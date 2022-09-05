Read full article on original website
American found dead at same luxury Bahamas resort where 3 US tourists died earlier this year
An American tourist died on Tuesday at Sandals Emerald Bay resort in Great Exuma, Bahamas. In May, three other US tourists died at the luxury resort.
A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard
Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
I went to an all-inclusive resort in Mexico with my family of 6 instead of going on a cruise. It was more memorable and cost half the price.
Insider's writer has cruised on Princess, Carnival, and Disney, but thought an all-inclusive Mexico resort was cheaper for a big suite and more to do.
7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation
7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation. Need a break from the grind with some quiet relaxation? These adults-only resorts are perfect for the ultimate peaceful holiday. Adults-only hotels and resorts, found on private islands, vineyards, nature reserves and protected sanctuaries, offer the opportunity to de-stress...
This $7 Million ‘Floating’ Villa in the Maldives Lets You Waterslide From the Bedroom to the Lagoon
What’s better than vacationing in the Maldives? Having your own private home there, of course. As luck would have it, an idyllic overwater villa on the island of Medhufaru has just hit the market for $7 million. Roughly 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the secluded 150-acre island is one of the largest in the famed archipelago and is encircled by a picturesque coral reef. It is also home to Soneva Jani. Opened in 2016, this resort features an array of villas that are available for both holidayers or homeowners. The two-story villa in question spans a little over 6,700...
Living on a cruise ship just became a real option thanks to a new 'residential' cruise line
Some of the leases could be as cheap as $25,000 per year. Imagine spending every day exploring wondrous locations, eating expertly crafted meals, enjoying year-round indulgence … could there be anything better?. Taking a lifelong cruise might sound like something out of a dream, and an unrealistic one at...
Inside the Sprawling $22 Million Grand Cayman Penthouse at The Mandarin Oriental Residences
Unlike most luxury developments positioned on or near Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman Island’s most famous stretch of sand, the Mandarin Oriental, Grand Cayman and its residences are located in the former capital of Bodden Town. For luxury travelers who frequent the Cayman Islands, and specifically Grand Cayman, Mandarin Oriental, Grand Cayman will be a refreshing change from other luxury offerings due to its private location on the island’s southernmost point. It’s the first five-star built away from Seven Mile Beach and located on the highest elevation on the island. Nowhere to be found are crowded beaches or neighboring properties; instead,...
Best hotels in Cyprus 2022: Where to stay for boutique charm and resort-style luxury
From five-star resorts to traditionally styled boutique hotels, Cyprus has many different accommodation offerings. To make the most of this island nation, renting a car is definitely recommended – you can drive from the westernmost point to the easternmost point of the in about 3.5 hours. That being said, every corner of Cyprus is worth visiting and, no matter where you go, you won’t be far from pristine beaches, beautiful landscapes and Mediterranean food and culture.The best hotels in Cyprus for 2022 are:Best for wine lovers: Gillham Vineyard Hotel, Booking.comBest for a budget-friendly family resort holiday: Acapulco Resort Convention SPA...
This New Spa Hotel Lets You Rejuvenate in the Heart of France’s Champagne Region
A new resort is coming to France’s champagne region, just in case all that wine tasting gets a bit much. The Mutigny Resort was spearheaded by architects Sanjit Manku and Patrick Jouin of Studio Jouin Manku, the designers behind other properties such as Marrakech‘s famed La Mamounia, who wanted to create a space inspired by the natural beauty of the surrounding countryside. Manku describes the property as a “mix of deep, simple pleasures and sparkle.” The project is split into two blocks. One is designed more for social interactions, with abundant natural light and plenty of space to hang out, while...
Labor Day marks the end of a summer of travel chaos. Here's what travelers should know heading into the holiday weekend — and for the fall
Labor Day — the traditional end of the summer — caps off an exceptionally chaotic travel season this year, as staffing shortages, fuel prices and the pandemic worked in concert to make getting from A to B a difficult prospect. But the passage of Labor Day is also expected to mark the start of more stability for the sector.
