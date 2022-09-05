Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Raising Youth with New Goals for the Family Sets Greeneville's Holston Home ApartJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: FTDD holds fifth annual Education to Employment Summit
BLOUNTVILLE — The fifth annual E2E Summit, which stands for Education to Employment, drew about 200 people to hear information on work-based learning, hiring veterans, attracting and keeping workers and other employment topics. The almost seven-hour event at the Ron Ramsey Regional Agricultural Center was sponsored by the First...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport principal, Johnson City supervisor finalists for statewide education awards
NASHVILLE — Kyle Loudermilk of Kingsport City Schools is a finalist for Tennessee Principal of the Year, and Greg Wallace of Johnson City Schools is a finalist for Supervisor of the Year. On Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Education announced the nine finalists for the 2022-23 Tennessee Principal of...
New Christian school campus opens in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An East Tennessee private Christian school system has opened a new campus in Johnson City. Boones Creek Christian Academy (BCCA) opened its doors Wednesday at its 110 Mary Street location. The school is the second school in the Tri-Cities belonging to the Lakeway Christian Schools system. A release from the […]
Kingsport Times-News
UVA Wise and town developing closer ties
WISE — The town of Wise and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise have been neighbors since 1954, and building a relationship between the two has been a work in progress. Officials from the college and town say that relationship has been on the upswing in the...
Kingsport Times-News
Eastman honored for inclusive leadership, life cycle assessment training
KINGSPORT — Eastman struck gold with its recent Brandon Hall Group Gold awards. The Kingsport-based company earned the Brandon Hall Group awards for excellence in the Best Learning Program for Unconscious Bias Award and Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy Award categories, according to a press release from Eastman. The two winning entries were for Eastman’s Inclusive Leadership training program and its Life Cycle Assessment training.
Kingsport Times-News
Dobyns-Bennett's Shadden named CTE Administrator of the Year
KINGSPORT — Dr. Bo Shadden, Dobyns-Bennett High School director of career and technical education and post- secondary opportunities, has been named the 2022 CTE Administrator of the Year. The honor comes from the Tennessee Association for Career and Technical Education (TN ACTE).
Kingsport Times-News
Meet artist Nancy Jane Earnest at Jonesborough's McKinney Center
JONESBOROUGH — The McKinney Center will host an exhibition reception for artist Nancy Jane Earnest on Friday, Sept. 9, from 5-7 p.m. “Nature’s Faces ... Sacred Spaces” is a celebration of people and landscapes that have sparked her creative spirit and speak of her East Tennessee roots. The free exhibition is on display at the McKinney Center through Oct. 14.
Kingsport Times-News
Mount Carmel to host second annual Fall Festival
MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel will host its second annual Fall Festival, featuring live music, vendors, a car show and fireworks next month. The festival will take place on Main Street on Oct. 1 from 3-8:30 p.m.
wjhl.com
Membership at Bays Mountain Park
(WJHL) Megan Krager, Bays Mountain park manager talks about membership and the perks that come with it. For more information visit www.BaysMountain.com.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Schools proposes CTE expansion
ROGERSVILLE — At its meeting on Thursday, the Hawkins County Board of Education considered a career and technical education expansion at the system’s three high schools using funds from the school system and an innovative schools grant, and it received an update on two properties it is looking to sell.
East Tennessean
New general store aids community, builds community
Downtown Johnson City is home to a brand new general store boasting tons of unique local products and a designated space for vendor based retail. The Generalist is run by Bradley and Lora Eshbach, a husband and wife team who have waited upwards of two years to make the idea of their store become a reality.
elizabethton.com
VFW food distribution set for Friday
VFW Post 2166 Auxiliary is doing a food distribution with Second Harvest Food Bank for veterans and their families that need assistance on Friday, Sept. 9, at 2 p.m. at the VFW Post at 2001 West Elk Ave., Elizabethton. Those coming to the food distribution are asked to have room in their trunk for the food box and to pop their trunk once they arrive in the line at the post. They can remain in their car and the food box will be loaded for them. The food distribution will be done with no person to person contact to protect each person’s health.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Tennessee Hills Distillery is building a legacy
There are times when you just know “you’re seeing something that’s starting, that’s really just the impetus of something that’s going to be huge,” state Sen. Jon Lundberg told a crowd of folks last week in Bristol. “Folks, look around. And if you don’t...
etxview.com
Go Tell organizers say Hawkins crusade brought hundreds to Christ
ROGERSVILLE — More than 350 people committed to Jesus during the Upper East Tennessee Go Tell Crusade Aug. 28-31, organizers said. The crusade was held at Cherokee High School’s football stadium and led by evangelist and founder of Go Tell Ministries Rick Gage. He said the event was very successful.
Kingsport Times-News
Local musicians come together to honor one of their own
BRISTOL — Musicians from around the Tri-Cities region will come together next week to celebrate the life of Gary Stewart, the region’s premier piano rebuilder and tuner/technician. Stewart, also a talented musician, died from complications of Parkinson’s disease in March. A musical tribute celebrating the life of...
Kingsport Times-News
From Broadway to Broad Street: Kingsport Chamber to welcome Broadway stars for 75th Anniversary event
KINGSPORT — The stars will be out during the Kingsport Chamber’s 75-year celebration — Broadway stars, that is. The chamber will celebrate its 75th anniversary on Friday, Nov. 4, featuring Broadway performers Ben Davis, Dee Roscioli and Scarlett Strallen, chamber officials announced on Thursday.
Kingsport Times-News
Helen Lewis 'moved a lot of people'
WISE — From starting a library in Wise County to advocating for a college social work program and against surface mining practices in the 1970s, Helen Lewis left a mark on Southwest Virginia still remembered today. Lewis, 97, died Sunday in Abingdon from complications associated with COVID-19, but students...
LIST: Fall & Halloween happenings across the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — Spooky season is here once again, and whether you’re up for a good fright or prefer to keep it light with candy, costumes and pumpkins, News Channel 11 has an event listed below of autumn-related pastimes the entire family can enjoy. HAUNTED HOUSES & SPOOKY ATTRACTIONS Appalachian GhostWalksWhat: Lantern-led evening walking tours of […]
VOTE: Best Mexican Food in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) – After nominations poured in from viewers, four finalists have been chosen to compete for the title of Best Local Mexican Food. The four finalists received the most nominations from News Channel 11 viewers. Voting will remain open until midnight on September 25, and you may vote for your favorite eatery once every day. […]
wjhl.com
A Visit to Unique Boutique in Johnson City
(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Unique Boutique on Bristol Highway to show us some of the great styles for fall in clothing, purses, and accessories. For more information visit Unique Boutique on Facebook.
