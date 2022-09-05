ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Corn Nation

Nebraska Football: Are We In Danger Of Losing Any Commits?

2 weeks into the 2022 college football season, Scott Frost's Nebraska Cornhuskers sit at 1-1, 0-1 in conference play. After a disappointing loss in the Isle of Eire against the fake NU, we then struggled to put away North Dakota, who finished 3-5 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference in 2021.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

How to watch Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern in Week 2

The Nebraska Cornhuskers continue the 2022 season Saturday at Memorial Stadium with the Georgia Southern Eagles visiting Lincoln. The Huskers enter the matchup 1-1 on the season (0-1 Big Ten), but the home opening victory over North Dakota marked the fourth straight win dating back to 2019’s home opening victory over South Alabama.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska football locks in a big in-state recruit visit

The Nebraska football recruiting train is chugging right on down the tracks with a visit from in-state prospect Tyson Terry. Terry announced he was going to be in Lincoln for the Oklahoma game on his Twitter account. While he’s not the only recruit that will be watching the Huskers take...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
State
Ohio State
State
North Dakota State
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
1011now.com

Record crowd expected as No. 2 Huskers battle No. 17 Creighton

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team is set to hit the road for the first time this season, though it won’t be going far. The Huskers will face in-state rival No. 17 Creighton on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. More than 14,000 tickets have been sold for the match. The NCAA record for a regular-season (volleyball only) match is 14,022, set by Nebraska and Creighton at the CHI Health Center on Sept. 6, 2018.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska point guard commit Chase Clemmons reopens recruitment

One of Nebraska basketball’s 2023 commitments has reopened his recruitment and decommitted from the Huskers. Legacy Early College (S.C) guard Chase Clemmons announced on Wednesday that he was pursuing other options. “First off, I would like to thank Coach Hoiberg for recruiting me to the fullest and I would...
LINCOLN, NE
gifamilyradio.com

Huskers Finish Strong to Top No. 17 Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. - Behind career performances from a pair of sophomores, the No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team took over late in Wednesday's match at No. 17 Creighton to earn a hard-fought 3-2 victory (25-18, 25-13, 25-27, 17-25, 15-9) over the Bluejays in Omaha in front of an NCAA record crowd.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timmy Trumpet
Person
Anthony Grant
Person
Scott Frost
Person
Mark Whipple
247Sports

Clay Helton excited to face Nebraska as Georgia Southern head coach

After starting off the season with a dominant win over Morgan State, Georgia Southern and head coach Clay Helton get a huge test this weekend traveling to Lincoln, and taking on Nebraska. During the Sun Belt coaches media availability this week, Helton addressed the upcoming challenge for his team hitting the road to take on Scott Frost and the Huskers.
STATESBORO, GA
1011now.com

Air Force retires decades-old plane in Lincoln

The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team took over late in Wednesday's match at No. 17 Creighton to earn a hard-fought 3-2 victory (25-18, 25-13, 25-27, 17-25, 15-9) over the Bluejays in Omaha in front of an NCAA record crowd. Police searching landfill for evidence in Lincoln man’s death, suspect in...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Drought continues to intensify across Nebraska, but there is rain on the horizon

Drought continued to worsen across Nebraska last week, especially in areas where it's most severe. According to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, more than 10% of the state is now in exceptional drought, up from just over 6% last week, and nearly 28% is in extreme drought, up from 20% last week.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huskers#College Football#American Football#Oklahoma State#Btn
York News-Times

Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln

On Friday, drivers headed to and from areas of southeast Lincoln will access the Nebraska 2 expressway using the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said crews will make the transition Friday. At that time, traffic from Lincoln headed for eastbound Nebraska 2 will follow the new on-ramp built as part of the interchange.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Utah felon found in Pawnee County, Nebraska

BEATRICE - Pawnee County Sheriffs’ Officers Saturday responded to an emergency call at Ironhorse Lake in rural Pawnee County…a call originating as a reported double fatality at the entrance of the camping area of the lake. When deputies arrived, two men were located lying in the middle of...
PAWNEE COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
CBS News

Lucky man wins two scratch-ticket lottery jackpots in 5 days

LINCOLN, Nebraska (Omaha World-Herald) -- Some guys have all the luck. Last month, it was Sergey Nastin of Lincoln. He stopped by Nebraska Lottery headquarters Aug. 19 to claim the $20,000 top prize in the $20 Mega Multiplier scratch game, beating odds of 1 in 58,500. Nastin told lottery officials...
LINCOLN, NE
newwaysministry.org

Three Catholic Schools Reject Omaha Archdiocese’s New Anti-Transgender Policy

Officials with the three schools—Creighton Prep, Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart, and Marian High School—all released statements distancing their institutions from the archdiocesan document that was issued last month and then quickly retracted for further review. The document included prohibitions against affirming trans and nonbinary youth, mandating instead that students, staff, and volunteers all be treated according to assigned sex, among other restrictions.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy