Snooze Eatery coming soon to east Frisco

The cafe is open for both breakfast and brunch. (Courtesy Snooze Eatery) Snooze, An A.M. Eatery, plans to open a Frisco location by mid-October, according to Public Relations Representative Callie Sumlin. The breakfast and brunch restaurant, which will be located at 9169 Dallas Parkway, serves eggs, French toast, Benedicts, pancakes and more, according to their online menu. The restaurant also features a full liquor and coffee bar to create a variety of spiked and non-alcoholic drinks. The Denver-based company began in 2006 and now has more than 50 locations in nine states. www.snoozeeatery.com.
First Look At Frisco’s Newest Park

Frisco is getting ready for the city’s newest ambitious project. Formerly referred to as Community Performance Park, the newly minted Kaleidoscope Park will be a 5.7-acre greenspace located near the intersections of Dallas North Tollway and Warren Parkway. The upcoming park is located within HALL Park, a hot commercial...
A 'next level park' is being built in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Frisco is already home to the Dallas Cowboys training center, FC Dallas and the PGA headquarters. City leaders have announced plans to build something they believe could compete with all of those in boosting the Frisco image. "A next level park," said Executive Director of the Kaleidoscope Park Foundation, Scott Stewart. "What they are doing to really promote arts and culture as a destination as its own economy, that's what this area of North Texas is really missing."The promise of a park he could design is what led him to leave his job overseeing Chicago's Millenium Park. "From a...
Blu Café at Allen High School

Allen high school's "Blu Café" is a student-run restaurant that offers delicious breakfast and lunch items for the community while, at the same time, providing student-programming that covers all areas of restaurant operations. Paige tries some of the dishes from the student-run Blu Café. You can find them...
The best places to visit in Texas this Fall

Depending on the weather and climate, Texas has some beautiful spots to visit in the fall. Not every region and city offer the same level of spectacular fall foliage. Traditionally North Texas, Central Texas, and the Hill Country offer the most spectacular views. Here are five places to fuel your wanderlust and help you plan this next season's fall memories.
South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81

DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
Familiar faces: Seven FISD volleyball teams head into district play in new 10-6A

The 2022 volleyball season offered a change in the landscape for Frisco ISD, as the 12 programs were split up into different districts for the first time in several years. One of the perks of FISD having its own district was being guaranteed four playoff berths, but one of the drawbacks was having some worthy teams being left out of the mix due to the tough city grind.
Reedy High School students host talent show in Frisco, raise $8K

On Saturday, Aug. 27, in the heart of the Frisco Discovery center, a group of kids gathered, ready to perform. Attendees chattered, families found their seats, and one girl’s hula hoops glittered under the low theater lights. In the seats, one mother told her daughter to just go in, have fun and enjoy.
The New Decadent, Delicious and Deep-Fried Eats at the State Fair of Texas

Labor Day is behind us, which means it’s time to plan for the State Fair of Texas, one of the country’s biggest and best. Established in 1886, this annual tradition brings more than two million people to Fair Park in Dallas to eat fried foods, play games, ride rides and soak up Texas culture. This year’s fair begins September 30 and runs through October 23. You can accomplish a lot during that time, but one of the biggest draws is undoubtedly the deep-fried concessions, which in past years have spawned everything from deep-fried gumbo balls to…fried beer. There’s nothing they can’t do.
Bon Appétit’s 50 Best New Restaurants 2022 List Features Two in North Texas

Bon Appétit released its list of the 50 best new restaurants in America Thursday, and two North Texas restaurants are among the others: El Rincón del Maíz in Garland and La Onda in Fort Worth. Great news for Garland and Fort Worth, but sad news for Dallas, which had its fair share of exciting restaurant openings this year that didn’t quite make it.
