This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Dabo Swinney has interesting take on Clemson QB situation
Do the Clemson Tigers have a quarterback controversy? Head coach Dabo Swinney is not necessarily saying they don’t. While DJ Uiagalelei opened the season as the starter, freshman Cade Klubnik impressed during garbage time of the team’s 41-10 season-opening victory over Georgia Tech. Klubnik ran a ten-play, 66-yard drive in the fourth quarter that left some wanting a glimpse of the freshman in a more competitive game environment.
clemsontigers.com
Swinney, Clemson Agree to New Deal
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson Director of Athletics Graham Neff announced today that Clemson and Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney have agreed to a new, enhanced contract. The terms of the agreement, approved by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee on Thursday, extend Swinney’s contract through the 2031 football season.
clemsontigers.com
Former Clemson All-American Joel Wells Passes Away
CLEMSON, S.C. — Joel Wells, the only Clemson running back to be selected to an All-America team in the 1950s, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 4 at the age of 87. Wells came to Clemson as a freshman in 1953 after having earned Mr. Football honors in the state of South Carolina as a senior in the fall of 1952. He started at a running back position for Frank Howard’s Tigers in 1954, 1955 and 1956 and led the Tigers in rushing all three years.
thetigercu.com
Clemson drops in week two AP rankings
The Clemson Tigers fell one spot in the week two AP rankings that were released on Tuesday. Despite Clemson’s 31-point victory over Georgia Tech on Monday, it took an offensive outburst late in the second half for the Tigers to win comfortably, and the voters noted it. Clemson entered...
College Football News
Clemson vs Furman Prediction, Game Preview
Clemson vs Furman prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Clemson (1-0), Furman (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions.
clemsontigers.com
Match Day Central: No. 18 (TDS) Clemson vs. No. 17 (USC) West Virginia
🐾 #18 (TDS) Clemson vs. #17 (USC) West Virginia. 📍 Morgantown, W. Va. (Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium) 🗓 Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 • 7 p.m. CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 18 (TDS) Clemson women’s soccer team travels to No. 17 (USC) West Virginia at the Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown, W. Va. on Thursday, Sept. 8. The match is set to kick off at 7 p.m. and slated to stream on ESPN+.
tonyspicks.com
Furman Paladins vs Clemson Tigers 9/10/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Furman Paladins will meet with the #4 Clemson Tigers in NCAAF action in Memorial Stadium, Clemson, on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 3:30 PM ET. Furman just played North Greenville in their season opener. In the contest, the Paladins triumphed handily. In 2021, Furman had a passable campaign. In...
Patterson: Three lessons from Georgia Tech’s loss against Clemson
Labor Day featured an ACC Clash between the No. 4 Clemson Tigers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. While Georgia Tech came within striking distance to take the lead against the Tigers, a consistent lack of discipline resulted in a 41-10 blowout loss. While the Yellow Jackets have five days to get ready to host […] The post Patterson: Three lessons from Georgia Tech’s loss against Clemson appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Defeat Gamecocks for First Time Since 2014
CLEMSON, S.C. – For the first time since 2014, and the first time at home since 2013, the Clemson volleyball team (5-2) defeated South Carolina (3-3) in the Palmetto Series presented by S.C. Education Lottery. The Tigers took the first, third and fifth sets in the back-and-forth battle to seal the victory.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fight breaks out in stands at Clemson-Georgia Tech game
Clemson did what most expected it to do on Monday night in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta, pulling away from Georgia Tech in the fourth quarter for a business-like 41-10 victory to take its first step to another College Football Playoff. The on-field stuff went according to plan. But...
Video: Wild Brawl Breaks Out In Stands During Clemson Game
College football is back, and sometimes, that means we'll see videos of irresponsible fans throwing hands in the crowd. Well, that's exactly what happened during Monday night's game between Clemson and Georgia Tech. A fan in a Clemson jersey and a fan in a black hoodie were throwing several punches...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College Football Playoff contender’s fans already calling for a QB change
Is it time for a quarterback change already in Clemson, South Carolina?. For some Clemson fans, the answer is yes. Cade Klubnik, though in garbage time against Georgia Tech Monday night, played well for the Tigers in his college debut. He completed 4 of his 6 passes for 50 yards and 1 touchdown.
FOX Carolina
‘Hospitality with purpose’: First luxury boutique hotel coming to Clemson
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson is getting its very first luxury boutique hotel and providing hospitality with a purpose. The Shepherd Hotel is located right in the heart of downtown Clemson and was created to impact the lives of Clemson students who have intellectual disabilities by giving them a job working in hospitality.
gsabizwire.com
Greenville Country Club Hires Jessica Martin as Private Events Manager
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Greenville Country Club, one of the South’s most historic golf clubs, recently welcomed Jessica Martin to its team as Private Events Manager. Prior to this role, Martin was a staff member of the Chattooga Club in Cashiers, N.C. With a long career history in the...
wach.com
Second body found at USC identified by coroner
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified a second body found at the University of South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 2. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. Officials say the body was discovered around...
Eater
Lewis Barbecue Opens Second Location in Greenville Next Week
It’s been over six years since brisket mania took over Charleston, South Carolina, with the opening of Lewis Barbecue, and now it's time for Greenville, South Carolina, to get a taste of smoky, fatty goodness. The second outpost of Lewis Barbecue will open at 214 Rutherford Street on Wednesday, September 14.
Student found dead on University of South Carolina campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
FOX Carolina
DNR & Clemson University work to clean-up Bald Rock Heritage Preserve graffiti
CLEVELAND, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A place of beauty, is now a place of graffiti. Have you noticed the spray paint around Bald Rock Heritage Preserve, in Cleveland?. The rock is not looking so bald, but more like it’s covered in tattoos, as paint now covers most of it.
thepaladin.news
Honoring Sarah Reese and Lillian Brock Flemming
After Furman's desegregation in 1965, Sarah Reese and Lillian Brock Flemming paved the way for black women at the university. In their time at Furman, both Reece and Flemming worked in the Furman and Greenville communities to fight inequalities and pave the way for future Furman students of color. Following...
Student from Greenville found dead on UofSC campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
