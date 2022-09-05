ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

A tough night for Wu, Warren, and progressive insurgents

TUESDAY’S PRIMARY MAY help solidify the state’s deep blue standing, with Maura Healey one step closer to dislodging Republicans from the only foothold they’ve had in major Massachusetts offices. But the election also highlighted something often lost in the caricatures of the state as a haven of hard-left political orthodoxy: The center of gravity in Massachusetts often rests with left-of-center Democrats who don’t travel in the most progressive lane in contested primaries.
A North Shore primary reflects the Mass. GOP’s rightward shift — and could accelerate it

An unusual primary election north of Boston could place a conservative provocateur one step closer to the Massachusetts House of Representatives. Samson Racioppi is running as a write-in candidate for the 1st Essex seat. Racioppi, 40, is an Army veteran and Salisbury resident who serves on that town’s housing authority. He is also one of the leaders of Super Happy Fun America, a conservative activist group that has organized several high-profile sociopolitical rallies and arranged buses to take protesters to the Jan. 6, 2021, protest in Washington, which devolved into an attack on the United States Capitol.
What to watch in Massachusetts’ primary election

BOSTON (AP) — Republicans hoping to hold on to the Massachusetts governor’s office are choosing between a Donald Trump-backed candidate and a more moderate businessman in Tuesday’s primary election. Massachusetts is just the latest blue state to feature a top-of-the-ticket contest between a conservative candidate endorsed by...
Oath Keepers membership: Leaked list includes 550 members from Massachusetts, including 2 elected officials, report claims

There are two Massachusetts elected officials listed as being members of Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group, according to the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism. The center received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing...
Andrea Campbell wins 2022 Democratic primary over Shannon Liss-Riordan in attorney general race

Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councilor and mayoral candidate, clinched the Democratic nomination for attorney general Tuesday night over labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan. Campbell captured 342,288 votes with nearly 94% of precincts reporting around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, with Liss-Riordan trailing at 230,477 votes, according to unofficial election results. Campbell,...
Vermont legal cannabis sales to start October 1st

The American Academy of Pediatrics says vaccines are the best way to prevent severe illness and keep kids in the classroom. Fish and Wildlife urges drivers to be alert to moose on Vermont roads. Updated: 49 minutes ago. Moose are on the move in Vermont, and the Department of Fish...
‘Addiction Is a Medical Problem’: A Vermont Doctor Explains Why Nonjudgmental Treatment Is Good Medicine

Addiction, also known as substance use disorder, impacted more than 40 million people in the U.S. in 2020. Alcohol is the most frequently reported substance of concern, but more than 107,000 Americans died in 2021 due to drug overdoses — a record number. Vermont saw its highest ever overdose death rate last year, as well. Substance use disorder is destroying lives all across the state.
"Don't Say Gay"

NEEDHAM, Mass. — In recent months the LGBTQ Community has found itself at the center of a political battle with legislation being pursued by conservative lawmakers across the country. Joining us areTre'Andre Valentine, the Executive Director of the Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition which has been advocating for and providing essential resources to transgender people across the Commonwealth and Dallas Ducar, a board member of the GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders (also known as GLAD), as well as CEO of Transhealth Northampton.
Massachusetts man facing over a decade in prison for dealing firearms, being a felon in possession of guns and ammo

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty in connection with illegally possessing and trafficking firearms. Jaylen Rose, 28, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30, 2022 in federal court in Boston to one count of dealing in firearms without a license and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani scheduled sentencing for Dec.1, 2022. Rose, who is from Taunton, was arrested and charged in January 2022.
