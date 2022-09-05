Read full article on original website
kitco.com
LG Electronics to launch its NFT marketplace on the Hedera Network
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Through the integration, television owners whose TVs are updated to LG’s most recent software will now be able...
LG Art Lab lets you buy and sell NFTs
LG has announced that it is launching a new feature for its smart TVs called LG Art Lab, which is designed to let you buy and sell NFTs. This new feature will be available on LG TVs in the US that are running their webOS 5.0 platform or later, you can see more information below.
Phone Arena
Motorola launches its new Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo mid-range phones
It’s been a crazy week for the mobile industry with Apple unveiling its new iPhone 14 lineup and Google teasing the next major Pixel announcement. However, it’s Motorola that will probably end our week with a bang, as the US-based company has just taken the wraps off three new interesting phones: Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion, and Edge 30 Neo.
Apple launches ‘most advanced’ smartphone display with iPhone 14
Apple has launched its “most advanced” smartphone yet with the iPhone 14, which features battery life and camera upgrades over its predecessor.Its four new models are between 6.1 and 6.7 inches in length, meaning they have larger screens than the iPhone 13, while lasting all day on a single charge.However, one expert noted that Apple had reserved the “biggest leaps” – such as a more powerful processor – for the Pro, its more expensive handset.The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus feature an upgraded 12MP camera, while the Pro and Pro Max have a 48MP camera.All are equipped with a larger...
The 12 Best Flat-Screen TVs That Don’t Cost a Small Fortune
Investing in a new TV doesn’t have to require loans, credit card debt, or a second mortgage. There are plenty of $1,000+ flagship models on the market with premium picture features, optimized web performance and jaw-dropping designs, but you can still get your hands on a cutting-edge set for a much more affordable cost. TCL and Hisense are great brands if you’re willing to forego brand loyalty for a good deal on a new TV. Televisions with native 4K resolution have become much cheaper to produce in recent years, meaning you can grab even a 55 or 65-inch TV without having...
TechCrunch
Meet Xiaomi’s new humanoid robot, CyberOne
At first glance, the robot isn’t exactly Atlas or Digit, in terms of locomotion, but it’s still a promising demo and very much not a person in a spandex suit (not that anyone would do that). It’s the latest sign of Xiaomi’s growing robotics ambitions, which began with vacuums and have since expanded to include last year’s Spot-esque CyberDog.
itechpost.com
Samsung's Older Foldable Phones, Smartwatches are Getting New Features
The One IU update from Samsung gave its earlier foldable phones and smartwatches new capabilities like taskbars for phones and watch faces for smartwatches. Samsung is Providing Its Previous Foldable Phones and Smartwatches with New Features. Starting on Sunday, September 4, Samsung began giving its older foldable phones and smartwatches...
hypebeast.com
Apple Reveals iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max With Pill-Shaped Notch and 48-Megapixel Camera
Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. During the company’s September Keynote on Wednesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook called the latest devices the “most innovative pro lineup yet.” At first glance, both Pro models alter the typical display with a new pill-shaped notch that hosts the devices’ Face ID sensors and front-facing camera. Both handsets arrive in recognizable sizes — with the iPhone 14 Pro boasting the same 6.1-inch screen, and the 14 Pro Max featuring the same 6.7-inch screen — and in four colors: deep purple, silver, gold and space black.
ETOnline.com
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra Is Up to $800 Off, Plus More Labor Day Samsung Smartphone Deals
The end-of-summer savings are in full force at Samsung's Labor Day Sale where there are massive deals on all Galaxy S22 phones as well as the new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Labor Day is just days away and the smartphone savings are here with the tech giant offering instant Samsung credit and bundles to also save on tablets, headphones, and smartwatches. Don't miss out on the Labor Day 2022 discounts being offered on Samsung's high-performance phone options.
The Verge
Samsung’s Galaxy A23 brings 5G and a 120Hz display to the US for less than $300
Samsung is bringing the Galaxy A23 5G to the US today, providing fast 5G connectivity and a 120Hz full HD display for just under $300. The US release only includes a single color (black), with prices starting from $299.99 at AT&T, T-Mobile, and elsewhere. It was previously announced that this handset would also hit the Taiwanese market in blue and peach versions in addition to black.
Android Central
Motorola's 200MP camera phone gets a global launch
Motorola has just launched its latest flagship Edge 30 Ultra in Europe and a few other regions, sporting a 200MP primary camera. Two other smartphones launched alongside the flagship, the Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo.
Digital Trends
Top mobile space-saving gadgets for your home
Plenty of gadgets have become an essential part of our lives. And with new gizmos and other consumer electronics launching almost every day, it's hard to resist the temptation of getting our hands on some really cool and exciting products. However, possessing a lot of things can lead to another problem — storing and keeping them organized.
The best 2-in-1 laptops for students and creatives on the move in 2022
The best 2-in-1 laptops transform from portable keyboard computer to touchscreen tablet and more. They're perfect back to school devices
Apple Insider
Moment launches new lens-mounting cases for iPhone 14
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Photography retailer Moment has opened itsiPhone 14 case lineup for preorder, with the cases set to ship in late September.
LG Begins Rolling Out NFTs to Consumer TVs - Following In The Footsteps Of Samsung
LG Display Co, Ltd LPL has launched its NFT platform LG Art Lab which will enable users to buy, sell, and display digital artwork right from their living rooms. The news comes just after Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd's SSNLF stride into the NFT space with the release of an NFT marketplace for its smart TVs. However, in a press conference roughly eight months ago, LG announced its plans to bring NFTs to TVs.
Panasonic has launched TWO 4K 60p camcorders for broadcasting pros
Panasonic has launched two new 4K camcorders rigged with professional features for broadcasters and creators
I tried Philips' new OLED TVs with built-in Dolby Atmos sound, and they're dazzling
Philips TVs has unveiled its latest high-end OLED TVs at a Berlin event running parallel to IFA 2022, and I had the chance go hands on with the right away, and they're a very interesting pair. They're the Philips OLED+907 and Philips OLED+937, and they're very much like a little...
Phone Arena
Samsung's strong Q2 cuts Apple's global lead in smartwatch shipments
During the second quarter of this year, Apple remained the leader in global deliveries of basic watches and smartwatches with a 26.4% share, well ahead of Samsung's 8.9% slice of the pie. But Samsung made some real inroads hacking away at Apple's lead during the second quarter. According to Canalys, the Korean manufacturer saw its watch shipments soar by 58% year-over-year during the second quarter while Apple's shipments of the Apple Watch rose only 6%.
investing.com
Will the Ethereum Merge crash or revive the crypto market? | Find out now on The Market Report
Will the Ethereum Merge crash or revive the crypto market? | Find out now on The Market Report. On this week’s “The Market Report” show, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss the Ethereum Merge and how it might impact the crypto market. To kick things off, we broke...
ZDNet
Matter has arrived: How a Google Nest Hub just controlled an Apple HomeKit smart plug
At IFA 2022, Eve hosted a demo of one of their HomeKit-enabled smart plugs using Matter to successfully communicate with a Google Nest Hub. This is a big step forward in the smart home world because this is the first time a Google Hub has ever been able to connect natively with an Eve (HomeKit) smart plug.
