Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment

Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
Bozeman fugitive in custody

BOZEMAN, Mont. — UPDATE: Christopher Bias was taken into custody at 11 p.m. Thursday east of Big Timber. Officials around Gallatin County are searching for 44-year-old Christopher Bias. Bias is considered armed and dangerous and is an immediate danger to particular individuals in the Gallatin Valley. The Manhattan Police...
BOZEMAN, MT
Free diapers, wipes to be given out in Belgrade

MISSOULA, Mont. — Free diapers and wipes will be given out in Belgrade this Thursday as part of Diaper Day 2022. Size newborn through size five will be given out while supplies lasts. The ZoeCare Pregnancy Care Center will host the event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at...
BELGRADE, MT
WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video

What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
MONTANA STATE
Air quality alert issued for multiple counties across the state

MISSOULA, Mont. — An air quality alert has been issued for multiple counties across western Montana as wildfires continue to burn. The Montana DEQ named unhealthy air quality in the Bitterroot Area and Butte along with unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups in Missoula and Bozeman. The air quality...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Is This Yours? Man Finds Valuable Item on Yellowstone River

A Montana man is searching for the owner of an item found along the Yellowstone River near Gardiner. On June 13, 2022, historic flooding wreaked havoc on Montanans living in communities surrounding Yellowstone National Park. The effects of the flooding can still be seen along the banks of the Yellowstone River. Piles of debris including pieces of homes, trees, and other items are scattered along the river.
GARDINER, MT
Hazy sunshine, record breaking temperatures

RED FLAG WARNING will be in effect statewide on Wednesday. Low humidities, hot temperatures, and strong gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior. Southwest to West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Minimum humidity: 5 to 12 percent. Record breaking heat with highs of 95 to 105.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
Polaris Dawn jet training to take place at Bozeman airport

MISSOULA, Mont. — The SpaceX Crew Polaris Dawn will be stationed and training out of the Bozeman airport starting this Thursday. Officials say increased flight activity will be noticeable from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until the training ends on Sept. 18. Aircrafts include L-39s, Alpha Jets and MiG-29s...
BOZEMAN, MT
Wildfire Smoke Impacts Montana Air Quality

BILLINGS, MT--A recent surge in wildfire smoke has severely impacted the air quality in Montana, making it unhealthy for some residents to enjoy their usual outdoor activities. According to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the air quality for major cities in the state, including Great Falls, Billings, Helena,...
MONTANA STATE
Labor Day closes busy summer travel season in Treasure State

BOZEMAN, Mont — Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, and the numbers show another busy travel season in the Treasure State. Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport usually sees about a quarter-million travelers passing through each July and August. “The summer turned out pretty good. You know, we did have...
BOZEMAN, MT
Never Again: Popular Montana Steakhouse Says Goodbye

A popular steakhouse that has been a destination for Montanans for over 40 years is officially closed. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana has been a gathering place for families and visitors since it first opened in 1980. The steakhouse was originally located in Belgrade, but the owner relocated to Manhattan a few months after opening.
MANHATTAN, MT
Popular Vegetarian Restaurant in Bozeman Is Moving Locations

Main Street in Bozeman is about to see a restaurant that offers something different than the usual fare. Farmacy is a restaurant in Bozeman located off of Huffine Lane, known for only offering vegetarian and vegan options. Farmacy offers sandwiches, salads, and more. Their establishment has been a massive hit with many locals. Well, we are pleased to announce we have some good news.
BOZEMAN, MT

