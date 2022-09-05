(Richland, WA) -- Authorities in Richland are investigating after a crash sets a pickup truck on fire. This happened Monday morning around 2:10 off Reata Road near Leslie Road. A call came into authorities from an automated emergency provider involving a Ford F-150. When Richland Police arrived, they found the pickup fully engulfed in flames. Richland Fire rushed to the scene and put out the blaze. A search was conducted for anyone inside the pickup, or in the area of it, an no one was found.This is an ongoing investigation if anyone has any information, please contact Officer Menges and reference case number 22-39188.

RICHLAND, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO