newschannel20.com
One arrested after large fight in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One person is facing possible charges after a large fight in Springfield. Police were on the scene after they say several people got into a fight on Wednesday. We're told that the fight happened at the corner of 8th Street and Black Avenue. One person...
newschannel20.com
House hit by gunfire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting Wednesday night. Officers were called just before 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of West hunt for a report of shots fired. A home in the area had been hit by gunfire twice. No...
newschannel20.com
Man arrested after gun fired in bar parking lot
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is behind bars on several charges after police say he fired a gun outside a bar. Decatur Police were called to the Port Royal bar just before 1 a.m. Monday after a man fired a single shot in the parking lot. Police say...
newschannel20.com
Circle K robbery suspect at large
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur Police are searching for the person responsible for robbing a Circle K. It happened early Wednesday morning at the Circle K located on West First Drive. If you have any information on who the suspect may be, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers at...
wlds.com
JPD Investigating Recent Vehicle Theft from Courthouse Parking Lot
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent vehicle theft. Sometime between August 24th and September 1st, unknown person(s) removed a vehicle from the parking lot of the Morgan County Courthouse. The vehicle taken was a blue 2012 Chevrolet Malibu.
newschannel20.com
Victim robbed in bathroom while waiting for bus, police say
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur Police are investigating after a person was robbed while waiting for the bus. We're told it happened around 4:30 p.m. on September 3 in the 300 block of East William Street. The victim went into the bathroom while waiting for the bus and was...
Decatur Police looking for armed robbery suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they said is a suspect in an armed robbery. The robbery happened at the Circle K located at 205 West 1st Drive on Wednesday morning. The suspect is White and was wearing dark clothing. Anyone who has […]
WAND TV
3 arrested for stealing guns from central Illinois police cars
ILLINOIS (WAND)- Three central Illinois men are facing the possibility of decades behind bars after detectives said they were busted for breaking into police cars. Macon County Sheriff deputies said in court documents it all started with a call for stolen air pods. Decatur Police served a search warrant at a home in Cerro Gordo on August 26th for the air pods reported stolen from Morton. Inside the home on North Adams Street, officers found a Macon County Sheriff's office Remington shotgun and body armor. Officers say Blaine Manks was living there, but fled when police arrived at the scene.
newschannel20.com
Police investigate Taco Gringo burglary
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are investigating a recent commercial burglary. We're told staff at Taco Gringo on South Grand Avenue discovered the business had been burglarized early Monday morning. At around 7 a.m., police were called in crime scene investigators to look into the burglary at Taco...
newschannel20.com
Part of 11th Street to be shut down next week
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A section of 11th Street in Springfield is set to be shut down for days. City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) will close southbound 11th Street between Madison and Jefferson Streets starting on Tuesday. The closure is so CWLP crews can do a water service...
wmay.com
Springfield Woman Headed To Prison For Role In Attempted Jail Break
A Springfield woman has been sentenced to 11 months behind bars for attempting to help two Sangamon County Jail inmates escape. 28-year-old Allison Poorman pleaded guilty last year to federal charges stemming from the elaborate plot. Prosecutors say Poorman and another man provided numerous items of contraband to inmates James...
“Piss-poor Police Work”: Jelani Day’s Mother on Her Sons Murder
Over the course of the past year, several events have occurred since Illinois State University graduate student, Jelani Day, was reported missing. He was last seen on surveillance footage on August 24, 2021at Beyond Hello in Bloomington, Illinois. Day’s body was then found in the Illinois River in Peru, Illinois...
Decatur man pleads guilty to breaking into gas station
SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Decatur will spend three years behind bars after he pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a burglary charge related to a convenience store break-in. Joseph Purviance was accused of breaking into a Casey’s in Bethany on July 7, 2020, and stealing several items. An investigation identified him and two […]
newschannel20.com
Woman sentenced for trying to help Sangamon County inmates escape
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield woman will spend less than a year in jail for her part in a conspiracy to help inmates in the Sangamon County Jail escape. Allison Poorman, 28, was sentenced to 11 months in prison and three months of supervised release, along with a $2,292.14 fine.
wjbc.com
Victim identified in Bloomington pedestrian-motorcycle crash
BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a traffic crash Friday night. 37-year-old John Grisham of Bloomington was pronounced dead just before 10:00 p.m. at a local hospital, according to a news release. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was multiple...
Springfield woman sentenced for aiding attempted jailbreak
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A Springfield, Illinois woman has been sentenced for aiding an attempted jailbreak at Sangamon County Jail. 28-year-old Allison Poorman was sentenced to 11 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for conspiracy to commit escape of prisoners in the custody of an institution, conspiracy to possess contraband in […]
advantagenews.com
FBI touts task force with local police
The FBI Springfield Field Office is touting its shoulder-to-shoulder partnerships with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies across the country. Their Southern Illinois Transnational Organized Crime West (TOC-W) task force includes officers from Alton, Wood River, and many other local agencies, and a spokesman says this partnership has proven to be beneficial.
newschannel20.com
Annual Ride to Remember 9/11 parade
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Hall's Harley-Davidson is hosting its annual Ride to Remember 9/11 on Sunday, Sept. 11. The ride is to honor the first responders that lost their lives. Vehicles participating in the parade can begin lining up at 9 a.m. and will leave the parking lot at...
newschannel20.com
Decatur homeowners to fix up neighborhood
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — There is new funding to help Decatur homeowners to fix up their neighborhoods. The Decatur City Council approved a new housing repair program on Tuesday. The Small Housing Improvement Program is a partnership with Northeast Community Fund (NECF) that targets housing rehabilitation in the city’s...
wglt.org
One man critically injured in a shooting in Bloomington
Police say one man was critically injured in a shooting Friday night in Bloomington. It happened around 7:30 p.m. near Kenyon Court and Woodruff Drive. That's just a few blocks from Bloomington Junior High and near the David Davis Mansion. Bloomington Police say there is believed to be no danger...
