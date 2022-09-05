ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
➔ Tape #3, Reason #8 - The Transformed Political Landscape

Footage of a presentation given to Seattle City Light employees expanding on Reason 8, "The Transformed Political Landscape" from the video newsletter, 10 Reasons Why Seattle City Light Must Change. Language:. English. Date created:. 1993 Yes. Coverage Date:. 1993. Series:. Produced:. Seattle. Type:. Footage. Note:. For "10 Reasons Why Seattle...
Cedar Water Treatment

The Cedar Water Treatment Facility started operation in 2004 and treats up to 180 million gallons of water per day from the Cedar River and Lake Youngs. It provides about two-thirds of the water for Seattle and its regional customers. The facility relies on both time-tested and innovative techniques to supply high-quality drinking water. The time-tested techniques include watershed protection and chlorination, and the innovative techniques include ozonation and ultraviolet light disinfection.
Budget is Coming

Let’s dive in. To round out your summer reading list, here’s our August newsletter:. District 4: Engaging in the U District, View Ridge, Wallingford, Wedgwood, and more. Public Safety: recruitment plan passes and “National Night Out” revives. Budgets and Taxes: Budget is coming!. Affordability: City planning...
Fresh Bucks

Fresh Bucks is a healthy food program that distributes monthly benefits to help Seattle neighbors afford fresh fruits and vegetables. Fresh Bucks is funded by the City of Seattle’s Sweetened Beverage Tax and administered by the Seattle Office of Sustainability & Environment. Fresh Bucks Benefits. The Fresh Bucks program...
