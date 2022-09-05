Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program have their first commitment in the 2024 recruiting class. And it’s a local commit. A day after the Tar Heels lost out on 2023 forward T.J. Power, the team got good news on Thursday afternoon. Three-star forward Drake Powell became the first player to commit to UNC in the 2024 class. The Pittsboro, North Carolina native decided it was time to commit to UNC via a special article via Inside Carolina, ending his recruitment here in 2022. Powell picked UNC over 12 other offers in his recruitment including from Florida State, N.C. State, Texas A&M, Tennessee,...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 52 MINUTES AGO