CARTHAGE, Ill. — Memorial Hospital in Carthage announced in a Tuesday press release it will discontinue its labor and delivery birthing services on Dec. 1. The hospital’s birthing unit, called The Stork Stopp, requires labor and delivery trained nurses to be in-house, around the clock, even if there are no obstetric patients. The difficulty of recruiting nursing staff and the dependence on contracted agency nurses led to the decision to discontinue labor and delivery birthing services. Employees affected by this closure have been afforded the opportunity to apply for transfer to other positions within the organization.

CARTHAGE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO