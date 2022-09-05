Read full article on original website
Things to do in L.A. This Week [9-6-2022 to 9-9-2022]
Short week, but still got a few fun things on the to-do plate. Now if we can just get this weather to cool down…. This September 6-9 in Los Angeles, enjoy free second Tuesdays at LACMA and The Autry, the beginning of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal, Listening by the Moonrise at LA Historic State Park, a kickoff experience for 2022 NFL season, Summer of Salsa at LA Plaza, a free movie night on the Redondo Beach Pier, and more.
Things to do this week: Sept. 9-15
We’ve been in the midst of a scorcher lately, and there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight. That doesn’t mean we can’t have a little bit of fun, though. Dive into crustaceous treats at the Lobster Festival, or find a sweet spot outside to watch ‘Encanto’ for the hundredth time.
3 Free Things to do in LA
Los Angeles is a city full of culture and things to do. Although many activities come with a fee, there are many that are free of charge. Here are 3 of the most popular:. No trip to LA would be complete without a visit to Venice Beach! The Venice Beach Boardwalk is a two-mile stretch of beachfront property that features all sorts of unique shops, food vendors, and street performers. Visitors can people-watch, go for a swim, or simply enjoy the warm California weather. Be sure to check out Muscle Beach, where you can watch bodybuilders working out in open-air gyms!
How TikTok Users Are Rethinking Living in Los Angeles
Known as a platform for dancing teens, TikTok is also becoming a community space for young users to bring attention to wonky civic issues like housing and transportation. A growing number of TikTok users are taking to the app to discuss how hard it can be to exist in Los Angeles. In one example, a user complains about Google Maps claiming a sidewalk-less road is walkable. In others, users bring up exorbitant housing prices while cyclists demonstrate the lack of bike lanes.
Our Favorite Fall Festivals for Families near LA
From the largest corn mazes to the best photo-ops imaginable, discover the best family-favorite fall fairs and festivals around Los Angeles. Los Angeles, with its plentiful palm trees and summery temperatures, may not feel like fall, but there are still plenty of chances for you and your kiddos to experience some of those classic autumn experiences aka: the fall festival (if you’re looking specifically for apples and pumpkins and leaf peeping—check out all the best places to go apple picking around LA, where to find your perfect pumpkin and all the nearby fall foliage spots we love around LA).
Eater
LA’s Asian Bakeries Gear-Up for Annual Mooncake Festival This Weekend
The annual Mid-Autumn Festival lands on Saturday, September 10, and Los Angeles’s Asian bakeries are cranking out mooncakes to meet demand from both longtime celebrants and those new to the tradition. While these dense delicacies are traditionally filled with seeds, nuts, dried fruits, and preserved meats with salted egg yolks in the center, some bakeries are offering more creative takes this year, including boba mooncakes at Sunmerry Bakery.
2urbangirls.com
Karen Bass shuns debate invitation from LA’s number one broadcast network
The Times all but connected Karen Bass to the pending corruption trial of Mark Ridley-Thomas. If you didn’t get a chance to read it, you should. The Times endorsed both her and MRT with the same conditions present: federal scrutiny. Instead of answering questions about her “free” masters degree...
thehypemagazine.com
Meet ‘Heated Room’ LA’s Newest Workout Obsession LOVED By Celebs
Celebrities Becky G, Diplo, Alexis Ren & Kim Petras Love This HOT Fitness Studio. Heated Room – Los Angeles’ newest obsession amongst the mega-stars and workout enthusiasts is taking the fitness world by storm with its state-of-the-art studio – which uses a coveted infrared heating system, sculpting your body to its core to give you the ultimate workout experience. With some of the world’s biggest stars such as Becky G, Diplo, Alexis Ren and Kim Petras swearing by this workout – it’s no surprise that this is the hottest workout in town.
foxla.com
These 18 LA restaurants just got added to the Michelin Guide
LOS ANGELES - Looking for some restaurants to try in the Los Angeles area?. The Michelin Guide added 18 local restaurants to its California listings, classifying them as "new" so foodies can enjoy them before the annual announcement of Bib Gourmands and Stars. "By revealing some of the new additions...
