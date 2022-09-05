Read full article on original website
1350kman.com
’25 Hudson Greer talks early offers from Kansas State, SMU, Texas Tech, etc.
Hudson Greer averaged 11.5 points and 4.3 rebounds as a freshman at Austin (TX) Lake Travis High. The 6-foot-6 wing also shot 39 percent from three on 114 attempts for the season. “I get to the basket pretty well,” Greer told On3. “When the defense steps up I can hit...
1350kman.com
In-state 2024 prospect Jameer Moore recaps Kansas State visit
Kansas State has only offered one in-state prospect in the 2024 class, and it was defensive lineman BJ Canady of Topeka High in April. Who else could be on their radar? Salina Central defensive back Jameer Moore is someone to keep in mind. Moore possesses the height, length and speed...
K-State’s only two returners reflect on Tang’s arrival
MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – Markquis Nowell and Ismael Massoud, two second-year K-State men’s basketball players, were suddenly thrown into key leadership roles. “It’s crazy because me and Markquis were the new guys coming in last year with the team that was returning,” Massoud said. “It was crazy to think, now we’re the returner guys. We’re […]
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Will Mizzou beat Kansas State?
The Mizzou Tigers football team will travel to Manhattan, Kansas, for its Week 2 game. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Will Mizzou beat Kansas State? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
How RBs Schrader and Peat Will Be Key for Mizzou vs Kansas State
The Tigers running backs will be critical to the Tigers in their upset attempt
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz addresses the challenge of stopping Kansas State's running game, recruiting Kansas City
Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri got off to a good start on defense last week against Louisiana Tech, as the Tigers allowed just 8 yards on 22 attempts. That made them No. 1 in the country in rushing defense. That doesn’t matter this week, as Missouri will play at Kansas State....
KVOE
Emporia State University seeking Kansas Board of Regents approval for proposed framework aimed at addressing ongoing fiscal and enrollment needs
With an ever-changing education landscape coupled with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and an ongoing decline in enrollment, Emporia State University is looking to utilize a recently extended tool through the Kansas Board of Regents to “realign” the university’s focus moving forward. As part of...
WIBW
Country music legend Sara Evans to host free concert in Emporia
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Country music legend Sara Evans is set to host a free concert in Emporia on Thursday. KVOE reports that country music legend Sara Evans will host a free concert at White Auditorium, 111 E 6th Ave., in Emporia, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. According...
How the death of a KHP Trooper may be saving lives today
KANSAS (KSNT) – The death of a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper 27 years ago and subsequent legislation that followed that tragedy may still be saving lives today. On Sept. 6, 1995, around 6:30 a.m. Trooper Dean Allen Goodheart was conducting a roadside inspection of a semi-truck on Interstate 70 near Colby in northwestern Kansas when […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas teacher receives $95,000 after refusing to use student’s preferred name and pronouns
Attorneys for Pamela Ricard say the teacher’s First Amendment rights were violated when she was disciplined for refusing to use a student’s preferred name and pronouns. A Kansas school district has agreed to pay $95,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a former teacher who refused to use a student’s preferred name and pronouns, according to her lawyers.
WIBW
FORK IN THE ROAD: 7.8.5 Kitchen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For this week’s Fork in the Road, 13′s Vince Lovergine dropped in on a Topeka kitchen that specializes in soul food. 7.8.5. Kitchen’s owner LaVale Jackson hopes to immerse the Capitol City in his unique style of cooking. “I knew in Topeka and...
Man dies after motorcycle crash in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – One man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Lyon County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Joseph M. Mueller, 71, of Topeka who was initially reported as having suffered serious injuries on Sept. 4 has died as a result of a motorcycle crash. Mueller was driving north on K-99 Highway […]
backroadsnews.com
Incentive Bonus has regional impact
The huge team from all of Landoll Corporation’s locations gathered together in Marysville on Thursday for a company-wide picnic, featuring a meal and live band. This was the first gathering of all shifts and all location for the company, which has 876 employees working at several locations. Landoll Corp. employs people from a wide region, including many from all across Washington County. The event culminated in the announcement of the company’s annual profit-sharing incentive bonus, which this year was 12.76%, which is equal to 6.64 weeks of pay. The bonus is an annual incentive for everyone on the team as a thank you from owner Don Landoll. This was on top of two company-wide pay increases in the last year. This is the 25th year of the profit-sharing bonus, which Landoll said helps with retention of Landoll team members. Longevity is a big deal in the company, which has 120 team members that have been with the company for over 20 years. The Landoll family name has also become synonymous with charity and goodwill over the years, and not just in Marysville. Some huge projects in Marysville have benefitted from the Landoll Philanthropy over the years, but his generosity has been seen beyond Marshall County’s borders as well, including in Washington County.
Businessman buys downtown Topeka post office
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka businessman has purchased the historic post office in downtown Topeka. Ken Schmanke tells 27 News he will release his plans next week for the former federal building at 424 S. Kansas. Last year, Schmanke purchased the next door Townsite Tower, the former Bank of America tower in downtown Topeka. He […]
Beware: Evergy telling residents to hang up, ‘immediately call us’
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy is warning residents that reports of scam calls, especially calls claiming to be customer service representatives, are happening. In a tweet Tuesday morning, Every warns customers to ‘Beware of Scammers’. Scammers are trying to get customers to give them personal information, including credit card information. The call warns residents their power […]
1350kman.com
Manhattan City Commission denies funding request of new LGBT youth service organization
Manhattan City Commissioners voted 3 to 2 Tuesday to remove funding in the proposed 2023 budget for an LGBT youth service organization, in front of a standing-room only crowd at City Hall. “There’s enough people in the community that just aren’t comfortable, yet, with this idea. Come back next year,...
