Clemson, SC

clemsontigers.com

Don King | Record-Setting Performances

Note: The following appears in the Furman football gameday program. Editor’s Note – For each program in 2022, Tim Bourret chronicles a great individual performance in Clemson history. Today is the first installment. One of the oldest standards in the Clemson media guide is the record for rushing...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Swinney, Clemson Agree to New Deal

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson Director of Athletics Graham Neff announced today that Clemson and Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney have agreed to a new, enhanced contract. The terms of the agreement, approved by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee on Thursday, extend Swinney’s contract through the 2031 football season.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Clemson Opens Season at Maui Jim in Arizona

CLEMSON, S.C. — For the second consecutive season, Clemson will open its season in Arizona at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate at Mirabel Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Head coach Jordan Byrd hopes his team has similar results to last year when the Tigers finished second out of 14 teams and with an all-time record score of 797, 43-under-par.
CLEMSON, SC
WBTW News13

Clemson, coach Dabo Swinney agree to new contract

CLEMSON, S.C. (WBTW) — Clemson and football coach Dabo Swinney have agreed to a new contract, keeping Swinney through the 2031 football season, according to the university. The new contract was approved Thursday by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee. “I am appreciative of the support from the Board of Trustees to President […]
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Match Day Central: No. 18 (TDS) Clemson vs. No. 17 (USC) West Virginia

🐾 #18 (TDS) Clemson vs. #17 (USC) West Virginia. 📍 Morgantown, W. Va. (Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium) 🗓 Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 • 7 p.m. CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 18 (TDS) Clemson women’s soccer team travels to No. 17 (USC) West Virginia at the Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown, W. Va. on Thursday, Sept. 8. The match is set to kick off at 7 p.m. and slated to stream on ESPN+.
CLEMSON, SC
thetigercu.com

Clemson drops in week two AP rankings

The Clemson Tigers fell one spot in the week two AP rankings that were released on Tuesday. Despite Clemson’s 31-point victory over Georgia Tech on Monday, it took an offensive outburst late in the second half for the Tigers to win comfortably, and the voters noted it. Clemson entered...
CLEMSON, SC
College Football News

Clemson vs Furman Prediction, Game Preview

Clemson vs Furman prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Clemson (1-0), Furman (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Clemson's former athletic trainer Hoover passes

CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson Athletics) - Former Clemson Athletic Trainer Fred Hoover, regarded as the Father of Sports Medicine in South Carolina, passed away Monday evening at his home in Clemson, SC at the age of 92. According to his son, Brian Hoover, it is believed that he watched the Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

No. 1 Clemson Dominate UNC Asheville 4-0 on Tuesday Night

CLEMSON, S.C. – The top-ranked Clemson men’s soccer team put on a brilliant display at Historic Riggs Field on Tuesday night, handling UNC Asheville by a final score of 4-0 to advance to 4-0-0 on the season. Ousmane Sylla and Mohamed Seye each continued their marvelous 2022 campaigns with four points apiece on the evening.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Look: College Football World Reacts To Wild Brawl Video

There was some hellacious action in the stands during last night's Clemson-Georgia Tech game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Video of what appears to be a teenager getting the best of a young Clemson fan in a Trevor Lawrence jersey is going viral on Tuesday. The fan watched his team...
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Fight breaks out in stands at Clemson-Georgia Tech game

Clemson did what most expected it to do on Monday night in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta, pulling away from Georgia Tech in the fourth quarter for a business-like 41-10 victory to take its first step to another College Football Playoff. The on-field stuff went according to plan. But...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Video: Wild Brawl Breaks Out In Stands During Clemson Game

College football is back, and sometimes, that means we'll see videos of irresponsible fans throwing hands in the crowd. Well, that's exactly what happened during Monday night's game between Clemson and Georgia Tech. A fan in a Clemson jersey and a fan in a black hoodie were throwing several punches...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Tigers Defeat Gamecocks for First Time Since 2014

CLEMSON, S.C. – For the first time since 2014, and the first time at home since 2013, the Clemson volleyball team (5-2) defeated South Carolina (3-3) in the Palmetto Series presented by S.C. Education Lottery. The Tigers took the first, third and fifth sets in the back-and-forth battle to seal the victory.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

'Hospitality with purpose': First luxury boutique hotel coming to Clemson

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson is getting its very first luxury boutique hotel and providing hospitality with a purpose. The Shepherd Hotel is located right in the heart of downtown Clemson and was created to impact the lives of Clemson students who have intellectual disabilities by giving them a job working in hospitality.
CLEMSON, SC
wach.com

Second body found at USC identified by coroner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified a second body found at the University of South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 2. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. Officials say the body was discovered around...
COLUMBIA, SC