Eater
Los Angeles’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022
The past six months witnessed some of Los Angeles’s biggest restaurant openings, including Saffy’s from the Bestia and Bavel team in East Hollywood, chef Ray Garcia’s Asterid at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, and semi-hidden sushi destination Sawa in Little Tokyo. Chef José Andrés is back this fall with a handful of new projects — and more are coming — while some of the nation’s most prominent restaurateurs from Chicago and Louisiana are looking to make their mark in LA. From reborn Italian hangouts favored by the Rat Pack to America’s most famous fried chicken, here now are the most anticipated restaurants slated to arrive this fall and early winter.
Santa Monica Daily Press
77-year-old Promenade building demolished this summer
Gone: The building on the 1400 block of the Promenade has been razed. Emily Sawicki. An aging retail/commercial building on the Third Street Promenade was recently razed to make way for what developers plan will be a new, more modern three-story storefront. The property, 1404-1408 3rd Street, was torn down...
This L.A. Designer’s Living Room Is a Minimalism Master Class
Victoria Adesanmi, a Nigerian-American interior designer, has long embraced the art of collaboration. When she moved to Los Angeles from Portland four years ago, Victoria was working as a color and material designer at Adidas, creating livable art for entertainment powerhouses including Beyoncé and Kanye West. So by the time she decided to launch Aesthetics Studios in 2021, Victoria was confident about her measured approach to style and function.
westsidetoday.com
Longtime Sawtelle Sushi Restaurant Closes Permanently
Kiriko Sushi closes for good after 23 years of business. On August 28, Sawtelle’s venerable Kiriko Sushi closed its doors for good after 23 years of service as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The closure was first announced by the restaurant’s owner on the restaurant’s Facebook page on August...
theeastsiderla.com
Southwest Museum in Mount Washington closes amid safety concerns
Mount Washington -- The Southwest Museum, one of the city's oldest, has closed its doors indefinitely following a fire department inspection, according to museum officials. The abrupt closure sent the organizers of the upcoming Discovery Tour Revival scrambling to find another starting point for the art event and Northeast L.A. studio tour.
irvinestandard.com
Irvine’s own Riviera
September is a magical time for Irvine residents to visit our local coast. The crowds have dispersed, and the ocean – like the place – is the perfect temperature. Proximity to the Pacific is part of the allure of Irvine, a master-planned community that is only minutes from miles of beaches, a five-star resort and Michelin-rated restaurants.
Free Food and Foodie Collabs Happening this Week in L.A.
Labor Day might be behind us, but that's no reason why this week shouldn't still feel like a holiday. Mix things up with these cool happenings. Starting today, you can get pizza on your taco or taco on your pizza in this unique foodie collaboration between Hail Mary Pizza and Trejo's Tacos. Stop into Hail Mary Pizza in Atwater Village now until the end of the month for a Mexican Pizza with barbacoa brisket, local sweet corn, and toasted coriander créma. Meanwhile, at Trejo's Tacos in Hollywood, you can feast on an Italian Taco made with Chef David’s Hail Mary meatballs along with burnt Monterey Jack, Asadero, and Mozzarella.
foxla.com
This is California's most photo-worthy restaurant, according to Yelp
LOS ANGELES - As some people say - the 'gram eats first!. One Los Angeles restaurant recently ranked among Yelp's most photo-worthy restaurants in the United States - can you guess which one?. It's Bottega Louie, the downtown LA market, patisserie and cafe known for its open kitchen and menu...
L.A. restaurant ranked among the ‘most photo-worthy’ in the U.S. and Canada
toddrickallen.com
Mixt Coming To Downtown Santa Monica
You may recall the corner spot at Fourth and Santa Monica Blvd. from the nightly news after an arsonist torched the place in May of 2020. Back then, it was the home to Sake House by Hikari which decided not to return to the location at 401 Santa Monica Blvd. The space had been undergoing renovation since then, and now window paper lets us know the new occupant: MIXT. MIXT has locations throughout California and in Scottsdale and Dallas. They offer a menu of chef-crafted salads, market plates, sandwiches, and bowls, as well as a “design your own” concept featuring “whole, honest, pure foods”.
actionnews5.com
‘It’s very scary’: Pair found living in vacationing woman’s home
LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - A California woman says she was victimized by a pair of squatters who took over her apartment while she was on vacation – wearing her clothes, using her shower and claiming the place was theirs when police came calling. Virginia Pinto says she and her...
