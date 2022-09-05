ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Things To Do This Week in Los Angeles And SoCal: Sept. 6 - 8

By Christine N. Ziemba
LAist
 3 days ago
Alicia Keys performs during the Alicia + Keys World Tour opener at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on Aug. 02, in Charlotte, North Carolina. She performs two night at the Greek Theatre this week. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for AK / Getty Images North America)

Dance to Mac Miller’s music. Listen to Kendrick Lamar live. Hang out at the Popular Kids Club. Watch the Rams begin the defense of their Super Bowl title.

Tuesday, Sept. 6 - Wednesday, Sept. 7; 8 p.m.

Alicia Keys
Greek Theatre
2700 N. Vermont Ave., Griffith Park
The singer-songwriter-musician performs a pair of shows at the Greek that were rescheduled from last year. Pink Sweat$ opens both nights.
COST: Tickets start at $85; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Sept. 6; 8:30 p.m.

Judd Apatow and Friends
Largo at the Coronet
366 N. La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Grove
The comedian, director, producer and screenwriter has a lot of friends so you never know who’ll join him on the Largo stage.
COST: $40; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Sept. 7; 7:30 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar
Honda Center
2695 E. Katella, Anaheim
The Compton-born rapper and producer is on The Big Steppers Tour, joined by Baby Keem and Tanna Leone. If you miss the Anaheim show, he also performs at the Toyota Arena in Ontario on Sept. 11, and four nights at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. from Sept. 14 - 17.
COST: $125; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Sept. 7; 8 p.m.

Mac Miller Celebration
The Teragram Ballroom
1234 W. 7th St., downtown L.A.
We lost the rapper and record producer too soon, at age 26 on Sept. 7, 2018. There’s a dance party that celebrates his life through his music and visuals of him and his favorite people and things. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a mental health awareness charity. This is an all-ages show.
COST: $12; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Sept. 7 - Thursday, Sept. 8; 8 p.m.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis / Wynton Marsalis’ All Rise
Hollywood Bowl
2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
The venerated jazz trumpeter and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra perform with The Manhattan Transfer on Wednesday. The following night, the LA Phil, Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra perform Marsalis’ jazz symphony.
COST: Tickets start between $9 and $12; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Sept. 7; 6:30 p.m.

Cobra Kai Season 5 Premiere
Street Food Cinema
LA State Historic Park
1245 N. Spring St., downtown L.A.
The popular Netflix series returns on Friday, Sept. 9, but fans can get a sneak peek with Street Food Cinema. The screening begins at 8:30 p.m. but get there early with expected food trucks to include Lupita’s Tacos, Fried Out, Dilan’s Caribbean Grill, Pickles and Peas, Daddy Ji, Bunz Gourmet and Ridge's Churro Bar. Low chairs only.
COST: FREE with ticket reservations; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Sept. 7; 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Kids Club
Santa Monica Place - Food Court
Level 3395 Santa Monica Pl., Santa Monica
The Kids Club takes place on the first Wednesday of every month through December with different guests. Hosted by bilingual pop-artist Twinkle Time, the family-friendly event entertains kids and their parents with dancing and singing. This week’s guests are Ruth and Emilia .
COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Sept. 7; 7 p.m.

1A Live
Crawford Family Forum
474 South Raymond Ave., Pasadena
KPCC’s Public Radio Palooza continues with 1A host Jenn White who interviews chef Keith Corbin on his memoir, California Soul: An American Epic of Cooking and Survival . He’ll chat about his successful restaurant Alta Adams and his start in Watts with stops at some of California’s most notorious maximum security prisons. Autographed copies of chef Keith Corbin's memoir will be available for purchase by Vroman's Bookstore.
COST: Pay-what-you-can to $12 for preferred seating; MORE INFO

Thursday, Sept. 8; 8 p.m.

Popular Kids Club
Permanent Records Roadhouse
1906 Cypress Ave., Glassell Park
Hang out with the cool kids for a night of comedy headlined by Anthony Jeselnik with Christine Medrano, CJ Sullivan and Andrew Orolfo.
COST: $8; MORE INFO

Thursday, Sept. 8; 5:20 p.m.

Buffalo Bills vs. LA Rams
SoFi Stadium
1001 Stadium Dr., Inglewood
The Rams kick off the football season — and the defense of their Super Bowl title — by facing off against QB Josh Allen and the Bills.
COST: Tickets start at $145; MORE INFO

Thursday, Sept. 8 - Friday, Sept. 9

Peter Hook and The Light
The Theatre at Ace Hotel
929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
Hook, best-known as the bassist and co-founder of Joy Division and New Order, is currently on tour with his current band The Light. The tour features the performance of Joy Division’s albums Unknown Pleasures and Closer played in full along with an opening set of New Order material. El Ten Eleven opens the night.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Thursday, Sept. 8 - Monday, Oct. 31

Halloween Horror Nights
Universal Studios Hollywood
100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City
The haunting season begins early at Universal with eight haunted houses — including The Horrors of Blumhouse and The Weeknd’s After Hours Nightmare, “a surreal living nightmare from his After Hours videos.” The experience also features scare zones, rides, and the return of performances by Jabbawockeez.
COST: $72 - $102 (single night tickets); MORE INFO

Thursdays in September

Under the Oaks
Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum
1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga
Enjoy four evenings of music on Theatricum’s outdoor stage beginning this week (Sept. 8) at 8 p.m. Listen to the program, Beethoven Under the Stars with Much Ado About Music, which includes two early string trios by Beethoven: Trio for Strings in C Minor, Op. 9 No. 3 and Trio for Strings in E Flat Major, Op. 3. The works will be performed by Much Ado About Music: Lawrence Sonderling on violin, Anja Sonderling on viola and Daril Boland on cello.
COST: $25; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

The Patient
Steve Carell is decidedly un-Michael Scott-like in this psychological thriller from Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg ( The Americans ). Carell stars as a therapist who goes tête-à-tête with a serial killer played by Domhnall Gleeson, who demands that the therapist cure him of his urge to kill. Hulu dropped the first two episodes of its limited, 10-episode series last week and releases new episodes weekly on Tuesdays.

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:

  • Crossroads Kitchen’s chef Tal Ronnen brings back the plant-based “ Seafood Tower ” after a three-year hiatus. Diners can indulge in a two-tier tower of vegan under-the-sea delights with fungi as lobster tempura, oyster shooters, calamari and oysters Rockefeller.
  • The Golden Girls Kitchen popped-up in Beverly Hills a few weeks ago. Fans of the iconic TV show can order up Sophia’s lasagne, the Rose Marie Combo and St. Olaf’s Sweets. The 90-minute dining experience starts at $39.
  • The newish Ojai Burger in Old Towne, Orange, offers Japanese American-influenced wagyu burgers, chicken sandwiches, fries, mochi waffles and milkshakes. Walking distance from Chapman University, the restaurant offers a Student Night on Mondays with 10% off with a valid student ID.
  • Huckleberry Bakery & Café in Santa Monica has launched a happy hour, Monday-Friday from 2 to 3 p.m. with $5 craft beers and $10 canned wines.
  • The recently reopened historic Culver Hotel, now operated by Proper Hospitality (Proper Hotels, Hotel June, The Collective), offers live music every Wednesday through Sunday at its new bistro Lillie’s . The Cal-French-influenced spot is now open for dinner and drinks at 5 p.m.

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .

LAist

LAist's mission is to explain L.A. We believe that you deserve great local news — and that we need your help to find those stories. We listen to what you’re curious about, what keeps you up at night, and who you want held accountable.

