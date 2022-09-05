ILLINOIS (WAND)- Three central Illinois men are facing the possibility of decades behind bars after detectives said they were busted for breaking into police cars. Macon County Sheriff deputies said in court documents it all started with a call for stolen air pods. Decatur Police served a search warrant at a home in Cerro Gordo on August 26th for the air pods reported stolen from Morton. Inside the home on North Adams Street, officers found a Macon County Sheriff's office Remington shotgun and body armor. Officers say Blaine Manks was living there, but fled when police arrived at the scene.

MACON COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO