WNDU
Kroger donates $10,000 to help local organization feed families
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - September is Hunger Action Month, and year round, Cultivate Food Rescue, a non-profit organization, started in South Bend works with food providers to feed the community. The Cultivate Food rescue motto is ‘No neighbor hungry, no food wasted,’ something that Kroger grocery stores also believes...
WNDU
Non-profit seeks to build ‘vintage’ baseball field on South Bend’s southeast side
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It could be a game changer for South Bend’s southeast side where a not-for-profit group is soliciting donations for the Foundry Field Campaign. Foundry Field would be a high-quality public access baseball park designed to bring vitality to the city’s urban core. It...
abc57.com
Berrien Community Foundation hosted grant tour across Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- On Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. the Berrien Community Foundation hosted their grant tour across Berrien County with their second stop being at the Benton Harbor Public Library. The meetings were an opportunity for nonprofit's, churches, businesses, and other organizations in their community to ask questions or...
GAF dedicates Michigan City distribution center with ribbon cutting
GAF, a maker of roofing and waterproofing products, formally dedicated its new Michigan City distribution center. The post GAF dedicates Michigan City distribution center with ribbon cutting appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
WNDU
City of Mishawaka to consider plans for new Drive & Shine
September is Hunger Action Month, and Kroger is donating $10,000 to a Michiana organization working to end hunger in our community. MDOT to continue work on widening I-91 bridge in Berrien County. Updated: 13 minutes ago. This is to prepare for the I-94 rebuild project between Red Arrow Highway and...
abc57.com
Makers Trail Passport encourages visits to local businesses in Southwest Michigan
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - The Southwestern Michigan Tourist Council launched the 2022/2023 Makers Trail Passport feature on Tuesday, encouraging residents and visitors to check out local businesses for a chance to win prizes. The new incentive is featured on the Visit Southwest Michigan app and allows users to collect "stamps"...
abc57.com
9/11 remembrance walk and ceremony in Argos on Sunday
ARGOS, Ind. - The Argos Community Development Corporation will hold a 9/11 remembrance walk and ceremony starting at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. The event will begin with a remembrance walk starting at Argos Community Schools, located at 500 Yearick Street. Participants will walk together to Memorial Park. The ceremony will...
Inside Indiana Business
DOJO Creative begins redevelopment of historic Mishawaka building
DOJO Creative, a website design and development company previously based in Michigan, is renovating and redeveloping the former Gene’s Camera Store in downtown Mishawaka. The company says it is on track to wrap up the first floor of the three-phase renovation project in November. The nearly 3,000-square-foot historic office...
laportecounty.life
A La Porte County Life in the Spotlight: Linda Pitmon
Since the early '80s, Linda Pitmon has been an educator, wife, mother, American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter, a church member, and above all, an artist. With 35 years of teaching experience and 37 in ASL, Pitmon believes in her core that providing education the future of America in any way possible is the ultimate way to give back.
abc57.com
Nappanee's Magical Me Day returns for its fifth year
NAPPANEE, Ind. -- The Nappanee Parks and Recreation is hosting an annual event, Magical Me Day, again this fall. The event takes place October 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can take classes such as Care of Magical Creatures and Herbology, among others, and explore the shopping village at West Park Pavilion.
panoramanow.com
Apple Fest at Garwood Orchards 2022
Held in September each year, this is THE area event for Fall 2022! The Apple Fest Art and Craft Show takes place on Saturday and Sunday September 10th and 11th, 2022 from 9am – 4pm at Garwood Orchards in LaPorte, Indiana. For 40 years running! Crafts, arts, jewelry, ornamentals…...
inkfreenews.com
Three Arrested After Multiple Auto Thefts In Kosciusko County
WARSAW — Three people were recently arrested in connection with a string of thefts in Kosciusko County. Micheal Anthony Hubbard, 22, Mishawaka, is charged with corrupt business influence, a level 5 felony; criminal organization activity, auto theft, and theft, all level 6 felonies; and resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor.
22 WSBT
Market Basket: New breakfast options coming to the area
Some new options for those looking for a bite to eat... especially for breakfast lovers. One is a national chain... the other a new local option. South Bend Tribune columnist Mary Shown has the details in your market basket report. A new breakfast and lunch option has opened in downtown...
abc57.com
Unlicensed food truck ordered to stop selling pizzas
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Health Department has ordered a food truck selling pizzas to cease operations until it is compliance with state and local food service regulations. The unmarked food truck was selling pizzas while parked at a home in the 1300 block of Maple Row. Health...
WNDU
Benton Harbor considering honoring one of it’s earliest Black entrepreneurs with park renaming
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor City leaders are moving one step closer to renaming Broadway Park to honor one of the earliest known Black leaders in the town. The group, Neighbors Organizing Against Racism, already honored June Woods by dedicating a float to him during 2022′s Juneteenth parade.
News Now Warsaw
Warsaw Family Safety Day Cancelled
Family Safety Day, scheduled for Saturday, September 17 has been cancelled due to remodeling of Center Lake Pavilion.
WNDU
Mishawaka Common Council votes in favor of new Drive & Shine location
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka residents living near the Bypass could have a new place to get their cars ready for the road. On Tuesday, common council members voted on a proposal for another Drive & Shine location to be constructed. Plans call for it to be built on a 4.3-acre of unused property off Bremen Highway - across from Meijer and next to Taco Bell.
abc57.com
Approval process for Ultium Cells plant delayed two weeks
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The approval process for the Ultium cells electric vehicle battery plant in New Carlisle has been delayed by two weeks. General Motors and Ultium cells are planning to build a $2.4 billion 2-million square foot facility on a 656 acre site. The St. Joseph County...
WNDU
Marshall County Blueberry Festival wraps up
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The 56th annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival wrapped up a successful four-day run. The event took place at Centennial Park in Plymouth on Labor Day weekend. There were carnival rides, crafts, vendors and delicious food and treats. “The blueberry donuts are the biggest hit. That’s the...
whatzup.com
Plenty of appealing activities at Nappanee festival
Its slogan might be “Embrace the Pace,” but things are about to pick in the city of Nappanee. Bracing for the 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival from Sept. 15-18, organizers are putting the final touches on an event that features carnival rides, vendors, entertainment, a parade, car show, and much more.
