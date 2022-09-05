Gov. Jared Polis received the newest COVID-19 vaccine booster shot on Wednesday, the first booster designed to protect against the omicron variant of the virus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the boosters from Moderna and Pfizer one week ago, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending the shots a day later. Colorado is expected to get nearly 300,000 doses of the boosters, according to the state Department of Public Health and Environment.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO