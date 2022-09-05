ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Falls, WI

River Falls Journal

Joan ‘Joanie’ Marlette

OAKDALE, Minn. - Joan ‘Joanie’ Marlette, 92, Oakdale, formerly Woodbury, Minn., died Sunday, Sept. 4, in The Water’s of Oakdale. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, at Memorial Lutheran church in Afton, Minn. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the family.
OAKDALE, MN
River Falls Journal

On the campaign trail; Brad Pfaff visits River Falls to target young voters

Brad Pfaff, the Democratic candidate in the 3rd Congressional District, visited the University of Wisconsin-River Falls campus on Sept. 6. The goal: Talk with students about the upcoming election. Pfaff made his campaign goals clear in gaining support for the upcoming election; target young voters. “We have seven four-year University...
RIVER FALLS, WI
River Falls Journal

Lost and found; purple heart medal finds its rightful home

On Sept. 3, Joe O’Connell and his family received their fathers purple heart medal in a ceremony at Hoffman Park. The purple heart medal was awarded to Tom O’Connell, a River Falls resident. O’Connell was drafted into the Korean War and was injured twice. His first injury was...
RIVER FALLS, WI
River Falls Journal

ADRC offers free resources for caregivers

Caregiving for a family member or friend can be stressful – physically, emotionally and financially. The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of St. Croix County has openings for their Managing Caregiver Stress Workshop and Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes. These resources are free and help caregivers take better care of themselves while caring for a friend or relative.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI

