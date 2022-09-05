Read full article on original website
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Demi Lovato's 'Psychedelic' California Home Has a 'Shroom Room' and a Lounge for Her Squirrels — See Inside!
The singer displayed her home's unique features, such as the interactive cloud light and spaceship-like elevator, in Architectural Digest Demi Lovato is showing off her whimsical California home! The "Skin of My Teeth" singer, 30, invited Architectural Digest into her "psychedelic" Studio City residence, where she worked on her eighth studio album, Holy Fvck. While house hunting during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lovato immediately fell in love with the modern farmhouse and teamed up with Argyle Design founders Kat Bell and James Drew to conceptualize the perfect interior design. The six-bedroom,...
Camila Morrone Has Girls' Night with Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Post Leonardo DiCaprio Split
The trio of models were spotted grabbing dinner together in Los Angeles following Camila Morrone's breakup Camila Morrone's leaning on her girls. Following her split from Leonardo DiCaprio, Morrone turned to her friends Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner for some bonding time. The trio was seen in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles earlier this week leaving dinner together with their arms around each other, dressed down in cool, model-off-duty styles. Despite her breakup with DiCaprio, whom she'd been dating for about four years, Marrone is reportedly "doing...
KTLA.com
KTLA reporter Lauren Lyster’s news career started in her front yard in Irvine
KTLA reporter Lauren Lyster’s passion may be journalism now, but when she was growing up in Irvine it was dance. “It was just such a big part of growing up for me,” Lauren says. “I really feel like it was my biggest passion and, at the time, I couldn’t imagine doing anything else in my life, in that way, until I found journalism.”
AdWeek
Christina Pascucci to Co-Anchor Weekends on Fox LA
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Christina Pascucci will join Los Angeles Fox owned station KTTV as co-anchor of its weekend news. Pascucci spent more than 10 years...
Malibu’s Wendy Baker pens book about her former life in an infamous commune
A Malibu woman has written a coming-of-age story like no other. Wendy Baker is revealing in her memoir, “My Name was Mushroom: My Life as a Teenage Runaway,” about her unusual life in the early ’70s. At the age of 12, Wendy “had a relationship with Bart Baker, who’s my husband now.” The two currently […] The post Malibu’s Wendy Baker pens book about her former life in an infamous commune appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Shia LaBeouf Reacts to His Mother's Death: She Taught Me 'the Necessity of a Relationship with God'
LaBeouf is mourning his mother Shayna Saide, who died at age 80 in August: "She was a good girl" Shia LaBeouf's mother has died, the actor revealed. LaBeouf, 36, said in an emailed interview with The Hollywood Reporter posted Thursday that his mother passed away Aug. 27 at age 80. The actor was with his mother, Shayna Saide, when she died of heart failure at a Los Angeles hospital, according to the outlet. While talking about his mother's legacy, he said she was loved by many and "known by too...
thehypemagazine.com
Meet ‘Heated Room’ LA’s Newest Workout Obsession LOVED By Celebs
Celebrities Becky G, Diplo, Alexis Ren & Kim Petras Love This HOT Fitness Studio. Heated Room – Los Angeles’ newest obsession amongst the mega-stars and workout enthusiasts is taking the fitness world by storm with its state-of-the-art studio – which uses a coveted infrared heating system, sculpting your body to its core to give you the ultimate workout experience. With some of the world’s biggest stars such as Becky G, Diplo, Alexis Ren and Kim Petras swearing by this workout – it’s no surprise that this is the hottest workout in town.
Our Favorite Fall Festivals for Families near LA
From the largest corn mazes to the best photo-ops imaginable, discover the best family-favorite fall fairs and festivals around Los Angeles. Los Angeles, with its plentiful palm trees and summery temperatures, may not feel like fall, but there are still plenty of chances for you and your kiddos to experience some of those classic autumn experiences aka: the fall festival (if you’re looking specifically for apples and pumpkins and leaf peeping—check out all the best places to go apple picking around LA, where to find your perfect pumpkin and all the nearby fall foliage spots we love around LA).
macaronikid.com
Savor Santa Ana Returns with Love on Thursday, September 8th
At Savor Santa Ana, you stroll the sidewalks and sample tastes from unique, local restaurants and bars throughout downtown Santa Ana. Live musicians and pop-up shows light the way, and a double decker 1961 London bus will provide free rides around downtown. The theme this year promotes romance for foodies: "The way to another's heart is through their stomach"
wbrc.com
‘It’s very scary’: Pair found living in vacationing woman’s home
LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - A California woman says she was victimized by a pair of squatters who took over her apartment while she was on vacation – wearing her clothes, using her shower and claiming the place was theirs when police came calling. Virginia Pinto says she and her...
foxla.com
These 18 LA restaurants just got added to the Michelin Guide
LOS ANGELES - Looking for some restaurants to try in the Los Angeles area?. The Michelin Guide added 18 local restaurants to its California listings, classifying them as "new" so foodies can enjoy them before the annual announcement of Bib Gourmands and Stars. "By revealing some of the new additions...
Famed Dog Sled Racer Lance Mackey Dead After 'Long Battle with Cancer'
“Lance embodied the Spirit of the Race, the tenacity of an Alaskan musher, displayed the ultimate show of perseverance and was loved by his fans,” said officials for sled dog race run The Iditarod Four-time Iditarod winner Lance Mackey has died. He was 52. Mackey's kennel announced the news of his death in a Facebook post on Wednesday, sharing, "Lance passed away this evening after a long battle with cancer." Officials for the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race mourned the loss of Mackey on Instagram alongside a collage of...
2urbangirls.com
Karen Bass shuns debate invitation from LA’s number one broadcast network
The Times all but connected Karen Bass to the pending corruption trial of Mark Ridley-Thomas. If you didn’t get a chance to read it, you should. The Times endorsed both her and MRT with the same conditions present: federal scrutiny. Instead of answering questions about her “free” masters degree...
kcrw.com
KCRW and Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament returns bigger than ever
Five years ago, I approached KCRW with the weirdest story idea I had ever come up with, in a career built on weird stories: What if we do a sports-style tournament, except for tortillas?. Amazingly, KCRW immediately didn’t say no. After a couple of months of fine-tuning my idea,...
Eater
Los Angeles’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022
The past six months witnessed some of Los Angeles’s biggest restaurant openings, including Saffy’s from the Bestia and Bavel team in East Hollywood, chef Ray Garcia’s Asterid at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, and semi-hidden sushi destination Sawa in Little Tokyo. Chef José Andrés is back this fall with a handful of new projects — and more are coming — while some of the nation’s most prominent restaurateurs from Chicago and Louisiana are looking to make their mark in LA. From reborn Italian hangouts favored by the Rat Pack to America’s most famous fried chicken, here now are the most anticipated restaurants slated to arrive this fall and early winter.
Billionaire Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Donates $55 Million Beverly Hills Estate to Charity
The proceeds will help support the California Community Foundation’s affordable housing and immigrant integration programs MacKenzie Scott has made yet another generous donation — this time to the nonprofit organization California Community Foundation (CCF). The novelist and philanthropist, 52, has gifted her Beverly Hills estate, worth $55 million, to support the organization's affordable housing grantmaking and immigrant integration program. CCF states that 90% of the funds from the future sale of the property will go towards its housing program, while the remaining proceeds will "help advance opportunities for...
Witness Thousands Of Lanterns Illuminate Waters At Stunning Locations Across CA
Last weekend, the Water Lantern Festival lit up Fresno’s Woodward Park, and there’s still a chance it will make its way to L.A. this year. This spectacular celebration of light has been voted the top Cultural Festival in 2019 & 2020 by USA Today, and it’s easy to see why. Residents gather at scenic locations to write their heartfelt messages and create unique designs on paper lanterns. These lanterns are lit with led candles before they set sail, illuminating the dark waters as participants reflect upon their hopes, dreams, struggles, and losses in a shared moment of tranquility. It’s a magical display and a beautiful way to bring communities together through light, music, and delicious food from local vendors. Each ticket includes a floating lantern kit, an LED candle, a commemorative drawstring bag, and a marker. It also consists of collecting and cleaning the lanterns after the experience. The entire Water Lantern Festival has a strong eco-friendly ethos which is why they use recycled wood and rice paper to create the lanterns, have a dedicated team to clear all waste, and Water.org in helping to provide safe water and sanitation to families around the world.
Placentia restaurant credits salsa as secret ingredient for street taco success
Our Localish crew is in Placentia in Orange County, trying out street-style tacos. Restaurant owners consider a street taco authentic only if you finish the taco in just three bites.
The Best Pumpkin Patches to Visit in LA with Kids
For most of the country, the slide into fall begins with cool mornings and crunchy leaves underfoot but for us in LA, pumpkin patch season usually coincides with warmer daily temperatures (the crunchy leaves we still get but that’s because things are just dried out and brittle—less changing of the leaves). But that’s okay—you can still play the part—just pair your seasonal flannel or scarf over shorts and flip flops—no one said cool autumn weather is a must for picking out the best pumpkin. Speaking of, when you are ready to embrace all the gourds, spice and everything nice about fall, use our handy guide for where and when to go to get your pumpkin fix. Whether you are looking for festive fall celebrations, a quaint patch, an Instagram-worthy experience or just a place to pick up a pumpkin or two on the way home, your guide to the best pumpkin patches in LA is here.
moorparkreporter.com
Moorpark College students are filling the gaps in “America’s Got Talent” audiences
This fall, Moorpark College’s Film, Television and Media Arts Department is encouraging students to participate as studio audience members at live television shows such as “America’s Got Talent.”. Coordinated with On Camera Audiences, this opportunity allows designated FTMA students to visit production sets including AGT at the...
