jury indicted the woman accused of hitting two men with her vehicle in a Kroger parking lot, killing one of them, on charges of aggravated murder, murder and endangering children. Taahviya Chapman could face life in prison if she's convicted. Chapman dropped Jawon Lunsford, her...
WKRC
Adams County girl joins Ohio's 'Saved by the Belt' club after serious car crash
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A little girl from Adams County joined Ohio's "Saved by the Belt" club Thursday after her seatbelt saved her from life-threatening injuries. Myiah was the only one in the vehicle wearing a seatbelt during the crash on State Route 136 July 8. Other occupants were seriously injured.
WKRC
Frisch's celebrates a big boy birthday on September 9
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Frisch’s Big Boy is celebrating his birthday Sept. 9 in a big way with fun giveaways, treats and more. Jordin Nabi, V.P. of marketing at Frisch's and chef John Zenk share details and grill up a burger.
WKRC
Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest on September 23 & 24
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest presented by CIVISTA Bank features the final concert of the season September 23 & 24. "Getting Back to Basics" is what it's all about with the Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest at the award-winning Lawrenceburg Civic Park. Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest will launch...
WKRC
VA nurses protest, saying staffing issues putting veterans in danger
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Nurses at Cincinnati’s VA Medical Center say veterans are getting neglected because of staffing shortages. They held picket signs and chanted for patient safety Wednesday outside their hospital. It was an informational picket, not a strike. They are frustrated because they say they are not able to give the care these veterans deserve.
WKRC
Burger restaurant opens in former OTR Revolution Rotisserie
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A retro-styled restaurant that specializes in smash burgers and hand-made milkshakes just opened its doors in Over-the-Rhine. The Pesola Hospitality Group, owner of Revolution Rotisserie and the forthcoming Amador Cuban restaurant at Newport on the Levee, opened Milkman on Sept. 6. Subscribers to the Cincinnati...
WKRC
Vaccine errors: Experts suggest being your own advocate ahead of getting a COVID booster
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are headed to get your new COVID-19 boosters, it's suggested you do a little research before you go. It can lower the odds of a mix-up or vaccine mistake. Vaccine error is reported through a special reporting system with the Centers for Disease Control and...
WKRC
Check out million-dollar houses at the latest Homearama
LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - You can see what’s new in design at this year’s Homearama. The showcase features six luxury homes at Chimeyridge in Loveland, near historic downtown. All the homes are priced at more than $1 million. You’ll find new design elements including textured wallpapers and unique...
WKRC
Sheriff's office warns of fake ransom scam
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is warning people of a new phone scam. The sheriff's office says scammers are calling people to solicit money by claiming they're holding a loved one for ransom. They say if you receive a call like this, hang up. Do not give...
WKRC
Butler County deputies want to identify man spotted peeking into residents' windows
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Someone is peering into people's windows in Liberty Township, and the Butler County Sheriff's Office wants to know who it is. A man was caught on a surveillance camera peeking into the windows of a unit at the Four Bridges Apartments on Aug. 22 just before 11 p.m.
