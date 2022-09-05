ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

Comments / 1

Related
107.3 KFFM

GET OUT! 5 Things Being Given Away for Free on Yakima Craigslist

Who says the best things in life aren't free? If you hop onto Craigslist, you can find an assortment of goodies that might make your entire day! The items you will find being given away for free on Yakima's Craigslist go beyond the city of Yakima. Yakima.Craigslist.org covers the Upper and Lower Valley plus Ellensburg and Cle Elum, too.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: Yakima can't afford to lose Memorial Hospital

If your doctor has ever sent you out of town to undergo a medical procedure or to see a specialist, you know what the stress, expense and inconvenience feels like. You’re just trying to get well, and now you’re looking at leaving your home, maybe missing work — perhaps even arranging a ride or overnight accommodations in strange surroundings.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Former Yakima Priest Arrested on Rape Charge

A priest from the Tri-Cities with ties to Yakima has been arrested on an alleged rape charge. The Yakima Diocese reports 49-year-old Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Yakima authorities say he's being held in the Benton County Jail facing charges in Benton County Superior Court.
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima County, WA
Health
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
City
Yakima, WA
Local
Washington Health
County
Yakima County, WA
Local
Washington Government
Yakima County, WA
Government
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley news in review

The following stories first appeared in the Yakima Herald-Republic’s eEdition. To access the eEdition, go to replica.yakimaherald.com. The Yakima Police Department was unable to find a cougar that was seen Monday morning in the area of Randall Park. The department posted on Facebook that the animal was seen just...
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Linus Covid#General Health
nbcrightnow.com

Selah and Yakima Interconnect traffic to shift for one month

SELAH, Wash. — Traffic headed west on I-82 can expect a traffic shift for about a month between Selah and Yakima as work on the Twin Bridges continues. A section of SR 823 will be closed September 7-9 as crews prepare; then all traffic going west on I-82 will be shifted to SR 823 starting September 10 for a month.
SELAH, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Yakima Herald Republic

City Council appoints Aryn Masters to Yakima Municipal Court bench

Judge Pro Tem Aryn Masters is set to join the Yakima Municipal Court bench in January after approval Tuesday by the City Council. Masters is a defense attorney in Yakima County Superior Court and has served as judge pro tem in Yakima, Selah and Yakima County District Court. She’ll take over for Judge Susan Woodward, who retires Jan. 18.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Tri-Cities priest arrested on suspicion of rape

A Tri-Cities priest has been arrested on suspicion of rape. Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been serving at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Pasco since September 2021.
TRI-CITIES, WA
94.5 KATS

This Yakima Spot Had some Fancy-Shmancy Root Beer Floats

Root Beer Floats are one of those dessert drink options I've always enjoyed but never gave them enough credit when I was younger. They're great and all but would often opt for something else like a milkshake or something. As I got older I seem to appreciate them more and more and when offered I'd often order one just for nostalgia's sake. I saw this spot in town had Root Beer Floats as part of a 'back to school' special for kids but that didn't stop me from ordering one as well.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Suspect charged in Toppenish shooting that left one wounded

A Toppenish man wanted for an August shooting that wounded a person was booked into the Yakima County jail Tuesday. Juan Armando Valencia-Rocha, 19, was charged with first-degree assault in the Aug. 3 incident. Toppenish police went to Astria Toppenish Hospital for a gunshot victim, who said he was outside...
TOPPENISH, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima County to pay $2.5M to teen who was hit and run over by deputy

Yakima County has to pay $2.5 million dollars to a kid who was hit and run over by a deputy after a home invasion 4 years ago. "They turned on the light and there 3 three men by my bed. 2 of them had guns. I know one of them looked extremely young—like extremely young, and he was the one that was wearing a black bandana over his mouth. And they didn’t look like they were experienced. They sounded nervous. I don’t know if it was their first time doing this but they weren’t professional," Brenda Valencia said.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Local officials cautiously optimistic as elk season begins

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s district biologist expects a moderate increase in successful elk hunts this season after five years of relatively flat numbers. Surveys conducted last winter showed a startling increase of 3,000 animals, which would put the Yakima herd’s population well above its management objective...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy