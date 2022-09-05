ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
riffmagazine.com

REVIEW: Osees are better late at The Chapel

SAN FRANCISCO — While a sold-out Chapel watched his band set up their equipment onstage,. frontman John Dwyer apologized to the audience. The band had been delayed on their drive north from L.A. because of Labor Day traffic. “We promise we’ll play extra long,” Dwyer announced as the band began to soundcheck.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Parking Spot Goes on Sale for $90,000

While $90,000 could be someone’s down payment on a house in the Bay Area, it could also buy an exclusive parking spot in San Francisco. The parking spot at a condo complex at 88 Townsend in San Francisco's South Beach neighborhood is listed for $90,000. A viewer alerted NBC Bay Area of the listing, and we confirmed the sale price with the listing agent.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
californiahomedesign.com

San Francisco’s Historic Sir Francis Drake Makes Its Return as The Beacon Grand

For nearly a century, the Sir Francis Drake hotel stood watch over San Francisco’s Union Square, offering visitors and locals alike a one-of-a-kind hospitality experience. When the iconic property closed its doors during the pandemic, some feared the end of an era. But earlier this summer, fans of the site were delighted to see the historic hotel begin a brand new chapter as the newly independent Beacon Grand.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
7x7.com

33 Flavors: The Best Ice Cream in the Bay Area

San Francisco is an ice cream town. And the rest of the Bay Area? Just an even bigger excuse to binge on too much sugar. And binge we do—we're even crazy enough to stand outside, in line, for an eternity, in the fog, just for a scoop of the most-buzzed about flavors. Here are our favorites in the Bay Area—and we've even included some fro-yo, gelato, and vegan versions too—because hey, we don't discriminate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings in the San Francisco Bay Area, Fall 2022

Like it or not, we’re officially hurtling toward the end of the year as a fleeting burst of warm weather sets in across the Bay Area and pumpkin spice everything rears its head. But regardless of whether you love or hate the holiday season, it’s undeniable that food and drink fanatics in the San Francisco Bay Area have a lot to look forward to in the next few months. There are exciting new restaurants and bars on track to open their doors from Oakland to Napa to the Monterey Bay coast.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Le Bon
Person
Pharrell Williams
Person
David Bowie
Person
Nile Rodgers
Person
Melle Mel
offmetro.com

7 Amazing Road Trips in San Francisco You Will Love

San Francisco has a ton of attractions both inside and beyond the city. However, the region of Northern California surrounding San Francisco has a lot to offer, and visitors are in a good location to access most of it. Off-grid activities include trekking in the woods or strolling through Muir...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Paradise Post

49ers fans: 10 fantastic food vendors for the 2022-23 Levi’s Stadium season

The Faithful are also foodies, so Levi’s Stadium and its hospitality partner, Levy, make a concerted effort every year to offer craveable culinary experiences for those devoted Niner fans. For the 2022-23 season, the offerings include a cherished family recipe for lumpia, award-winning pizza and a type of burger...
FOOTBALL
everythingsouthcity.com

A Message from See’s Candies CEO, Pat Egan

With summer coming to an end and the holiday season approaching, we are excited to be part of your upcoming celebrations. From Halloween to New Year’s, and all the joyous happenings in between, you can always count on us to not only be a part of your tried and true family traditions, but to help create new ones as you spend time with family and friends.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chase Center#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Reviewer#Local Life#Pop Music#Havingfun#Performance Info#British#Korean
San Francisco Examiner

There’s a good reason San Francisco has a PR problem

San Francisco’s tarnished image took yet another hit recently when two bigfoot New York Times reporters on the paper’s culture desk published an expansive thumb-sucker on the decamping of local art galleries to, of all places, Los Angeles. The reasons for the decline of San Francisco as an artistic mecca are many: culturally ignorant tech bros who don’t buy art, priced-out artists who can’t afford to create and the lamentable out-migration of rich people no longer here to buy, to name a few. But the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

When will the Bay Area heat wave end?

(KRON) — The sweltering heat wave that descended over the Bay Area late last week and scorched the Labor Day holiday weekend and has seen previous high temperature records shattered isn’t done with us just yet. Wednesday, however, may see a brief respite before it heats up again heading into the weekend. “We are catching […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
thesfnews.com

8 Common Bay Area Plumbing Issues Homeowners Should Know About

UNITED STATES—California’s Bay Area is home to nine counties, major cities like San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose, and a lot of plumbing issues. Nearly 2% of houses in San Francisco have subpar plumbing infrastructure, which is the highest rate of any county and four times higher than Los Angeles.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calmatters.network

'Modern Landscape' debuts in Danville

The latest exhibit at Danville’s Village Theatre and Art Gallery kicked off this summer, offering a modern twist on a classic artistic tradition. “Modern Landscape” showcases the landscape paintings of six artists from across the country, and sees the return of curator and artist Ellen Levine Dodd. “These...
DANVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy