wktn.com
Constitution Day Forum at Bluffton University
Dr. Rob Alexander, the Wilfred Binkley endowed professor of political science and director of the Institute for Civics and Public Policy at Ohio Northern University, will present the Forum “The Ever-Controversial Electoral College,” at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in Yoder Recital Hall at Bluffton University. In...
Mansfield schools resumes classes after transportation staff shortage
Students and staff in the Mansfield City School District are having a bonus day off after the long Labor Day weekend.
wktn.com
Opening Day Numbers for 2022 Hardin County; Fair Royalty Named
It is day 2 of the 2022 Hardin County Fair. Looking at opening day numbers, the actual attendance was 5250 on a cloudy and warm day yesterday. That was down slightly from 2021, which had an actual attendance of 5401 when the weather was warm and windy. 836 people took...
wktn.com
Patrol’s Sergeant Slates promoted to Lieutenant at the Findlay Post
COLUMBUS – On July 17, Sergeant Evan M. Slates was promoted to the rank of lieutenant by Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. Lieutenant Slates will transfer from his current assignment at the Bowling Green Post to serve as post commander at the Findlay Post. Lieutenant Slates began his...
wktn.com
Kenton Rotary Selling Ice Cream Again this Year at the Hardin County Fair
One of the popular destinations at the Hardin County Fair is the Kenton Rotary Ice Cream Booth located in the Machinery Building. Member Amy Lambdin said they are ready to serve you, ”We’re here at the fair scooping ice cream from 11 until 8 all the way through Sunday. Velvet Ice Cream is $3 and that gets you as much as we can fit in the cup’”
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you like to go out with your family members or friends from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews so make sure to visit them next time you want to enjoy some good food.
BGSU shares condolences for 20-year-old student killed in Sandusky County crash Sunday
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — David "Ryan" Walker, 20, from Vermilion, Ohio, died Sunday from injuries sustained in a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County the same evening. Walker was a third-year student at Bowling Green State University. He was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a specialization in accounting and was a Thompson Working Families Scholar, according to BGSU.
OhioHealth sets final work date for 58 employees
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — OhioHealth said in a letter last week that the final work date for 58 of its recently laid-off employees will be in November. In a Sept. 1 letter to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and the Franklin County Board of Commissioners, OhioHealth said Nov. […]
wktn.com
Obituary for Alice (Parker) Downey
Alice (Parker) Downey, 86 of Kenton, went to her heavenly home September 7, 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones. Alice was born in Kenton to the late Lester & Millie (Boyd) Parker on July 10, 1936. She was a 1954 graduate of Kenton High School. She and her husband, M. Louis Downey, recently celebrated their 68th anniversary having married on August 29, 1954.
newsforce247.com
NewsForce to Kick of Popcorn Festival with LIVE Broadcast
Marion, Ohio - Tri-Rivers Career Center and Buckeye Ridge Habitat for Humanity are proud to present the Poppin' Parade on NewsForce LIVE. The annual broadcast is set to air on Thursday September 8th at 5:30 PM. To watch the festivities, head over to the NewsForce 24/7 Facebook Page.
wktn.com
Althauser Honey Back for Another Year at the Hardin County Fair
He doesn’t know the exact year, but Gerald “Jerry” Althauser said it’s been since the early 80’s that the Althauser family has operated a booth at the fair selling their locally made honey. They are back again this year and Althauser talks about his operation,...
wktn.com
Kenton High School Girls Varsity Soccer falls to Bath High School 2-0
The lady wildcats lose their second game of the year to WBL opponent Bath tonight. Kenton gave up a goal right before the half to go down 1-0 at half. Bath scored another goal in the second half for thee final score of 2-0. Kenton held off many more opportunities and could not find the back of the net themselves on many good opportunities. The wildcat JV also fell tonight 2-0. Kenton hits the road next Monday at Celina with JV starting at 5 and varsity following at 6.
sent-trib.com
Updated: BGSU student killed in crash
FREMONT — A Bowling Green State University student died in a Sunday vehicle crash, which also injured three other students. An impaired driver reportedly tried to pass vehicles on U.S. 6 in Sandusky County and struck a car head on, killing David Walker II, 20, of Vermilion, according to the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
wktn.com
Upper Sandusky @ Seneca East Varsity Football – Military Appreciation Night
The USHS varsity football game at Seneca East on Friday, September 9th, 7:00 p.m. will be Military Appreciation Night. All Military Personnel can bypass the ticket line and go directly to the sign-in table where they will receive FREE admission to the game plus a voucher for a free meal. Veterans from both communities will be invited to the north end zone starting at 6:30 p.m. for a pregame celebration.
wktn.com
Obituary for Maxine Norton
Maxine Norton, 93 of Kenton passed away on Saturday, September 6, 2022. She was born on August 23, 1929 in Holland, Missouri to the late Granvil and Ione (Chapman) Alexander. Maxine was a 1947 graduate of Prospect High School. She married Stephen Paul Norton on September 7, 1947 and he preceded her in death on February 16, 1999. She is survived by two sons; Stephen (Joyce) Norton of Youngstown, Timothy (Louise) Norton of Cleveland, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Norton, two sisters and three brothers. Maxine retired from Hardin Memorial Hospital and also worked for several area pharmacies. She was a former member of First Baptist Church. A graveside service will begin at 1:30 PM on Thursday, at the Grove Cemetery Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00PM Thursday at the chapel until the time of service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.
Crews battle Champaign Co. hunting lodge fire
According to the Champaign County Sheriff's Office, the call for a fully engulfed fire came in shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday.
wktn.com
Dunkirk Man Posts Bail on Two Charges in Municipal Court
A man who was arrested over Labor Day weekend in Dunkirk was arraigned Tuesday in Hardin County Municipal Court. Anthony Browne was charged with resisting arrest and obstructing official business after he was taken into custody following a brief stand-off with deputies from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office at his house on Cherry Street in Dunkirk.
CareFlight called to motorcycle crash in Logan Co.
According to dispatch, a motorcyclist was involved in a collision at the intersection of County Road 25 and County Road 9. A Careflight helicopter has been called to the scene. At this time it is unknown how many people may have been injured in the collision.
wktn.com
Nine Vehicles Involved in Fatal Allen County Crash
One person was killed and 21 others were injured in a crash involving 9 vehicles on Interstate 75 in Allen County this past Sunday afternoon. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 75 year old Dale Anglin was operating semi south on 75 and and failed to stop in time to avoid a collision with several vehicles that were slowed due to a separate crash.
Two brothers hospitalized after trying to rescue brother from Ohio pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two brothers are in the hospital after emergency crews rescued them and a third brother from a pond in north Columbus, according the Columbus Fire Department. According to Chief Steve Martin of CFD, all three brothers work at an Amazon distribution center on Busch Boulevard and at around 7:00 a.m., one […]
