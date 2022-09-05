ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

WNDU

Kroger donates $10,000 to help local organization feed families

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - September is Hunger Action Month, and year round, Cultivate Food Rescue, a non-profit organization, started in South Bend works with food providers to feed the community. The Cultivate Food rescue motto is ‘No neighbor hungry, no food wasted,’ something that Kroger grocery stores also believes...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Berrien Community Foundation hosted grant tour across Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- On Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. the Berrien Community Foundation hosted their grant tour across Berrien County with their second stop being at the Benton Harbor Public Library. The meetings were an opportunity for nonprofit's, churches, businesses, and other organizations in their community to ask questions or...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
Elkhart, IN
Elkhart, IN
Society
WNDU

City of Mishawaka to consider plans for new Drive & Shine

September is Hunger Action Month, and Kroger is donating $10,000 to a Michiana organization working to end hunger in our community. MDOT to continue work on widening I-91 bridge in Berrien County. Updated: 13 minutes ago. This is to prepare for the I-94 rebuild project between Red Arrow Highway and...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

9/11 remembrance walk and ceremony in Argos on Sunday

ARGOS, Ind. - The Argos Community Development Corporation will hold a 9/11 remembrance walk and ceremony starting at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. The event will begin with a remembrance walk starting at Argos Community Schools, located at 500 Yearick Street. Participants will walk together to Memorial Park. The ceremony will...
ARGOS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

DOJO Creative begins redevelopment of historic Mishawaka building

DOJO Creative, a website design and development company previously based in Michigan, is renovating and redeveloping the former Gene’s Camera Store in downtown Mishawaka. The company says it is on track to wrap up the first floor of the three-phase renovation project in November. The nearly 3,000-square-foot historic office...
MISHAWAKA, IN
laportecounty.life

A La Porte County Life in the Spotlight: Linda Pitmon

Since the early '80s, Linda Pitmon has been an educator, wife, mother, American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter, a church member, and above all, an artist. With 35 years of teaching experience and 37 in ASL, Pitmon believes in her core that providing education the future of America in any way possible is the ultimate way to give back.
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Nappanee's Magical Me Day returns for its fifth year

NAPPANEE, Ind. -- The Nappanee Parks and Recreation is hosting an annual event, Magical Me Day, again this fall. The event takes place October 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can take classes such as Care of Magical Creatures and Herbology, among others, and explore the shopping village at West Park Pavilion.
NAPPANEE, IN
panoramanow.com

Apple Fest at Garwood Orchards 2022

Held in September each year, this is THE area event for Fall 2022! The Apple Fest Art and Craft Show takes place on Saturday and Sunday September 10th and 11th, 2022 from 9am – 4pm at Garwood Orchards in LaPorte, Indiana. For 40 years running! Crafts, arts, jewelry, ornamentals…...
LA PORTE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Three Arrested After Multiple Auto Thefts In Kosciusko County

WARSAW — Three people were recently arrested in connection with a string of thefts in Kosciusko County. Micheal Anthony Hubbard, 22, Mishawaka, is charged with corrupt business influence, a level 5 felony; criminal organization activity, auto theft, and theft, all level 6 felonies; and resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Market Basket: New breakfast options coming to the area

Some new options for those looking for a bite to eat... especially for breakfast lovers. One is a national chain... the other a new local option. South Bend Tribune columnist Mary Shown has the details in your market basket report. A new breakfast and lunch option has opened in downtown...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Unlicensed food truck ordered to stop selling pizzas

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Health Department has ordered a food truck selling pizzas to cease operations until it is compliance with state and local food service regulations. The unmarked food truck was selling pizzas while parked at a home in the 1300 block of Maple Row. Health...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka Common Council votes in favor of new Drive & Shine location

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka residents living near the Bypass could have a new place to get their cars ready for the road. On Tuesday, common council members voted on a proposal for another Drive & Shine location to be constructed. Plans call for it to be built on a 4.3-acre of unused property off Bremen Highway - across from Meijer and next to Taco Bell.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Approval process for Ultium Cells plant delayed two weeks

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The approval process for the Ultium cells electric vehicle battery plant in New Carlisle has been delayed by two weeks. General Motors and Ultium cells are planning to build a $2.4 billion 2-million square foot facility on a 656 acre site. The St. Joseph County...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
WNDU

Marshall County Blueberry Festival wraps up

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The 56th annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival wrapped up a successful four-day run. The event took place at Centennial Park in Plymouth on Labor Day weekend. There were carnival rides, crafts, vendors and delicious food and treats. “The blueberry donuts are the biggest hit. That’s the...
PLYMOUTH, IN
whatzup.com

Plenty of appealing activities at Nappanee festival

Its slogan might be “Embrace the Pace,” but things are about to pick in the city of Nappanee. Bracing for the 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival from Sept. 15-18, organizers are putting the final touches on an event that features carnival rides, vendors, entertainment, a parade, car show, and much more.
NAPPANEE, IN

