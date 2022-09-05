ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

explore venango

Details Emerge of Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 38

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Information has surfaced regarding a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 38 last Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:47 a.m. on Friday, September 2, on State Route 38, in Richland Township, Venango County. Police say a 2006...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Driver Injured After Striking Ditch Near Route 27 in Cherrytree Township

CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Titusville woman was injured after her vehicle struck a ditch in Cherrytree Township on Wednesday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred along State Route 27 (Meadville Road), in Cherrytree Township, Venango County, around 1:54 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7. Police...
TITUSVILLE, PA
explore venango

Motorcyclist Injured After Vehicle Rear-Ends Bike on Route 58

GREENE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a vehicle versus motorcycle crash on State Route 58 that left a 55-year-old man injured. According to Mercer-based State Police, the incident occurred around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, on State Route 58 (East Jamestown Road), in Greene Township, Mercer County.
JAMESTOWN, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Injured in Head-On Collision in Cornplanter Township

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man was injured and taken to a nearby hospital following a head-on collision in Cornplanter Township on Friday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred around 4:10 p.m. on Friday, September 2, along Rouseville Road, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.
OIL CITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries across 3 counties

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a series of smash-and-grab burglaries across three counties. KDKA-TV obtained exclusive video of a series of smash-and-grab convenience store burglaries in Lawrence, Beaver and Butler counties. State police believe all six of the burglaries are connected.The latest happened at a Last Minit Mart in Butler County's Muddy Creek Township around 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 6. Burglars broke the glass door with what looks like a tire iron, according to police. Once inside, they went straight to the cigarette rack and filled up a garbage can with cigarettes.Waiting outside along Perry Highway was a red/orange pickup...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Incident of Harassment

Area state police responded to the following calls:. Marienville-based State Police received a report of a domestic in progress at a residence along State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 10:29 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Police say a known 37-year-old Marienville woman struck and shoved the uncle...
MARIENVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Greenville driver killed, Fredonia woman injured in Route 58 head-on crash

A Mercer County man died, and a woman was seriously injured after a head-on crash over the weekend. State Police say 32-year-old Michael Miller of Greenville was driving along Route 58 in Delaware Township just before midnight Saturday when his Ford Taurus went left of center, running into an oncoming pickup truck driven by 26-year-old Lilly Black of Fredonia.
GREENVILLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Semitruck overturned on Neville Island Bridge

PITTSBURGH — A semitruck overturned on Interstate 79 South at the Neville Island Bridge. Allegheny County 911 reported that Pennsylvania state police, fire and EMS units were called to the scene of the accident around 5:20 p.m. Traffic cameras showed a semitruck on its side lying off the road.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

PA STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING A BURGLARY AT THE LAST MINIT MART – PORTERSVILLE – BUTLER COUNTY

(Photo supplied with release) (Portersville, Butler County) The Pennsylvania State Police Troop D – Butler Station is investigating a burglary that occurred on 09/06/2022 at approximately 0145 hours at Last Minit Mart located on Perry Highway in Portersville, Butler County. Two White male suspects shattered the front door with a tire iron that was wrapped in a garbage bag, then filled a garbage can with cigarettes and fled on foot. The two suspects were dropped off and picked up by the pictured late 1990’s early 2000’s model red single cab pickup with silver rocker panels and running boards. The vehicle has amber running lights around the front bumper and a black vertical stripe on both sides of the bed. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Trooper Lesnett, PSP, Butler Station, at (724) 284-8100 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107 All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person. All information is accurate as of Release Date and is subject to change or updated.
PORTERSVILLE, PA
butlerradio.com

One Injured In Motorcycle Crash At Branchton Rd.

Police are providing more information on a motorcycle crash that happened late last week. The accident happened last Friday afternoon around 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Branchton Road in Slippery Rock Township. Police say 18-year-old Maya Zaffram of West Seneca crossed the intersection without proper...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
butlerradio.com

Crews Battle Large Fire Just Over Butler County Line

Crews were on the scene of a heavily involved fire at a home earlier this morning in Lawrence County. The fire broke out around 9 a.m. just over the Butler County line in the 600 block of Houk Road—which is about two miles from Hell’s Hollow. When crews...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 killed in train vs. dirt bike accident in Charleroi

CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) — One person has died after a train hit a dirt bike rider in Washington County on Tuesday.The accident happened just before noon at the 5th Street Crossing in Charleroi, emergency officials said. Troopers said they don't know what went wrong."We are unsure, that's still under investigation of what occurred, what caused the crash," trooper Kalee Barnhart said. "The only thing we know is it involved a dirt bike and a train and the operator of the dirt bike is deceased at this time. No other injuries were reported."A Norfolk Southern train struck and killed the dirt...
CHARLEROI, PA
explore venango

Police Continue Search for Missing Clarion Co. Teen

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – State Police are continuing to search for a Rimersburg teen who was reported missing on Saturday. A representative of Clarion-based State Police told exploreClarion.com that 15-year-old Melea H. Janis, of Rimersburg, remained missing as of Wednesday morning. Melea is described as 5’1” tall, approximately 116...
RIMERSBURG, PA

