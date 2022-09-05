Read full article on original website
Details Emerge of Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 38
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Information has surfaced regarding a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 38 last Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:47 a.m. on Friday, September 2, on State Route 38, in Richland Township, Venango County. Police say a 2006...
Driver Injured After Striking Ditch Near Route 27 in Cherrytree Township
CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Titusville woman was injured after her vehicle struck a ditch in Cherrytree Township on Wednesday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred along State Route 27 (Meadville Road), in Cherrytree Township, Venango County, around 1:54 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7. Police...
Motorcyclist Injured After Vehicle Rear-Ends Bike on Route 58
GREENE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a vehicle versus motorcycle crash on State Route 58 that left a 55-year-old man injured. According to Mercer-based State Police, the incident occurred around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, on State Route 58 (East Jamestown Road), in Greene Township, Mercer County.
Oil City Man Injured in Head-On Collision in Cornplanter Township
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man was injured and taken to a nearby hospital following a head-on collision in Cornplanter Township on Friday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred around 4:10 p.m. on Friday, September 2, along Rouseville Road, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.
One Driver Killed, Another Seriously Injured Following Head-On Collision in Mercer County
MERCER CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 32-year-old man was killed following a head-on collision on State Route 58 in Delaware Township, Mercer County, on Saturday night. According to Mercer-based State Police, the crash happened around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, on Mercer Road (State Route 58), in Delaware Township, Mercer County.
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries across 3 counties
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a series of smash-and-grab burglaries across three counties. KDKA-TV obtained exclusive video of a series of smash-and-grab convenience store burglaries in Lawrence, Beaver and Butler counties. State police believe all six of the burglaries are connected.The latest happened at a Last Minit Mart in Butler County's Muddy Creek Township around 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 6. Burglars broke the glass door with what looks like a tire iron, according to police. Once inside, they went straight to the cigarette rack and filled up a garbage can with cigarettes.Waiting outside along Perry Highway was a red/orange pickup...
Man killed, 2 injured in weekend head-on crash in Mercer County
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed and two people were hurt in a car crash that happened over the weekend in Mercer County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. on Mercer Road just north of Line Road in Delaware Township. Police said...
State Police Calls: Incident of Harassment
Area state police responded to the following calls:. Marienville-based State Police received a report of a domestic in progress at a residence along State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 10:29 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Police say a known 37-year-old Marienville woman struck and shoved the uncle...
WFMJ.com
Greenville driver killed, Fredonia woman injured in Route 58 head-on crash
A Mercer County man died, and a woman was seriously injured after a head-on crash over the weekend. State Police say 32-year-old Michael Miller of Greenville was driving along Route 58 in Delaware Township just before midnight Saturday when his Ford Taurus went left of center, running into an oncoming pickup truck driven by 26-year-old Lilly Black of Fredonia.
Semitruck overturned on Neville Island Bridge
PITTSBURGH — A semitruck overturned on Interstate 79 South at the Neville Island Bridge. Allegheny County 911 reported that Pennsylvania state police, fire and EMS units were called to the scene of the accident around 5:20 p.m. Traffic cameras showed a semitruck on its side lying off the road.
beavercountyradio.com
PA STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING A BURGLARY AT THE LAST MINIT MART – PORTERSVILLE – BUTLER COUNTY
(Photo supplied with release) (Portersville, Butler County) The Pennsylvania State Police Troop D – Butler Station is investigating a burglary that occurred on 09/06/2022 at approximately 0145 hours at Last Minit Mart located on Perry Highway in Portersville, Butler County. Two White male suspects shattered the front door with a tire iron that was wrapped in a garbage bag, then filled a garbage can with cigarettes and fled on foot. The two suspects were dropped off and picked up by the pictured late 1990’s early 2000’s model red single cab pickup with silver rocker panels and running boards. The vehicle has amber running lights around the front bumper and a black vertical stripe on both sides of the bed. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Trooper Lesnett, PSP, Butler Station, at (724) 284-8100 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107 All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person. All information is accurate as of Release Date and is subject to change or updated.
Victim identified in fatal Boardman crash
One person was killed and others, including a child, were hurt in a crash in Boardman Wednesday morning.
4 taken to hospital after crash in Beaver County
RACCOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Four people were injured in a crash in Beaver County Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the scene in the 700 block of Service Church Road in Raccoon Township around 5 a.m. Dispatchers for 911 told Channel 11 that four people were taken to a...
butlerradio.com
One Injured In Motorcycle Crash At Branchton Rd.
Police are providing more information on a motorcycle crash that happened late last week. The accident happened last Friday afternoon around 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Branchton Road in Slippery Rock Township. Police say 18-year-old Maya Zaffram of West Seneca crossed the intersection without proper...
butlerradio.com
Crews Battle Large Fire Just Over Butler County Line
Crews were on the scene of a heavily involved fire at a home earlier this morning in Lawrence County. The fire broke out around 9 a.m. just over the Butler County line in the 600 block of Houk Road—which is about two miles from Hell’s Hollow. When crews...
1 killed in train vs. dirt bike accident in Charleroi
CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) — One person has died after a train hit a dirt bike rider in Washington County on Tuesday.The accident happened just before noon at the 5th Street Crossing in Charleroi, emergency officials said. Troopers said they don't know what went wrong."We are unsure, that's still under investigation of what occurred, what caused the crash," trooper Kalee Barnhart said. "The only thing we know is it involved a dirt bike and a train and the operator of the dirt bike is deceased at this time. No other injuries were reported."A Norfolk Southern train struck and killed the dirt...
One dead in Mercer County head-on crash
Multiple crews were called to State Route 58 in Delaware Township around 11:40 p.m.
State Police Calls: Police Discover Suspected Fentanyl, Paraphernalia Inside Vehicle
Area state police responded to the following calls:. Police Discover Suspected Fentanyl, Paraphernalia in Vehicle. Franklin-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2022 Toyota RAV4 near State Street and East Front Street, in Oil City, Venango County. After making contact with the operator and passenger, police say several...
Police Continue Search for Missing Clarion Co. Teen
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – State Police are continuing to search for a Rimersburg teen who was reported missing on Saturday. A representative of Clarion-based State Police told exploreClarion.com that 15-year-old Melea H. Janis, of Rimersburg, remained missing as of Wednesday morning. Melea is described as 5’1” tall, approximately 116...
