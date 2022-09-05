The Cedar Water Treatment Facility started operation in 2004 and treats up to 180 million gallons of water per day from the Cedar River and Lake Youngs. It provides about two-thirds of the water for Seattle and its regional customers. The facility relies on both time-tested and innovative techniques to supply high-quality drinking water. The time-tested techniques include watershed protection and chlorination, and the innovative techniques include ozonation and ultraviolet light disinfection.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO