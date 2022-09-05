CLEMSON, S.C. — Joel Wells, the only Clemson running back to be selected to an All-America team in the 1950s, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 4 at the age of 87. Wells came to Clemson as a freshman in 1953 after having earned Mr. Football honors in the state of South Carolina as a senior in the fall of 1952. He started at a running back position for Frank Howard’s Tigers in 1954, 1955 and 1956 and led the Tigers in rushing all three years.

