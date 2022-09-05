Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders gets brutally honest about Jackson State’s schedule
Ever since he took over as head coach of the Jackson State football team, Deion Sanders has been making waves. Never one to mince words, the Hall-of-Famer is now taking shots at some of the games that his team is required to play each season. During Monday’s Southwestern Athletic Conference...
Clemson football: Fans go nuclear on Dabo Swinney against Georgia Tech
Fans on Clemson message boards were not pleased with the team’s early performance against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The 2021 season did not go the way that the Clemson Tigers team and the fanbase had envisioned. They finished the year with a 10-3 record and in third-place in the ACC. But on Labor Day, Clemson had the chance to begin their bounce back tour with a win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Ejected LSU player had classy gesture for FSU QB
The LSU player who was ejected for an egregious targeting play committed against Florida State on Sunday night had a classy gesture for Jordan Travis. Ali Gaye was ejected in the third quarter of his Tigers’ 24-23 loss on Sunday night. He committed as bad of a targeting play as it gets (video here).
Alabama football coach on leave after video shows him punching player in locker room
A first-year Alabama high school football coach was placed on leave after a video surfaced that appeared to show a man striking a player in a locker room, news outlets reported. Blount High School coach Josh Harris was placed on administrative leave during an investigation into the video, which circulated...
Nick Saban, Wife Terry Announce Major Business News
Nick Saban isn't just an all-time great college football coach, but also a luxury hotel designer it seems. The Alamite, a high-end hotel backed by Saban and his wife, Terry, is set to open its doors next week in downtown Tuscaloosa. “Terry and I are excited to be a part...
What They're Saying: Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will make its first road trip of the season on Saturday when it...
Did Deion Sanders just change HBCU football forever?
Deion Sanders has brought a big college atmosphere to Jackson State and HBCU football. But perhaps his largest impact came to light on Sunday. The post Did Deion Sanders just change HBCU football forever? appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Paul Finebaum provides unsolicited advice to LSU's Brian Kelly following Week 1 loss
ESPN host Paul Finebaum joined McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning following Week 1 action across the country. Finebaum shared some unsolicited advice to former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly for how he can keep the noise down in Baton Rouge after losing to Florida State. “I think there’s...
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Former College Football Head Coach Has Reportedly Died At 71
It's being reported this Tuesday that former Kentucky head coach Guy Morriss has passed away. He was 71 years old. Morriss played at TCU from 1969-1972 before taking his talents to the NFL. The offensive lineman went on to spend roughly a decade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Once Morriss' playing...
Georgia Hosts Trio of Highly Touted 2024 QBs at Season Opener
Georgia hosted a few 2024 QB targets in Atlanta this weekend, here is everything you need to know about them.
BYU Opponent Whip-Around: Pirates could surprise, Boise makes a change
SOUTH FLORIDA BULLS (0-1) Last Week: Loss vs BYU (50-21) Status: After making quick work of the Bulls on opening weekend, we all keep our fingers crossed that they can bounce back and make a respectable showing for the rest of the season. They get an easy rebound game against Howard but then follow that up against the Florida Gators, who if you ask anyone in Salt Lake City, are now the favorites to win the SEC and probably the national title. With a win and loss likely penciled in for the next two weeks, we’ll have to look to the Bulls showdown with Louisville on 9/24.
Mario Williams after season opener: "This is a new era. This is SC."
Oddsmakers thought USC would beat Rice by more than four touchdowns in the season opener — and most of the USCFootball.com staff agreed because of the offense’s potential to get points on the board. The 66 points USC put up is its highest point total since 2008. It's...
4-star Curtis Williams set to announce college decision on 247Sports
Curtis Williams, the No. 69 overall prospect in the 2023 class, will make his college decision on September 19th at 4:30 PM ET, he tells 247Sports. The four-star forward out of Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice is down to Alabama, Florida State, Louisville, Providence and Xavier and will make his announcement live on 247Sports.
Video: Wild Brawl Breaks Out In Stands During Clemson Game
College football is back, and sometimes, that means we'll see videos of irresponsible fans throwing hands in the crowd. Well, that's exactly what happened during Monday night's game between Clemson and Georgia Tech. A fan in a Clemson jersey and a fan in a black hoodie were throwing several punches...
South Carolina lawmakers seek answers from Gamecocks after women's basketball series with BYU canceled
South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley faced questions from South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday. The group of lawmakers, known as the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, sought clarification for the school’s decision to "cancel" a two-game series against the BYU women’s basketball team following accusations from a Duke women’s volleyball player that racial slurs were hurled her way during a match against the Cougars. BYU officials later said they had not found any evidence of the incident.
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said ahead of showdown against Iowa State
New week and a new opportunity. That's how the Iowa Hawkeyes are approaching this week against Iowa State after a poor offensive showing against South Dakota State. On Tuesday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss the latest on the injury front, preview Iowa State, recap South Dakota State and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz had to say.
UCF LB Terrence Lewis, former 5-star recruit, plans to transfer
UCF linebacker and former five-star recruit Terrence Lewis will transfer, he announced Tuesday on his Twitter account. Lewis, who signed with Maryland before transferring to UCF, said that he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal "soon" and begin looking for a new school. "Any school wanna contact me can,"...
Michigan commit Christian Anderson Jr. sets official visit: The only one he’ll take
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan basketball commit Christian Anderson Jr. will take an official visit to his future program on Sept. 23, his father told The Michigan Insider. It’s the only official visit the four-star guard, a prospect in the class of 2024, plans to take. “We’re gonna...
Why a snap for a backup QB, and would WVU do it moving forward?
Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell discusses the use of backup Garrett Greene and whether that is something WVU could use moving forward.
