muddyrivernews.com
Community forum crowd wants bi-weekly recycling pickup treated like essential city service; aldermen get first chance to vote on Monday
QUINCY — Two ideas about the future of recycling seemed to rise above all the rest during Wednesday’s community forum about the city of Quincy’s proposed recycling ordinance. About 100 people filled the City Council chambers, offering suggestions and questions about recycling. Quincy Mayor Mike Troup served...
muddyrivernews.com
City alleys to get upgrades, speakers discuss recycling and housing
QUINCY — In what could be a preview of Wednesday’s public hearing on recycling, 11 of the 15 speakers who appeared before the Quincy City Council Tuesday night expressed their feelings on the future of curbside recycling pickup. Most of the speakers asked the city to reconsider and...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Riverfront Development Corporation learns about Quincy Riverfront Development Foundation
QUINCY — Now that the creation of the Quincy Riverfront Development Foundation is complete, the Quincy Riverfront Development Corporation wants to know how it’s going to function. Quincy Mayor Mike Troup announced the creation of the Quincy Riverfront Development Foundation on Tuesday afternoon. The first three members of...
muddyrivernews.com
Public meeting set for Thursday about Small Rental Rehabilitation Program
QUINCY — The city of Quincy has allocated $1 million in general funds to establish the Small Rental Rehabilitation Program, and a public meeting about the program will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in City Hall council chambers. A maximum of $250,000 will be set aside...
muddyrivernews.com
Washington Park to be site of fifth annual ‘Red, White and Back the Blue’ festival on Saturday
QUINCY — The We in Quincy, IL Back the Blue group is bringing its fifth annual Red, White and Back the Blue festival to Washington Park from 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. This festival is open to the public and dedicated to honoring local law enforcement, fire departments, EMS units and 911 dispatchers.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal Parks and Rec to operate Bear Creek Sports Park
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Bear Creek Sports Park in Hannibal will soon be under new management. On Tuesday night, the Hannibal City Council approved a resolution which will allow the privately owned facility to become a part of the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department. As part of the agreement the City will acquire the property, all the existing facilities, amenities and debt.
muddyrivernews.com
Willow Grove Childcare and Learning Center accepting applications
CARTHAGE, Ill. — Willow Grove Childcare and Learning Center is accepting applications from the public for children ages six weeks to 12 years for full-time openings. The center will be opening later this fall with operating hours of 6 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. In a press...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Aug. 22-26, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Norman J. Rodriguez and Anita M. Rodriguez of Franklin, Tenn., sold...
tspr.org
Memorial Hospital closing labor and delivery unit due to nursing shortage
Small-town hospitals are feeling the effects of a national nursing shortage, including Memorial Hospital in Carthage. Its labor and delivery unit, called the Stork Stopp, will close Dec. 1. After that, birthing services will be moved to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, unless patients choose to deliver elsewhere. Out-patient prenatal, post-partum,...
muddyrivernews.com
JWCC breaks ground for Workforce Development Center expansion
Pictured left to right: Don Hess-JWCC Board of Trustees, Larry Fischer-JWCC Board of Trustees, Dr. Randy Greenwell-JWCC Board of Trustees, Andy Sprague-JWCC Board of Trustees, Kyle Moore-GREDF, Michael Elbe-JWCC President, State Sen. Jil Tracy, David Hetzler-JWCC, Kent Snider- Adams County Board, Mayor Mike Troup, Chris Russell-Knapheide, Dave Rakers-JWCC Foundation Board.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Medical Group flu shot clinics scheduled throughout region in September, October
QUINCY — Quincy Medical Group will be the host of flu shot clinics at several locations in September and October. Appointments are encouraged and can be made by calling the phone number listed with each location below. Everyone attending the flu shot clinics are asked to wear a mask....
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Sept. 5, 2022
Tracy L Schutte, 52, 4028 Klingele Ln, No Seatbelt. PTC. Nicole E Denler, 50, 2703 Cedardale Dr, No Seatbelt PTC. Amber A Pryor (36) of Quincy, arrested for Retail Theft at 5211 Broadway on 8/27. NTA 152. Brian E Milan (36) of Quincy, arrested for FTA Driving While License Suspended...
muddyrivernews.com
Memorial Hospital to discontinue labor and delivery services
CARTHAGE, Ill. — Memorial Hospital in Carthage announced in a Tuesday press release it will discontinue its labor and delivery birthing services on Dec. 1. The hospital’s birthing unit, called The Stork Stopp, requires labor and delivery trained nurses to be in-house, around the clock, even if there are no obstetric patients. The difficulty of recruiting nursing staff and the dependence on contracted agency nurses led to the decision to discontinue labor and delivery birthing services. Employees affected by this closure have been afforded the opportunity to apply for transfer to other positions within the organization.
977wmoi.com
Two Vehicle Accident in McDonough County
VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2020 White Nissan Sedan. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Lethan W. Sapp, 19-year-old male from Edinburg, IL – Transported to an area hospital with injuries. Unit 2 – Marissa L. Atteberry, 22-year-old female from Bloomington, IL-Transported to area hospital with injuries. PRELIMINARY: A...
Pen City Current
Survey details child care needs in Lee County
What we're going to look at is sort of the supply and demand of child care of Lee County, and then the next step is the solutions. Now that we know the problem and have a picture how do we go about solving that”. 77% of parents with children 0-5...
muddyrivernews.com
Hello, Goodbye! Redux on ‘Quincy’s Calling’ and a quick look at real estate transfers
Illinois on the move ... out! | Photo courtesy of Pexels.com. I observed several months back that Quincy says “Hello” and Illinois says “Goodbye!” A key reason? The Illinois tax structure. Muddy River News is publishing real estate transfers. Take of look at where the sellers,...
muddyrivernews.com
Fall Festival of Country Music coming to Hannibal’s Admiral Coontz Recreation Center on Friday
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Fall Festival of Country Music will be held beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. The show will feature music performed by Memory Lane, which includes Martin and Betty Miller, Harlon Lain, Wendell Glance, Sue Taylor and Gregg Cornelius and special guests.
muddyrivernews.com
C&R Supermarkets bought by Nebraska grocery store chain, but customers shouldn’t see much change
MACON, Mo. — A chain of grocery stores in northeast and central Missouri now is under new management, but customers shouldn’t notice much of a change. Mark Nelson, a human resources executive with C&R Supermarkets, said an agreement to sell 10 grocery stores was made “about a month ago” with B&R Stores of Lincoln, Neb.
muddyrivernews.com
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Aug. 23-31, 2022
STICE,SHELBY C (32 of Basco, IL) Suspended Registration. HUSS,MARY K (69 of Dallas City, IL) Passed School Bus – Loading/Unloading. WHITE,DALTON MJ (21 of Keokuk, IA) Hancock County Warrant – x2 08/26/2022. FINK,ERIN E (42 of Carthage, IL) Speeding. MOORE,JOCELYN R (19 of Plymouth, IL) Improper Lane Usage.
muddyrivernews.com
Request to increase Jason Priest’s bond to $100,000 denied, but judge places him on electronic surveillance
QUINCY — An Adams County judge denied a request from the Adams County State’s Attorney’s office to modify Jason Priest’s bond, but she ordered Priest to be placed on GPS electronic surveillance monitoring. Priest, 50, now has 12 separate cases pending against him, and the state’s...
