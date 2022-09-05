ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX
Texas Accidents
San Antonio, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
San Antonio, TX
KTSA

SAPD: One person hurt in shooting south of downtown

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a shooting south of downtown that is leaving one man hurt. Officers were called to Labor Street before 11 a.m. on report of shots fired. Upon arrival police found one man with a gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Third missing Bandera resident found dead

SAN ANTONIO — A missing 63-year-old Bandera resident is dead, according to the woman's daughter. On Tuesday, Norma Espinoza's body was discovered near her home. She disappeared on August 12. Law enforcement did not respond to KENS 5's requests for more information. It's not yet clear whether sheriff's deputies...
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Police chase ends with suspect crashing into gas line behind Home Depot

SAN ANTONIO – An early morning chase ended with the suspect’s vehicle crashing into an above-ground gas line behind a San Antonio Home Depot on the city’s North Side. San Antonio police said the suspect crashed into the gas line around 2:30 a.m. on Monday near the Home Depot located near Bitters Road and Highway 281.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Families escape, cat dies, during North Side apartment fire

SAN ANTONIO – Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged or destroyed seven units at a North Side apartment complex. The fire broke out after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mediterranean Villas Apartments, sending residents of on building out into the street. Firefighters...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'Trash on the road, mattresses, shopping carts'; Bexar County cracking down on illegal dumping in northeast-side neighborhoods

SAN ANTONIO — Makeshift mounds of trash popping up on the northeast is causing frustration for residents like John Richard, who often walks around the Camelot neighborhood for some exercise. The cleanup of such cluttered areas is costing taxpayers thousands of dollars. Richard, who’s lived in the Camelot neighborhood...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio police investigating downtown shooting

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police is investigating a reported shooting in the Southtown-Lavaca area. Officials were called to Labor St. off Cesar Chaves near Barrera St. The shooting was reported just before 11 a.m. This is a developing story.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Woman shot during argument with boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police were called to a Southeast side apartment complex early Wednesday after a woman was shot during an argument with her boyfriend. KSAT-12 reports the shooting happened at around 1 A.M. at the Masters Ranch Apartments on East Southcross. The couple had...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

