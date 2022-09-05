Read full article on original website
Geoff Diehl, fresh off primary victory, slams COVID vaccine mandate for state workers
In the first press conference since his primary win, Geoff Diehl, a Trump-backed former Massachusetts lawmaker, said the Massachusetts decision to mandate COVID vaccines for state workers went “way over the line.”. Diehl has stated that if he is elected as the state governor his day-one initiative would to...
commonwealthmagazine.org
A tough night for Wu, Warren, and progressive insurgents
TUESDAY’S PRIMARY MAY help solidify the state’s deep blue standing, with Maura Healey one step closer to dislodging Republicans from the only foothold they’ve had in major Massachusetts offices. But the election also highlighted something often lost in the caricatures of the state as a haven of hard-left political orthodoxy: The center of gravity in Massachusetts often rests with left-of-center Democrats who don’t travel in the most progressive lane in contested primaries.
19thnews.org
In Massachusetts, a civil rights leader is challenging a 27-year incumbent over voting rights
UPDATE: Tanisha Sullivan lost to Bill Galvin, who will now face Republican Rayla Campbell. Sullivan told Boston.com: “Our campaign may be ending today, but our work to protect our democracy — to strengthen our communities — continues.”. Ask Tanisha Sullivan why she’s running for secretary of state...
westernmassnews.com
Massachusetts volunteers are crossing state lines to try to secure Democrats control of Congress
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In Massachusetts, Democrats control every seat in the U.S. House and in the U.S. Senate. But in an election year where control of Congress is at stake, Democratic state party chair Gus Bickford said “we never take anything for granted.”. His volunteers are campaigning across...
Healey, Diehl to face off in November for Governor seat
Massachusetts primary election results for governor.
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
wgbh.org
A North Shore primary reflects the Mass. GOP’s rightward shift — and could accelerate it
An unusual primary election north of Boston could place a conservative provocateur one step closer to the Massachusetts House of Representatives. Samson Racioppi is running as a write-in candidate for the 1st Essex seat. Racioppi, 40, is an Army veteran and Salisbury resident who serves on that town’s housing authority. He is also one of the leaders of Super Happy Fun America, a conservative activist group that has organized several high-profile sociopolitical rallies and arranged buses to take protesters to the Jan. 6, 2021, protest in Washington, which devolved into an attack on the United States Capitol.
The Best-Ranked Colleges in Massachusetts for the Ultimate Party Experience
Thankfully, my college partying days are in the rearview mirror, but the memories will always be there. I had my college debut at UMass Dartmouth back in 2005, but that chapter was short-lived. From 2006-2010, Lyndon State College in Vermont was home for me, and let me tell you, it was quite the ride.
What to watch in Massachusetts’ primary election
BOSTON (AP) — Republicans hoping to hold on to the Massachusetts governor’s office are choosing between a Donald Trump-backed candidate and a more moderate businessman in Tuesday’s primary election. Massachusetts is just the latest blue state to feature a top-of-the-ticket contest between a conservative candidate endorsed by...
WCVB
Republican primary for Massachusetts governor could be unofficial referendum on Trump
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Rain did not stop the band from marching in this year's Marlborough Labor Day Parade, and it did not stop the two Republican candidates for Massachusetts governor — former State Rep. Geoff Diehl and businessman Chris Doughty — from trying to shake as many wet hands as possible along the parade route.
Massachusetts House Primary Election Results
Three local seats on the Massachusetts House of Representatives are contested this year.
Oath Keepers membership: Leaked list includes 550 members from Massachusetts, including 2 elected officials, report claims
There are two Massachusetts elected officials listed as being members of Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group, according to the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism. The center received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing...
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: Suffolk District Attorney (Kevin Hayden vs. Ricardo Arroyo)
The Suffolk County District Attorney race has received the most attention of all district attorney races across this state this year as a contentious battle has played out between current district Attorney Kevin Hayden and Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo. Hayden was appointed by Gov. Charlie Baker to replace Rachael...
Andrea Campbell wins 2022 Democratic primary over Shannon Liss-Riordan in attorney general race
Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councilor and mayoral candidate, clinched the Democratic nomination for attorney general Tuesday night over labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan. Campbell captured 342,288 votes with nearly 94% of precincts reporting around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, with Liss-Riordan trailing at 230,477 votes, according to unofficial election results. Campbell,...
WCAX
Vermont legal cannabis sales to start October 1st
The American Academy of Pediatrics says vaccines are the best way to prevent severe illness and keep kids in the classroom. Fish and Wildlife urges drivers to be alert to moose on Vermont roads. Updated: 49 minutes ago. Moose are on the move in Vermont, and the Department of Fish...
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts EMT facing up to 10 years in prison for tampering with liquid fentanyl
BOSTON – A former Massachusetts emergency medical technician paramedic is facing up to 10 years in prison for tampering with liquid fentanyl vials at the ambulance company at which she worked. Candice Mangan, 43, of Medford, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30, 2022 in federal court in Boston to one...
‘Addiction Is a Medical Problem’: A Vermont Doctor Explains Why Nonjudgmental Treatment Is Good Medicine
Addiction, also known as substance use disorder, impacted more than 40 million people in the U.S. in 2020. Alcohol is the most frequently reported substance of concern, but more than 107,000 Americans died in 2021 due to drug overdoses — a record number. Vermont saw its highest ever overdose death rate last year, as well. Substance use disorder is destroying lives all across the state.
WCVB
"Don't Say Gay"
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In recent months the LGBTQ Community has found itself at the center of a political battle with legislation being pursued by conservative lawmakers across the country. Joining us areTre'Andre Valentine, the Executive Director of the Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition which has been advocating for and providing essential resources to transgender people across the Commonwealth and Dallas Ducar, a board member of the GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders (also known as GLAD), as well as CEO of Transhealth Northampton.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man facing over a decade in prison for dealing firearms, being a felon in possession of guns and ammo
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty in connection with illegally possessing and trafficking firearms. Jaylen Rose, 28, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30, 2022 in federal court in Boston to one count of dealing in firearms without a license and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani scheduled sentencing for Dec.1, 2022. Rose, who is from Taunton, was arrested and charged in January 2022.
MA Taxpayers: Are You Ready To Receive Some MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH?
Thanks to an obscure law that was enacted back in 1986, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker plans to return up to $3 billion which will be equally distributed to Bay state taxpayers from The Berkshires to Boston as a surplus that totals over $2 billion is ready to go into people's wallets. His office stated the following in this matter:
