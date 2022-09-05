Read full article on original website
GET OUT! 5 Things Being Given Away for Free on Yakima Craigslist
Who says the best things in life aren't free? If you hop onto Craigslist, you can find an assortment of goodies that might make your entire day! The items you will find being given away for free on Yakima's Craigslist go beyond the city of Yakima. Yakima.Craigslist.org covers the Upper and Lower Valley plus Ellensburg and Cle Elum, too.
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Yakima can't afford to lose Memorial Hospital
If your doctor has ever sent you out of town to undergo a medical procedure or to see a specialist, you know what the stress, expense and inconvenience feels like. You’re just trying to get well, and now you’re looking at leaving your home, maybe missing work — perhaps even arranging a ride or overnight accommodations in strange surroundings.
Former Yakima Priest Arrested on Rape Charge
A priest from the Tri-Cities with ties to Yakima has been arrested on an alleged rape charge. The Yakima Diocese reports 49-year-old Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Yakima authorities say he's being held in the Benton County Jail facing charges in Benton County Superior Court.
Brush fire jumps Yakima river, requires large response
YAKIMA, Wash. — A brush fire broke out off I-82 in Yakima Wednesday evening, Sept. 7. According to a Facebook post from Yakima Firefighters IAFF Local 469, a large fire that started on the west side of the river near Target jumped the river. This required East Valley to respond Officials haven’t said what caused the fire, but did say...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley news in review
The following stories first appeared in the Yakima Herald-Republic’s eEdition. To access the eEdition, go to replica.yakimaherald.com. The Yakima Police Department was unable to find a cougar that was seen Monday morning in the area of Randall Park. The department posted on Facebook that the animal was seen just...
Are You Prepared For a Disaster Yakima? It’s Preparedness Month
Are you prepared for a natural disaster? Could you survive without power for more than 3 days? The American Red Cross Northwest Region and the Washington State Department of Health urges everyone to get ready by making preparedness a priority this September during National Preparedness Month. We've seen our share...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakama Nation, Yakima County Sheriff's Office make joint funding request to improve public safety
In an unprecedented move, the Yakama Nation has teamed with Yakima County in a call for federal help with public safety resources. The governments made a joint request for additional law enforcement funding in a letter to U.S. Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray and U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse. The...
Today Marks Day One of the Disappointing Single Afternoon Flight Option in Yakima
It's a day I've been dreading since I first learned about Yakima dropping to one flight earlier this year. Today marks the first time for who-knows-how long that you can only fly out of Yakima once a day and it's not even that convenient of a flight if you're connecting to somewhere else.
nbcrightnow.com
Selah and Yakima Interconnect traffic to shift for one month
SELAH, Wash. — Traffic headed west on I-82 can expect a traffic shift for about a month between Selah and Yakima as work on the Twin Bridges continues. A section of SR 823 will be closed September 7-9 as crews prepare; then all traffic going west on I-82 will be shifted to SR 823 starting September 10 for a month.
YPD reports minor injuries in car vs motorcyle collision
YAKIMA, Wash. — A major collision temporarily shut down the eastbound lanes of Nob Hill Boulevard Wednesday, Sept. 7. Yakima Police Department posted to Facebook they were on scene at a crash involving a motorcycle and car at 26th and Nob Hill around 8:30 p.m. Officials say minor injuries...
Yakima County reaches $2.5 million settlement with family of teen struck by deputy’s car
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County has agreed to a $2.5 million settlement in a lawsuit filed by the family of a 13-year-old boy who was struck by a deputy’s patrol car in 2018. The deputy, Sgt. Nate Boyer, was helping other law enforcement officers search for suspects...
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: Filipino-American community resumes Thursday lunch program
Thursday Takeout resumed this week at the Filipino Community Hall in Wapato. For more than two decades, the Filipino-American Community of the Yakima Valley has sold lunch to the general public each Thursday.
Yakima Herald Republic
City Council appoints Aryn Masters to Yakima Municipal Court bench
Judge Pro Tem Aryn Masters is set to join the Yakima Municipal Court bench in January after approval Tuesday by the City Council. Masters is a defense attorney in Yakima County Superior Court and has served as judge pro tem in Yakima, Selah and Yakima County District Court. She’ll take over for Judge Susan Woodward, who retires Jan. 18.
Yakima Herald Republic
Construction continues on project to improve fish passage, water storage at Cle Elum Lake
CLE ELUM LAKE — About 200,000 juvenile sockeye salmon swam through a flume over the top of the Cle Elum Dam in April and May this year, beginning their migration to the ocean through channels in the Yakima and Columbia river basins. The conditions at the water reservoir in...
This Yakima Spot Had some Fancy-Shmancy Root Beer Floats
Root Beer Floats are one of those dessert drink options I've always enjoyed but never gave them enough credit when I was younger. They're great and all but would often opt for something else like a milkshake or something. As I got older I seem to appreciate them more and more and when offered I'd often order one just for nostalgia's sake. I saw this spot in town had Root Beer Floats as part of a 'back to school' special for kids but that didn't stop me from ordering one as well.
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect charged in Toppenish shooting that left one wounded
A Toppenish man wanted for an August shooting that wounded a person was booked into the Yakima County jail Tuesday. Juan Armando Valencia-Rocha, 19, was charged with first-degree assault in the Aug. 3 incident. Toppenish police went to Astria Toppenish Hospital for a gunshot victim, who said he was outside...
Yakima Herald Republic
Fire burning on island in Yakima River not a cause for alarm, fire officials say
A small fire burning on an island in the Yakima River east of Union Gap does not pose a threat to people or property, though smoke may be visible, East Valley Fire Department Chief Dale Hille said. The fire was burning on an Island in the Yakima River near the...
KIMA TV
Yakima County to pay $2.5M to teen who was hit and run over by deputy
Yakima County has to pay $2.5 million dollars to a kid who was hit and run over by a deputy after a home invasion 4 years ago. "They turned on the light and there 3 three men by my bed. 2 of them had guns. I know one of them looked extremely young—like extremely young, and he was the one that was wearing a black bandana over his mouth. And they didn’t look like they were experienced. They sounded nervous. I don’t know if it was their first time doing this but they weren’t professional," Brenda Valencia said.
Yakima Herald Republic
Local officials cautiously optimistic as elk season begins
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s district biologist expects a moderate increase in successful elk hunts this season after five years of relatively flat numbers. Surveys conducted last winter showed a startling increase of 3,000 animals, which would put the Yakima herd’s population well above its management objective...
