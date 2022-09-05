Read full article on original website
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
clemsontigers.com
Don King | Record-Setting Performances
Note: The following appears in the Furman football gameday program. Editor’s Note – For each program in 2022, Tim Bourret chronicles a great individual performance in Clemson history. Today is the first installment. One of the oldest standards in the Clemson media guide is the record for rushing...
clemsontigers.com
Swinney, Clemson Agree to New Deal
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson Director of Athletics Graham Neff announced today that Clemson and Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney have agreed to a new, enhanced contract. The terms of the agreement, approved by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee on Thursday, extend Swinney’s contract through the 2031 football season.
clemsontigers.com
Clemson Opens Season at Maui Jim in Arizona
CLEMSON, S.C. — For the second consecutive season, Clemson will open its season in Arizona at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate at Mirabel Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Head coach Jordan Byrd hopes his team has similar results to last year when the Tigers finished second out of 14 teams and with an all-time record score of 797, 43-under-par.
Clemson, coach Dabo Swinney agree to new contract
CLEMSON, S.C. (WBTW) — Clemson and football coach Dabo Swinney have agreed to a new contract, keeping Swinney through the 2031 football season, according to the university. The new contract was approved Thursday by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee. “I am appreciative of the support from the Board of Trustees to President […]
clemsontigers.com
Match Day Central: No. 18 (TDS) Clemson vs. No. 17 (USC) West Virginia
🐾 #18 (TDS) Clemson vs. #17 (USC) West Virginia. 📍 Morgantown, W. Va. (Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium) 🗓 Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 • 7 p.m. CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 18 (TDS) Clemson women’s soccer team travels to No. 17 (USC) West Virginia at the Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown, W. Va. on Thursday, Sept. 8. The match is set to kick off at 7 p.m. and slated to stream on ESPN+.
thetigercu.com
Clemson drops in week two AP rankings
The Clemson Tigers fell one spot in the week two AP rankings that were released on Tuesday. Despite Clemson’s 31-point victory over Georgia Tech on Monday, it took an offensive outburst late in the second half for the Tigers to win comfortably, and the voters noted it. Clemson entered...
College Football News
Clemson vs Furman Prediction, Game Preview
Clemson vs Furman prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Clemson (1-0), Furman (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions.
FOX Carolina
Clemson’s former athletic trainer Hoover passes
CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson Athletics) - Former Clemson Athletic Trainer Fred Hoover, regarded as the Father of Sports Medicine in South Carolina, passed away Monday evening at his home in Clemson, SC at the age of 92. According to his son, Brian Hoover, it is believed that he watched the Clemson...
clemsontigers.com
No. 1 Clemson Dominate UNC Asheville 4-0 on Tuesday Night
CLEMSON, S.C. – The top-ranked Clemson men’s soccer team put on a brilliant display at Historic Riggs Field on Tuesday night, handling UNC Asheville by a final score of 4-0 to advance to 4-0-0 on the season. Ousmane Sylla and Mohamed Seye each continued their marvelous 2022 campaigns with four points apiece on the evening.
Look: College Football World Reacts To Wild Brawl Video
There was some hellacious action in the stands during last night's Clemson-Georgia Tech game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Video of what appears to be a teenager getting the best of a young Clemson fan in a Trevor Lawrence jersey is going viral on Tuesday. The fan watched his team...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fight breaks out in stands at Clemson-Georgia Tech game
Clemson did what most expected it to do on Monday night in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta, pulling away from Georgia Tech in the fourth quarter for a business-like 41-10 victory to take its first step to another College Football Playoff. The on-field stuff went according to plan. But...
ESPN
Despite Cade Klubnik's star turn late vs. Georgia Tech, DJ Uiagalelei remains Clemson starter, coaches say
ATLANTA -- Clemson closed out an uneven performance on Monday in its opener against Georgia Tech with a thrilling 10-play, 66-yard touchdown drive led by freshman Cade Klubnik, but following the 41-10 win, coach Dabo Swinney said there isn't a quarterback controversy for the Tigers. Offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter reiterated...
Clemson Fan Beat Up in Fight During Georgia Tech Game
Fans got into a vicious fight in the stands of the Clemson-Georgia Tech game.
Video: Wild Brawl Breaks Out In Stands During Clemson Game
College football is back, and sometimes, that means we'll see videos of irresponsible fans throwing hands in the crowd. Well, that's exactly what happened during Monday night's game between Clemson and Georgia Tech. A fan in a Clemson jersey and a fan in a black hoodie were throwing several punches...
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Defeat Gamecocks for First Time Since 2014
CLEMSON, S.C. – For the first time since 2014, and the first time at home since 2013, the Clemson volleyball team (5-2) defeated South Carolina (3-3) in the Palmetto Series presented by S.C. Education Lottery. The Tigers took the first, third and fifth sets in the back-and-forth battle to seal the victory.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College Football Playoff contender’s fans already calling for a QB change
Is it time for a quarterback change already in Clemson, South Carolina?. For some Clemson fans, the answer is yes. Cade Klubnik, though in garbage time against Georgia Tech Monday night, played well for the Tigers in his college debut. He completed 4 of his 6 passes for 50 yards and 1 touchdown.
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
FOX Carolina
‘Hospitality with purpose’: First luxury boutique hotel coming to Clemson
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson is getting its very first luxury boutique hotel and providing hospitality with a purpose. The Shepherd Hotel is located right in the heart of downtown Clemson and was created to impact the lives of Clemson students who have intellectual disabilities by giving them a job working in hospitality.
gsabizwire.com
Greenville Country Club Hires Jessica Martin as Private Events Manager
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Greenville Country Club, one of the South’s most historic golf clubs, recently welcomed Jessica Martin to its team as Private Events Manager. Prior to this role, Martin was a staff member of the Chattooga Club in Cashiers, N.C. With a long career history in the...
wach.com
Second body found at USC identified by coroner
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified a second body found at the University of South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 2. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. Officials say the body was discovered around...
