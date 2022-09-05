ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

EU plans to cap Russian gas price as Putin warns West of winter freeze

BRUSSELS/VLADIVOSTOK Russia (Reuters) -The European Union proposed a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut off all energy supplies if it took such a step, raising the risk of rationing in some of the world's richest countries this winter. The escalating standoff could...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Europe's alternatives if Russia shuts off gas supply

LONDON - The Nord Stream 1 pipeline that transports Russian gas to Germany will undergo further maintenance, Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) said on Friday after scrapping a Saturday deadline to resume flows, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing fuel. Gazprom was already undergoing maintenance from Aug. 31-Sept. 2, prompting concerns about supply to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Emmanuel Macron
investing.com

Trust in dollar, euro gone: Putin

Moscow, Sep 8 (IANS) Traditional reserve currencies like the US dollar and the euro have lost their credibility as a basis for international settlements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. "Western countries have undermined the foundations of the global economic system. There is a loss of confidence in the dollar, the...
POLITICS
investing.com

China Overtakes US With $306 Billion Corporate Credit Boom

(Bloomberg) -- China has surged ahead of the US for corporate bond deals in its yuan credit market in recent months, a rare shift that highlights the deepening impact of the two countries’ diverging monetary policies. Yuan-denominated bond issuance by non-financial firms exceeded that in the greenback in both...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Crude Oil Weakens on Demand Fears; Putin Warnings Have Limited Impacts

Investing.com -- Oil prices fell Wednesday as concerns of sluggish global demand outweighed warnings from President Vladimir Putin about the potential withdrawal of all forms of Russian energy. By 09:05 ET (13:05 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 1.5% lower at $85.62 a barrel, while the Brent contract fell 1.5% to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Natural Gas#Gas Pipeline#Gazprom#Russia#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Economics#Eu#Reuters#Nord Stream 1#Swedish#Utilities
investing.com

Analysis-UK heads for return to "trickle-down" economics under low-tax Truss

LONDON (Reuters) - New British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng look set to revive Margaret Thatcher's 1980s experiment in "trickle-down" low-tax economics, the results of which have been disputed ever since. Truss cast herself as Thatcher's heir in the Conservative Party leadership race, promising tax...
INCOME TAX
investing.com

A Dividend Trade That Crushes Stocks

We aren’t falling for this 'head fake' oil plunge. Instead we’re buying what I like to call the 'Biden barrel discount'—grabbing beaten-down oil stocks with surging dividends!. I’ll drop two tickers primed to ride oil’s next bounce higher in a second. First, though, here’s what I mean...
STOCKS
investing.com

Oil Survives Epic U.S. Stockpile Build to Rise on Technicals

Investing.com -- The oil market has had its biggest U.S. stockpile build in nearly five months but crude prices rose Thursday instead of plunging, as traders compensated for this week’s brutal selloff by sending the market up — albeit, modestly, given the inventory data. U.S. fuel products gasoline...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil sinks as demand fears take steam out of OPEC-led rally

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday as concern returned about the prospect of more interest rate hikes and COVID-19 lockdowns weakening fuel demand, reversing a two-day rally on OPEC+'s first output target cut since 2020. Brent crude settled at $92.83 a barrel, losing $2.91, or 3%. U.S....
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
investing.com

11% Dividend + Breakout on Charts; A No-Brainer for Dividend Lovers!

Oil prices have seen a noticeable plunge in the last few days on account of fears over a global recession. Despite OPEC’s target production cut for the month of October 2022, brent crude price plunged below US$88 per barrel, for the first time after Russia declared war on Ukraine. Falling oil prices have triggered a buying frenzy in OMCs, with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS: IOC ), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NS: HPCL ), and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS: BPCL ) all closing the session with good gains. But there is something interesting about IOC, specifically.
STOCKS
investing.com

Crude Oil Tests Bottom Despite Bullish Backdrop

Brent and WTI spot prices are now lower than they were before the surprise from OPEC. The cartel yesterday surprised markets with a recommendation to cut oil production quotas by 100,000 BPD from October. The move is small but symbolic. It is the opposite of what the US president had...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil Rises as EIA Sees Higher Demand, But Prices Pinned Below $90

Investing.com-- Oil prices rose on Thursday as the U.S. energy watchdog forecast slightly higher demand and tighter supply going into 2023, although concerns over weakening economic growth kept prices pinned near eight-month lows. Prices also took some relief from weakness in the dollar, which retreated from 20-year highs ahead of...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil Extends Losses as Demand Fears Outweigh OPEC+ Cut

Investing.com-- Oil prices fell further on Wednesday, erasing all of the week’s gains as concerns over sluggish crude demand outweighed what was seen as a nominal supply cut by the OPEC+. London-traded Brent oil futures fell 0.5% to $92.39 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Norway should prepare to offer credit to utilities, industry groups say

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway should join neighbours Sweden and Finland in offering credit to utilities exposed to the volatile power derivatives market, even if Norwegian companies are in less urgent need of support, industry representatives said on Wednesday. Utilities often sell power in advance to lock in prices but must...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil: When Prices Can’t Rally On Good News…

There’s an old saying in trading that crude oil bulls should be keep top of mind this week: If a market can’t rally on good news, it’s likely headed much lower. On Monday, OPEC+ surprised markets by cutting production by 100,000 bpd starting in October, suggesting that the oil cartel would like to see prices supported, despite fears of a global recession. Crude prices rallied briefly above $90 before rolling over to reverse those gains yesterday.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil Down 5% in Near Freefall; Brent Below $90 First Time Since Feb

Investing.com - The selloff in oil accelerated into a near freefall on Wednesday, with global benchmark Brent crude breaking key support of $90 per barrel the first time since February. Twenty-year highs in the dollar that raised the acquisition cost for crude when bought with other currencies; China’s growing COVID...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

ECB lifts rates by unprecedented 75 bps to fight inflation

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank raised its key interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points on Thursday and signalled further hikes, prioritising the fight against inflation even as the bloc's economy is heading for a likely winter recession. With inflation at a half-century high and approaching double-digit...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy