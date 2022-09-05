ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

nbcrightnow.com

West Richland police respond to home burglary on Tuesday

WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- Around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September, 6th, the West Richland Police Department responded to a home invasion burglary in the 300 block of N. 69th Avenue in West Richland. According to West Richland Police a home was broken into while the resident slept. A male suspect in...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Pasco PD responds to shooting at Stop and Go

PASCO, Wash.- Around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, Pasco Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Stop and Go gas station at 221 S. 10th Avenue. According to the Pasco Police Department, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound to the face. The victim was transported to the hospital with a graze wound to the cheek.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Priest of Yakima Diocese arrested for suspicion of Kennewick rape

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Diocese of Yakima priest was arrested in Benton County on September 7 for the suspected charges of third-degree rape. The Kennewick Police Department investigation into an incident at a home owned by the priest around August 19 and 20 led to the 49-year-old’s arrest.
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Police searching for suspect after armed burglary at a home

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — West Richland Police Department Officers are searching for a suspect involved in an armed burglary at a home on September 6th. Around 6:30 a.m., Police responded to a home in the 300 Block of N. 69th Ave. in West Richland after a 911 report from the victim that his home was broken into while he was sleeping.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima father arrested after running from officers with child in hand

YAKIMA, Wash. — A father in Yakima was arrested for illegally possessing a firearm, violating a protection order and interfering with custody after an incident with his infant and the child’s mother over Labor Day weekend. The man was refusing to give the child to their mother, despite...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Former Ellensburg priest arrested for rape

ELLENSBURG - A priest who used to preach at St. Andrew Parish in Ellensburg has been arrested over allegations of rape. According to KIMA-TV, 49-year-old Tomas Vazquez Tellez was arrested on Wednesday in Kennewick and has been booked into the Benton County Jail facing charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust.
ELLENSBURG, WA
NEWStalk 870

Fiery Crash in Richland Overnight Monday

(Richland, WA) -- Authorities in Richland are investigating after a crash sets a pickup truck on fire. This happened Monday morning around 2:10 off Reata Road near Leslie Road. A call came into authorities from an automated emergency provider involving a Ford F-150. When Richland Police arrived, they found the pickup fully engulfed in flames. Richland Fire rushed to the scene and put out the blaze. A search was conducted for anyone inside the pickup, or in the area of it, an no one was found.This is an ongoing investigation if anyone has any information, please contact Officer Menges and reference case number 22-39188.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fire closes I-182 in Richland near Vantage exit

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is currently on the scene of a trailer fire in an eastbound lane of I-182 in Richland, near the Vantage exit. One lane in each direction is currently blocked due to a small wildfire that was sparked in the median of the road. The...
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘Just glad it wasn’t worse:’ Kennewick woman reacts after car crashes into home

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Shelley Beauchamp said she was at a friend’s house late Monday when she got the call from a neighbor—a car had hit her house and caught on fire.  She said when her youngest son came home and saw the damage, something they both noticed instantly were the two untouched memorial markings for Beauchamp’s late sons. “I think...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WSP releases numbers for Labor Day DUI's

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol released its final numbers for DUI's over Labor Day weekend. According to Trooper Chris Thorson, District 3 (which covers Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, Garfield, Columbia, and Asotin counties), had 9 drivers arrested for DUI's over the weekend. Two of those arrests were the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Man Arrested After Alleged Rape 15-Years-Ago

A 61-year-old Yakima man has been arrested on a charge of 2nd Degree Rape after an alleged incident 15-years-ago. Yakima Police issued a news release saying they wanted to highlight the case to serve as "a reminder that sexual assault crimes can be reported many years after the incident has occurred"
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Motorcycle v car crash backs up traffic on Nob Hill

YAKIMA, Wash. - A motorcycle versus car crash around the 2700 block of Nob Hill Boulevard will have traffic backed up for an extended time, according to Lieutenant Chad Janis with the Yakima Police Department. At this time, only one lane is open around the crash as first responders assess...
YAKIMA, WA

