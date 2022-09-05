ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
muddyrivernews.com

Community forum crowd wants bi-weekly recycling pickup treated like essential city service; aldermen get first chance to vote on Monday

QUINCY — Two ideas about the future of recycling seemed to rise above all the rest during Wednesday’s community forum about the city of Quincy’s proposed recycling ordinance. About 100 people filled the City Council chambers, offering suggestions and questions about recycling. Quincy Mayor Mike Troup served...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

City alleys to get upgrades, speakers discuss recycling and housing

QUINCY — In what could be a preview of Wednesday’s public hearing on recycling, 11 of the 15 speakers who appeared before the Quincy City Council Tuesday night expressed their feelings on the future of curbside recycling pickup. Most of the speakers asked the city to reconsider and...
QUINCY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quincy, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Quincy, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Hannibal Parks and Rec to operate Bear Creek Sports Park

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Bear Creek Sports Park in Hannibal will soon be under new management. On Tuesday night, the Hannibal City Council approved a resolution which will allow the privately owned facility to become a part of the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department. As part of the agreement the City will acquire the property, all the existing facilities, amenities and debt.
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Willow Grove Childcare and Learning Center accepting applications

CARTHAGE, Ill. — Willow Grove Childcare and Learning Center is accepting applications from the public for children ages six weeks to 12 years for full-time openings. The center will be opening later this fall with operating hours of 6 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. In a press...
CARTHAGE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from Aug. 22-26, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Norman J. Rodriguez and Anita M. Rodriguez of Franklin, Tenn., sold...
QUINCY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Yard Waste#Central Services#Quincy Transit Lines#The Quincy City Council
tspr.org

Memorial Hospital closing labor and delivery unit due to nursing shortage

Small-town hospitals are feeling the effects of a national nursing shortage, including Memorial Hospital in Carthage. Its labor and delivery unit, called the Stork Stopp, will close Dec. 1. After that, birthing services will be moved to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, unless patients choose to deliver elsewhere. Out-patient prenatal, post-partum,...
CARTHAGE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

JWCC breaks ground for Workforce Development Center expansion

Pictured left to right: Don Hess-JWCC Board of Trustees, Larry Fischer-JWCC Board of Trustees, Dr. Randy Greenwell-JWCC Board of Trustees, Andy Sprague-JWCC Board of Trustees, Kyle Moore-GREDF, Michael Elbe-JWCC President, State Sen. Jil Tracy, David Hetzler-JWCC, Kent Snider- Adams County Board, Mayor Mike Troup, Chris Russell-Knapheide, Dave Rakers-JWCC Foundation Board.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Sept. 5, 2022

Tracy L Schutte, 52, 4028 Klingele Ln, No Seatbelt. PTC. Nicole E Denler, 50, 2703 Cedardale Dr, No Seatbelt PTC. Amber A Pryor (36) of Quincy, arrested for Retail Theft at 5211 Broadway on 8/27. NTA 152. Brian E Milan (36) of Quincy, arrested for FTA Driving While License Suspended...
QUINCY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
muddyrivernews.com

Memorial Hospital to discontinue labor and delivery services

CARTHAGE, Ill. — Memorial Hospital in Carthage announced in a Tuesday press release it will discontinue its labor and delivery birthing services on Dec. 1. The hospital’s birthing unit, called The Stork Stopp, requires labor and delivery trained nurses to be in-house, around the clock, even if there are no obstetric patients. The difficulty of recruiting nursing staff and the dependence on contracted agency nurses led to the decision to discontinue labor and delivery birthing services. Employees affected by this closure have been afforded the opportunity to apply for transfer to other positions within the organization.
CARTHAGE, IL
977wmoi.com

Two Vehicle Accident in McDonough County

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2020 White Nissan Sedan. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Lethan W. Sapp, 19-year-old male from Edinburg, IL – Transported to an area hospital with injuries. Unit 2 – Marissa L. Atteberry, 22-year-old female from Bloomington, IL-Transported to area hospital with injuries. PRELIMINARY: A...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
Pen City Current

Survey details child care needs in Lee County

What we're going to look at is sort of the supply and demand of child care of Lee County, and then the next step is the solutions. Now that we know the problem and have a picture how do we go about solving that”. 77% of parents with children 0-5...
LEE COUNTY, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Aug. 23-31, 2022

STICE,SHELBY C (32 of Basco, IL) Suspended Registration. HUSS,MARY K (69 of Dallas City, IL) Passed School Bus – Loading/Unloading. WHITE,DALTON MJ (21 of Keokuk, IA) Hancock County Warrant – x2 08/26/2022. FINK,ERIN E (42 of Carthage, IL) Speeding. MOORE,JOCELYN R (19 of Plymouth, IL) Improper Lane Usage.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy