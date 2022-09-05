Read full article on original website
Related
Masked Singer Shakeup: Everything to Know About the Show's New Format
Watch: Natasha Bedingfield on Why She Joined The Masked Singer Tour. The Masked Singer has more surprises than ever up its sleeve. The mystery celebrity singing competition is switching up the format in a major way for its upcoming eighth season, premiering Sept. 21, according to Fox. For the first...
Priyanka Chopra’s New Photo of Baby Malti Will Melt Your Heart
Watch: How Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are "Thriving" as Parents. Priyanka Chopra is sharing a piece of her heart on Instagram. The Quantico alum uploaded a new photo on her Instagram story of her and husband Nick Jonas' 7-month-old daughter. Priyanka is seen smiling brightly as she lifts her baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in the air, with the child's face covered by a white heart emoji to protect her privacy. Malti wears a headband a gold anklet in the photo, perhaps hinting she'll be just as fashionable as her mother.
ABC Accidentally Reveals Bachelorette Spoiler in Bachelor in Paradise Preview
Watch: "The Bachelorette" Men Tell All: Gabby vs. Mario & Tyler for Bachelor?. It isn't all Paradise in Bachelor Nation. ABC accidentally dropped a major spoiler for The Bachelorette during a preview for Bachelor in Paradise. In the preview, which aired during the Sept. 5 episode of The Bachelorette, Johnny DePhillipo, one of the remaining three vying for Gabby Windey's heart, appeared sipping a cocktail.
Nat Wolff Recalls “Horrible” Experience Watching Co-Star Cara Delevingne Deal With Paparazzi
Watch: Nat and Alex Wolff Dish on Cara Delevingne's Beatboxing Skills. Nat Wolff is opening up about a traumatic time. In an interview with E! News' The Rundown, the Fault in Our Stars actor and his brother Alex Wolff chatted about their previous experience with paparazzi. For Nat, he recalled having a particularly terrible time while filming Paper Towns with Cara Delevingne.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel Off to 1st Grade in Must-See Back-to-School Photo
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. And just like that, Ice-T and Coco's daughter is off to big kid school. On Sept. 7, the couple shared photos from Chanel's first day of first grade. Before arriving in her classroom, the 6-year-old student posed for a photo, which revealed her pink outfit. She also held up a first day of school sign that confirmed Chanel loves dancing and wants to be a singer when she grows up.
Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Name of Her and Cooke Maroney's Baby Boy
Watch: Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Name of Baby Boy With Cooke Maroney. Jennifer Lawrence is basking in the joy of motherhood. The Oscar winner and her husband Cooke Maroney became parents earlier this year after she gave birth to their first child. And in Lawrence's cover story for Vogue's October issue, she confirmed they welcomed a baby boy name named Cy.
Why Kim Kardashian Says "They Don’t Really Make Them Like" Pete Davidson Anymore
Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months Together. Though Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are no longer together, it's clear that she was one of his biggest supporters over the last year. Prior to the Kardashians star and the Saturday Night Live alum's breakup in early...
Anna Kendrick Recalls Experiencing Emotional Abuse in Past Relationship
Watch: Anna Kendrick Gives an Inside Look at Her "Love Life" Anna Kendrick is sharing the reason why her performance in Alice, Darling "resonated" with her. The Pitch Perfect actress shared that playing the character of Alice, a woman experiencing emotional abuse at the hands of her boyfriend, held a special significance for her.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Billie Lourd Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Austen Rydell
Watch: Billie Lourd Is PREGNANT, Expecting Baby No. 2. Here's something to scream about: Billie Lourd is pregnant!. The American Horror Story actress, 30, is expecting her second child with husband Austen Rydell, she confirmed on Sept. 7 at the world premiere of Ticket To Paradise. While posing for photos on the red carpet at the London event, Billie—who is the daughter of Bryan Lourd and the late Carrie Fisher—cradled her growing baby bump.
Even Zac Efron's Mom Called Him About Those Plastic Surgery Rumors
Watch: HSMTM Series Creator Down for Zac Efron & Vanessa Hudgens Cameo. Zac Efron has revealed what led to those plastic surgery rumors. Last year, the Baywatch actor sparked speculation online after he appeared in an Earth Day special with Bill Nye with his jaw appearing more swollen than normal. The apparent facial change caused many to believe that he had received plastic surgery, but in a new interview, Zac shut down the chatter once and for all.
Rebecca Gayheart and Her Estranged Husband Eric Dane Attend Chili Cook-Off With Their Kids
Watch: Celebrity Kids Who Are Successful Like Their Parents. Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane served up some family fun at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off. The former couple attended the food festival with their daughters Billie, 12, and Georgia, 10 on Sept. 4. Eric, 49, and Rebecca, 51, kept their looks cool and casual for the outing, with the Euphoria actor donning a T-shirt and shorts while the Vanished actress sported a white dress and a sun hat.
Supermodel Adriana Lima Explains Meaning Behind Baby Boy's Name
Watch: Victoria's Secret Angels Say Goodbye to Adriana Lima. Adriana Lima and her movie producer boyfriend Andre Lemmers welcomed a baby boy on Aug. 29. The couple named their son Cyan Lima Lemmers for a very special reason. "Cyan is the color between green and blue on the visible spectrum of light," she explained on Instagram. "Cyan is the color of the waters of Bora Bora and Maldives, places in our family's bucket list. Cyan now is our favorite color… the color of our baby boy's eyes."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Larry Birkhead Says Anna Nicole Smith Is "Looking Down" on Daughter Dannielynn on Her 16th Birthday
Watch: Tyler Henry Passes Anna Nicole Smith's Love Note to Larry Birkhead. Larry Birkhead is thinking of the late Anna Nicole Smith amid their daughter's birthday. The 49-year-old photographer penned a message to his daughter Dannielynn on Instagram in honor of her milestone sixteenth year around the sun. In the lengthy post, Larry gushed that he was so "proud" to be her father.
Kim Kardashian Rocks Bleached Eyebrows and a Jockstrap for Cheeky Interview Cover
Watch: Kim Kardashian, J.Lo & More Stars Celebrating Summer 2022. Have you been keeping up with Kim Kardashian's latest magazine cover?. The Kardashians star, 41, appeared on the front of Interview's September "American Dream" issue and, once again, her look has the internet buzzing. For the cover shoot—which was photographed...
What Camilla’s Role as Queen Consort Means
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life. It's the dawn of a new era. Following the Sept. 8 death of Queen Elizabeth II, Buckingham Palace announced that her eldest son, Charles, is officially the King of the United Kingdom. As such, his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, has been given the title Queen Consort, as confirmed by the palace in their statement.
Kim Kardashian Recalls How Kanye West Helped Her Gain a "Different Level of Respect"
Watch: Kim Kardashian Starting True Crime Podcast With Spotify. Kim Kardashian has been famous for well over a decade. But in a conversation for Interview's recent cover story, editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg asked the Kardashians star when she knew she had "really arrived in high society." Her answer involved looking back at her time with Kanye West.
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Are the Rom-Com Duo of Our Dreams in Meet Cute: Watch the Trailer
Watch: Kaley Cuoco EXPECTED Pete Davidson Romance Rumors. Meet Cute is taking the "girl meets boy" trope and turning it on its head. Sure, Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) and Gary (Pete Davidson) seemingly fall in love at first sight as many rom-com couples do, but unbeknownst to Gary, there's more to the story that meets the eye. In fact, as Sheila reveals in the trailer for the upcoming Peacock film, the pair's magical meeting and subsequent first date isn't fate at all. Sheila's actually got a time machine—and they've been falling in love over and over again.
Find Out the Big Twist Revealed at the End of The Bachelorette's Fantasy Suites Episode
Watch: "The Bachelorette" Men Tell All: Gabby vs. Mario & Tyler for Bachelor?. A season with two Bachelorettes demanded two nights of fantasy suites—and boy, they did not disappoint. Before we get to the dramatic events of the Sept. 6 episode of The Bachelorette, however, if you didn't watch...
Lizzo Reveals Boyfriend Myke Wright’s Unique Nickname for Her
Watch: Lizzo Kisses Tyson Beckford in 2 Be Loved Music Video. Lizzo's boyfriend's sweet nickname for her is special. The "About Damn Time" singer gushed about her boyfriend Myke Wright during a Sept. 7 appearance on Audacy Check In, where she revealed what "cute" name he calls her by. "Well,...
The Bachelorette's Jesse Palmer Says a "Controversy" Is About to Unfold
Watch: Jesse Palmer Breaks Down The Bachelorette Two-Part Finale. A storm is brewing in Bachelor Nation. Clouds began forming on the Sept. 6 episode of The Bachelorette as both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia had underwhelming fantasy suite experiences, but before lightening got the chance to strike, fans were hit with a cliffhanger ending that won't be resolved until next week's finale.
E! News
210K+
Followers
50K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0