Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
West Richland police respond to home burglary on Tuesday
WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- Around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September, 6th, the West Richland Police Department responded to a home invasion burglary in the 300 block of N. 69th Avenue in West Richland. According to West Richland Police a home was broken into while the resident slept. A male suspect in...
Zillah Police Department identifies suspect in home invasion
ZILLAH, Wash. — A suspect has been identified in a home invasion that placed Zillah schools into lockdown Wednesday, Sept. 7. The Zillah Police Department says officers responded to a home invasion in progress around 10:40 a.m. This happened in the 500 block of Merclyn Lane. The suspect was reportedly armed with a weapon. The homeowner was able to...
Kennewick Police asking for help identifying auto theft suspect
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police are asking for help identifying a person they believe to be involved in an auto theft. Officials say the crime took place at the Planet Fitness on Columbia Center Boulevard last Saturday, Sept. 3. Police shared photos of the suspect and suspect vehicle on...
nbcrightnow.com
Pasco PD responds to shooting at Stop and Go
PASCO, Wash.- Around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, Pasco Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Stop and Go gas station at 221 S. 10th Avenue. According to the Pasco Police Department, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound to the face. The victim was transported to the hospital with a graze wound to the cheek.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcrightnow.com
Priest of Yakima Diocese arrested for suspicion of Kennewick rape
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Diocese of Yakima priest was arrested in Benton County on September 7 for the suspected charges of third-degree rape. The Kennewick Police Department investigation into an incident at a home owned by the priest around August 19 and 20 led to the 49-year-old’s arrest.
1 Person Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Kennewick (Kennewick, WA)
According to the Kennewick Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Kennewick on Monday night. The crash happened in the 300 block of W 27th Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. According to Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael, the car caught fire after the crash, damaging the house. Chief Michael stated...
Suspected impaired driver crashes into Kennewick house
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A person has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing into a house Monday, Sept. 5. Kennewick Police Department says shortly after 10:30 p.m., units were dispatched to the 300 block of W 27th Avenue. While on the way, officers were informed a vehicle had crashed into a house.
KEPR
Police searching for suspect after armed burglary at a home
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — West Richland Police Department Officers are searching for a suspect involved in an armed burglary at a home on September 6th. Around 6:30 a.m., Police responded to a home in the 300 Block of N. 69th Ave. in West Richland after a 911 report from the victim that his home was broken into while he was sleeping.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
U.S. Marshals Help Arrest 15-Year-Old Accused of Shooting Man in the Back in Eastern Washington
A 15-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection with an east Pasco shooting that left a man seriously hurt. He told emergency dispatchers he was shot in the back and didn't know who pulled the trigger. Pasco police and agents with the U.S. Marshals Service arrested the teen in connection with...
Help This Elderly Ice Cream Cart Guy Robbed In Kennewick
If you have spent any time in the Tri-Cities, you have seen the elderly man that sells ice-cream from his cart along the river. Well that is the 76 year old man that was reported robbed this last weekend in Kennewick, and now he needs our help. There is currently...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima father arrested after running from officers with child in hand
YAKIMA, Wash. — A father in Yakima was arrested for illegally possessing a firearm, violating a protection order and interfering with custody after an incident with his infant and the child’s mother over Labor Day weekend. The man was refusing to give the child to their mother, despite...
Tri-Cities priest with ties to Kennewick and Pasco churches arrested on suspicion of rape
The incident happened just weeks before he was set to leave the country on a months-long study trip.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ifiberone.com
Former Ellensburg priest arrested for rape
ELLENSBURG - A priest who used to preach at St. Andrew Parish in Ellensburg has been arrested over allegations of rape. According to KIMA-TV, 49-year-old Tomas Vazquez Tellez was arrested on Wednesday in Kennewick and has been booked into the Benton County Jail facing charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust.
Fiery Crash in Richland Overnight Monday
(Richland, WA) -- Authorities in Richland are investigating after a crash sets a pickup truck on fire. This happened Monday morning around 2:10 off Reata Road near Leslie Road. A call came into authorities from an automated emergency provider involving a Ford F-150. When Richland Police arrived, they found the pickup fully engulfed in flames. Richland Fire rushed to the scene and put out the blaze. A search was conducted for anyone inside the pickup, or in the area of it, an no one was found.This is an ongoing investigation if anyone has any information, please contact Officer Menges and reference case number 22-39188.
nbcrightnow.com
Fire closes I-182 in Richland near Vantage exit
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is currently on the scene of a trailer fire in an eastbound lane of I-182 in Richland, near the Vantage exit. One lane in each direction is currently blocked due to a small wildfire that was sparked in the median of the road. The...
‘Just glad it wasn’t worse:’ Kennewick woman reacts after car crashes into home
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Shelley Beauchamp said she was at a friend’s house late Monday when she got the call from a neighbor—a car had hit her house and caught on fire. She said when her youngest son came home and saw the damage, something they both noticed instantly were the two untouched memorial markings for Beauchamp’s late sons. “I think...
nbcrightnow.com
WSP releases numbers for Labor Day DUI's
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol released its final numbers for DUI's over Labor Day weekend. According to Trooper Chris Thorson, District 3 (which covers Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, Garfield, Columbia, and Asotin counties), had 9 drivers arrested for DUI's over the weekend. Two of those arrests were the...
Yakima Man Arrested After Alleged Rape 15-Years-Ago
A 61-year-old Yakima man has been arrested on a charge of 2nd Degree Rape after an alleged incident 15-years-ago. Yakima Police issued a news release saying they wanted to highlight the case to serve as "a reminder that sexual assault crimes can be reported many years after the incident has occurred"
Yakima County reaches $2.5 million settlement with family of teen struck by deputy’s car
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County has agreed to a $2.5 million settlement in a lawsuit filed by the family of a 13-year-old boy who was struck by a deputy’s patrol car in 2018. The deputy, Sgt. Nate Boyer, was helping other law enforcement officers search for suspects...
nbcrightnow.com
Motorcycle v car crash backs up traffic on Nob Hill
YAKIMA, Wash. - A motorcycle versus car crash around the 2700 block of Nob Hill Boulevard will have traffic backed up for an extended time, according to Lieutenant Chad Janis with the Yakima Police Department. At this time, only one lane is open around the crash as first responders assess...
Comments / 0