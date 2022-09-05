Smoked salmon sold in Florida stores recalled over listeria contamination

MIAMI (WFLA) — The Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that a recall was made for smoked salmon sold in Florida over a potential listeria contamination.

The FDA said St. James Smokehouse of Miami voluntarily recalled 93 cases of Scotch Reserve Scottish Salmon after a routine sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture detected the bacteria in the product.

Listeria monocytogenes is a dangerous bacteria that can cause fatal infections in children, the elderly, or those with weak immune symptoms.

While those with listeria infections typically suffer high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, those who are pregnant can end up having miscarriages or stillbirths. Recently, a pregnant woman said she lost her baby to a listeria infection from ice cream produced by Big Olaf Creamery, which is based in Sarasota.

The affected salmon product was sold from February to June and was distributed to stores in Florida and nine other states, according to the FDA. The affected product has the lot number 123172 and UPC code 060022710356.

If you have this type of salmon, dispose of it immediately or return it for a refund.

As of Friday, no infections have been reported. If you have questions about the recall, call 305-461-0231.

