Maxine Norton, 93 of Kenton passed away on Saturday, September 6, 2022. She was born on August 23, 1929 in Holland, Missouri to the late Granvil and Ione (Chapman) Alexander. Maxine was a 1947 graduate of Prospect High School. She married Stephen Paul Norton on September 7, 1947 and he preceded her in death on February 16, 1999. She is survived by two sons; Stephen (Joyce) Norton of Youngstown, Timothy (Louise) Norton of Cleveland, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Norton, two sisters and three brothers. Maxine retired from Hardin Memorial Hospital and also worked for several area pharmacies. She was a former member of First Baptist Church. A graveside service will begin at 1:30 PM on Thursday, at the Grove Cemetery Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00PM Thursday at the chapel until the time of service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