Six-Figure Four Seasons Private Jet Experiences: What’s Included With These Luxury Getaways
If you're even slightly interested in high-class travel, you probably know Four Seasons as a famous luxury hotel and resort chain with locations all over the world. But the brand is more than just an...
Which credit card is best when you're staying at a Holiday Inn?
If you expect to regularly stay at a Holiday Inn or other IHG property in the near or distant future, you'll want to have either the IHG Rewards Club Premier or the IHG Rewards Club Traveler credit card with you.
Earn 2,000 Bonus Marriott Bonvoy Points Per Eligible Stay 2022
You can earn 2,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points per completed eligible stay at participating hotel and resort properties worldwide — starting with the second eligible stay — between Wednesday, September 21, 2022 and Thursday, December 15, 2022…. Earn 2,000 Bonus Marriott Bonvoy Points Per Eligible Stay 2022. …but...
Hospitality Brands Are Capitalizing on the Pet Craze
Hoteliers are treating pets like royalty with room service, plush beds, doggy day care, and more. How the hospitality business is wooing pet-loving millennials:. Hospitality brands are making wellness a priority for pooches by offering doggy spa services. They’re also creating specialized menus for furry guests to enjoy. In...
A Refreshing Seaside Summer Escape at Dhafra Beach Hotel
A two-hour drive from the Capital is all it takes to enjoy a place of tranquility and relaxation, highlighting the landscaped gardens in the surroundings, a scenic white sandy beach, and sparkling azure and warm waters of the Arabian Gulf. Dhafra Beach Hotel offers a money-saving staycation with the entire family to spend quality time without worrying about the hustle and bustle of the city.
Cyberattack on InterContinental Hotels Group Disrupts Bookings, Tech Systems
InterContinental Hotels Group confirms disruption in their tech systems and operations from recent cyberattack. InterContinental Hotels Group, also known as IHG Hotels & Resorts stated that their booking channels and other tech applications they used have been experiencing significant disruptions since yesterday. The company detected an unauthorized activity in its...
Chase and Marriott Bonvoy® Launch Boundless Bucket List Contest To Turn Travel Dreams into Reality
Today, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless ® Credit Card announces the launch of the Boundless Bucket List Contest, in collaboration with Pinterest. Chase and Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program, invite aspiring travelers to create their Boundless Bucket List and enter for a chance to win the trip of their dreams. Winners will be able to participate in experiences of their choosing, including a variety of activities and dining moments, and choose stays from thousands of hotels around the world that participate in Marriott Bonvoy. Each trip will be valued at up to $50,000 and will be planned from start to finish by FROSCH, a Chase company specializing in luxury leisure and corporate travel, to ensure a seamless and extraordinary trip of a lifetime.
Use travel rewards to book a free honeymoon stay at these 19 adult-friendly resorts
What's better than a dream honeymoon? A dream honeymoon booked for free thanks to travel rewards. Here are 19 of our favorite adult-friendly resorts you can book for free.
Dubai Is Building a Gigantic $5 Billion Moon-Shaped Mega-Resort, Because of Course
With enough money, it’s possible to do almost anything in Dubai—and now you can add another to the list—walking on the moon, or very least booking a luxe room there. This week, Canadian architectural company Moon World Resorts announced plans to construct a $5 billion resort that resembles Earth’s orbital cousin. The project is meant to help visitors who don’t have connections to Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk experience space tourism. The area around the resort’s lunar surface, dubbed the “lunar colony”, is designed to evoke the sensation of being on (or at least very close to) the surface of the...
Snowbirding in the Age of Airbnb
It’s easier than ever before to enjoy some winter months in the sun, as long as you follow these tips. Around 40 million people flock to Florida and Arizona each winter, according to AARP, drawn to the warmer temperatures and the outdoor lifestyle. It used to be that these so-called snowbirds would have to commit to purchasing a second home or paying astronomical hotel fees in order to escape winter's snow and ice.
